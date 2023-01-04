ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Alabama kicker Will Reichard changes mind, to return in 2023

By Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

Alabama kicker Will Reichard announced Tuesday that he will return to the Crimson Tide for one more season rather than enter the 2023 NFL Draft.

Reichard had previously accepted an invite to play at the Senior Bowl, an indication he was going pro after four seasons at Alabama. The kicker was considered one of the top prospects at the position who could be available to NFL teams in April.

“After much prayer and guidance, I realized that I wasn’t ready to step away from Alabama football and the college experience,” Reichard wrote in a social media post. “I have decided to take advantage of my final year of eligibility and tee it up with my Crimson Tide teammates one more time in 2023.”

Reichard made 22 of 26 field-goal attempts and all 64 of his extra points in 2022. He made the game-winning field goal with 10 seconds left when Alabama beat Texas 20-19 and made two fourth-quarter field goals, the latter from 49 yards, to help Alabama beat Ole Miss 30-24.

In four seasons at Alabama, Reichard went 62-of-75 on field goals (82.7 percent) and 240-of-242 on extra points (99.2 percent).

–Field Level Media

