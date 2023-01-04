Read full article on original website
Death of 2 Kids Reason for Latest Recall in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois
204,000 blankets sold throughout Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin, and nationwide have been recalled by Target due to the deaths of two children. Blanket Recalled By Minnesota-Based Target Due to Death of 2 Children. Check your Christmas gifts and stash of blankets in your kids' rooms. According to the Consumer Product...
Will You Eat Minnesota’s Most-Hated Christmas Food This Year?
The 2022 holiday season is upon us, with all the wonderful traditions it brings. But does one of your traditions involve eating the Most Hated Christmas Food in Minnesota?. While the pandemic undoubtedly made your holidays different the past few years, one of the things that remains a constant is indulging in some of those beloved traditions that center around the special foods and festive drinks we enjoy over the Christmas and New Year holidays.
Warning: Major Walmart Product Recall Impacts Over 1300 Locations and Potentially the Health of Thousands of Customers
A product is recalled due to a common and potentially life-threatening food allergy omitted from its label. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Corporate.Walmart.com, BusinessWire.com, and TheStreet.com.
Here’s Why Grocery Stores Keep Running Out of Eggs in South Dakota
What the [REDACTED] is going on with eggs and chicken?!? Over the last couple of months, more often than not I see an empty egg section at the grocery store in Sioux Falls. And when there are eggs they are super pricey. According to officials, the price of a dozen...
The 8 Grossest Foods People Eat In North Dakota
I've got kind of a weak stomach I admit it. Anything a little left of center and I'm like "No Thank You." Yep, I'm not very adventurous when it comes to eating. When I go to a restaurant I pretty much get the same thing every time. I rarely try different dishes. I figure I know what I like, so I just keep going back to my favorites time after time. I also seldom get stomach flu, unlike other adventurous eaters that I know.
Cost of eggs, chicken at highest point yet in Utah
Many families had to adjust their budgets and hope the new year will bring lower costs. FOX 13 News asked the Utah Department of Agriculture and Food which costs are here to stay.
Mega Millions: Can a jackpot winner remain anonymous? Not in these states
If you win the lottery, can you remain anonymous?
Gov. Evers to ban TikTok on state devices
(The Center Square) – Wisconsin is getting ready to ban TikTok from state phones, tablets, and computers. Gov. Tony Evers on Friday reversed course, and announced a coming-ban. "We consulted with the FBI and our emergency management and came to the conclusion it's the best idea," the governor told a Milwaukee TV station. The governor...
Iowa WBB Tip Time Preview - at Michigan
#16 IOWA HAWKEYES (11-4) at #14 MICHIGAN WOLVERINES (13-2) SERIES: 73rd meeting – Iowa leads the series 52-20 (split last season) OFFENSE: IOWA: 86.1 PPG, 48.6% FG, 36.8% 3PT, 13.1 TO MICHIGAN: 76.4 PPG, 47.9% FG, 33.2% 3PT, 17.1 TO. DEFENSE: IOWA: 69.7 PPG, 39.7% FG, 31.1% 3PT, 15.5...
Fresno State at Colorado State odds, picks and predictions
The Fresno State Bulldogs (6-8, 2-1 MWC) meet the Colorado State Rams (8-8, 0-3) Saturday at Moby Arena in Fort Collins, Colo. Tip-off is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. ET. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Fresno State vs. Colorado State odds, and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets.
Kent State at Miami (Ohio) odds, picks and predictions
The Kent State Golden Flashes (11-3, 1-0 MAC) meet the Miami (Ohio) Redhawks (6-8, 0-1) Saturday at Millett Hall in Oxford, Ohio. Tip-off is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET (ESPN3). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Kent State vs. Miami-Ohio odds, and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets.
Why The Most Expensive Spice In The World Is Settling In Vermont
What comes to mind when you think of luxury food items? If you're looking to splurge on a meal, you might seek out some high-quality seafood or find a dish that's topped with plenty of truffles. Although spices might not come to mind when you think about pricey menu items, saffron is the most expensive spice in the world and retails for around $5,000 per pound. Thanks to its high price point, one of saffron's nicknames is "red gold." The country that produces most of the world's saffron is Iran, but over the past few years, saffron has been making its way as a crop in the United States.
States target transgender health care in first bills of 2023
After a midterm election and record flow of anti-transgender legislation last year, Republican state lawmakers this year are zeroing in on questions of bodily autonomy with new proposals to limit gender-affirming health care and abortion access. More than two dozen bills seeking to restrict transgender health care access have been introduced across 11 states — Kansas, Kentucky, Missouri, Montana, New Hampshire, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah and Virginia — for the legislative sessions beginning in early 2023. Bills targeting other facets of trans livelihood have been filed in many of the same states and are expected in several others with GOP majorities. Gender-affirming health care providers and parents of trans youths are the primary targets of these bills, many of which seek to criminalize helping a trans child obtain what doctors and psychologists widely consider “medically necessary care.”
