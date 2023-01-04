Read full article on original website
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Snowiest Place in Wisconsin
Wisconsin is among the coldest states in the US, having cold and long winters. However, the winters are also very snowy, with above-average annual snowfall. Which is the snowiest place in Wisconsin? Several places in Wisconsin (otherwise known as the Dairy State) get extremely snowy when the temperatures dip, but Hurley is the snowiest place in Wisconsin. It has an annual snowfall of 166 inches, extending up to 200 inches. This is almost six to seven times the country’s yearly snowfall of 28 inches.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Evers declares Wisconsin energy emergency, cites weather challenges
MADISON, Wis. - Gov. Tony Evers on Friday, Jan. 6 signed an executive order, declaring an energy emergency in the state of Wisconsin. In a news release, the governor's office said persistent challenges caused by weeks of severe winter weather have impacted the distribution of residential heating fuel, including heating oil and propane.
wlip.com
Wisconsin and Illinois Gas Prices On The Rise
(Chicago, IL) Higher gas demand has prices rising on both sides of the state line. AAA says the average gallon of gas in Illinois rose 17-cents over the last week to $3.38. That number is 10-cents above the national average, and now includes a gas tax hike that was suspended last year. Lake County prices rose 17-cents as well to $3.25. In Wisconsin, prices jumped back above the 3-dollar mark at $3.14 a gallon. That number is up 20-cents from last week, but is 14-cents below the national average. Kenosha County’s current average sits at $3.06.
radioplusinfo.com
1-7-23 wisconsin governor evers to announce tik tok ban on state devices
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers says that he will soon announce a ban on the use of TikTok on state phones, joining the growing number of states that prohibited the popular social media app that national lawmakers are trying to ban. Evers said on Friday that he will order a ban as soon as early next week. He said the decision came after he consulted with the FBI and emergency management officials. Republican members of Wisconsin’s congressional delegation called on Evers last month to ban the app, citing their concerns that the Chinese government could use TikTok to spy on users and spread propaganda.
radioplusinfo.com
1-7-23 abortion rights bill fast tracked in minnesota
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A bill to strengthen abortion rights in Minnesota by codifying protections into state statutes has passed its first test. A House health panel approved the legislation 11-8 Thursday on just the third day of the 2023 session, and sent it to its next committee stop on an expedited path to a House floor vote. Backers hope to put the bill on Democratic Gov. Tim Walz’s desk by the end of the month. As lawmakers across the country begin to reconvene, they’re getting their first chances to take up key abortion proposals since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. Abortion is currently considered illegal at all stages of pregnancy, with various exceptions, in 13 states, including neighboring Wisconsin and South Dakota.
nbc15.com
Energy emergency declared in Wisconsin for the second time in a month
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers signed Friday an executive order declaring an energy emergency in the state after continued severe winter weather. This is the second energy emergency declared within the month, with the first order commanding a 10-day waiver. The second order, #183, will provide a 30-day waiver that will allow fuel suppliers to get caught up on deliveries due to weather-related delays. It will also allow for out-of-state utility restoration workers to arrive faster, Evers explained.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Wisconsin
If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Wisconsin that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of these places, definitely make time to check them out next time your are in the area.
Door County Pulse
Record-High State Surplus Recorded in Wisconsin
Gov. Tony Evers announced last week that for the third consecutive year, the state’s General Fund recorded a positive balance at the end of the 2021-22 fiscal year, increasing by nearly 300% from a positive balance of $1.2 billion at the end of the 2020-21 fiscal year to a new record high of $4.6 billion at the end of the 2021-22 fiscal year.
Wisconsin’s population is trending older. Where will non-drivers find transportation?
By Jonah Chester WPR/Wisconsin Watch On an unseasonably warm October morning in northeastern Wisconsin, Steve Maricque crisscrosses Brown County in a gray minivan. Orange-red foliage draws the gaze of passengers as overnight rain gives way to clear skies. A smart tablet guides Maricque along his route. A dispatcher occasionally radios in a request for another pickup, which he adds to...
Nuclear Threats: These Are The Biggest Targets In Wisconsin
In the 1990s a map of every state was created and shared looking at the threat level of every town, city, and area in a state. The site goes on to state,. At the bottom of this page is the 1990 FEMA nuclear target map for Illinois. It was just a conceptual map about the nuclear threat. Even an all-out nuclear war - did not by any means mean that every site would be hit. For some states VERY FEW and POSSIBLY / PROBABLY NONE of the sites will be hit but others may have some very significant targets. Because circumstances have changed since 1990 some of the targets in many of the maps should be removed and possibly there are others that should be added.
Conservation groups lament policy damage of Prehn’s extra time on Natural Resources Board
During the 20 months that Wausau dentist Frederick Prehn refused to give up his seat on Wisconsin’s Natural Resources Board, environmental and conservation groups say he repeatedly put the interests of polluters and industry ahead of the needs of Wisconsinites. Prehn was initially appointed to the board for a five-year term by former Republican Gov. […] The post Conservation groups lament policy damage of Prehn’s extra time on Natural Resources Board appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
Wisconsin Canal Clogged by Butter After Dairy Plant Fire
Wisconsin authorities have a strange problem on their hands this week. One of the state’s most historic canals is clogged—with butter. The incident began on Monday, Jan.2, after the Associated Milk Producers Inc. dairy plant burst into flames and melted a massive storage room that was filled with sticks of the delicious condiment. The creamy liquid then oozed right into a nearby waterway.
This Wisconsin County Has The Longest Life Expectancy
Stacker put together a list of counties where people live the longest in each state.
Wisconsin mother looks to open state’s first 24/7 daycare in Sheboygan
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – One Wisconsin mother is aiming to help parents by providing a desperately needed service to her community. A Million Dreamz in Sheboygan is looking to make history by opening the first 24/7 daycare facility in Wisconsin. Croweboucher says there is a need for childcare services everywhere. Executive Director Angel Berry founded a Million […]
Researchers link PFAS in Lake Michigan to Wisconsin manufacturer
MARINETTE, WI — University of Wisconsin researchers say they’ve linked a plume of toxic PFAS chemicals entering Lake Michigan to a firefighting foam manufacturer. In a new study, researchers used chemical fingerprinting to link contaminants entering Green Bay to Tyco Fire Products, a manufacturer along the Menominee River in Marinette, Wis., which is owned by Johnson Controls Inc.
Wisconsin Republicans move closer to legalizing medical marijuana
MADISON, Wis. — Republican lawmakers who control the Wisconsin Legislature are moving closer to supporting the legalization of medical marijuana, after years of fighting efforts to loosen the state's laws, the GOP leader of the state Senate said Thursday.Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that he thinks a bill to create a medical marijuana program in the state could be passed this legislative session as long as regulations are put forward to ensure it's for those in serious pain."Our caucus is getting pretty close on medical marijuana," LeMahieu told the newspaper.LeMahieu's comments mark the first time a leader...
It Is Illegal To Throw These 7 Things Away In Wisconsin
It goes without saying, but there are a lot of things you shouldn't throw away like glass bottles, glass, nails, tacks, wire, cans, and other recyclables. It is important to try and follow guidelines about things that are safe to throw away for each state. Some things, however, can get...
captimes.com
Opinion | Inside the UW bubble, the $6.6 billion surplus doesn't exist
Wisconsin has a $6.6 billion budget surplus. But you’d never know that if you were inside the University of Wisconsin system. Inside the UW bubble, we’re constantly told to do more with less. To be more efficient and innovative. To form collaborative relationships with business, foundations and donors. I’ve even heard the state of Wisconsin being referred to as merely one of the UW’s “partners.”
stcroix360.com
St. Croix Tribe announces historic property purchase near Apple River
Ojibwe band acquires 800 acres for recovery programs, cultural use, and environmental protection. Information courtesy the St. Croix Chippewa Indians of Wisconsin. The St. Croix Chippewa Indians of Wisconsin recently announced the purchase of a large property on Sugarbush Lake, near the upper Apple River. The tribe paid $4.1 million for 831 acres of land, a large house, and two small lakes, according to a video released by the tribe.
spectrumnews1.com
Wisconsin DNR to host Bald Eagle Watching Days
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsinites can gather to catch a glimpse of a powerful U.S. symbol in the coming days. On Jan. 14 and 15, 2023, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is hosting the 36th annual Bald Eagle Watching Days to celebrate the species remarkable comeback. It’s the first...
