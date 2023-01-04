ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, IA

wtmj.com

UAW workers to vote on CNH offer 8 months after strike began

More than 1,000 striking CNH Industrial workers will soon vote on an offer from the maker of construction and agricultural equipment for the first time since they walked off the job eight months ago. The United Auto Workers union said this week that workers will vote on CNH’s latest upgraded offer, but the union didn’t offer any details of what is included in it. Workers at the plants in Burlington, Iowa, and Racine, Wisconsin, rejected a three-year deal that included 18.5% raises at the start of the strike last May because of concerns that the proposed raises wouldn’t keep up with soaring inflation and health insurance costs. Company officials didn’t immediately respond Tuesday to questions.
BURLINGTON, IA
gamblingnews.com

New Report Confirms Waukegan Casino Plan Gains Traction

The process related to the new casino location in Waukegan is lengthy. Yet, a new report reveals that the operator secured important approvals which help clear the path and may enable Full House Resorts to start the building process this year. Full House Resorts Secures Approvals in Waukegan. Earlier this...
WAUKEGAN, IL
newsfromthestates.com

Evictions in Milwaukee rise, tenants under pressure

Protesters gather for a Milwaukee Autonomous Union action during the summer of 2020. (Photo | Isiah Holmes) Evictions in the Milwaukee area were 51% above average for the region in the first 10 days of December, according to Eviction Lab at Princeton University, which has published the first ever dataset of evictions across the U.S. since 2000. The December data for Milwaukee represents the largest surge in eviction filings in recent months. Filings in November were 8% above average.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Resident bleeds to death at care facility that has a history of violations

An Iowa nursing home where a woman bled to death two weeks after moving into the facility is facing possible fines from the federal government. The Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals has cited Mount Pleasant’s Arbor Court care facility with failing to respond to an internal, electronic warning that pertained to two drugs administered […] The post Resident bleeds to death at care facility that has a history of violations appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
MOUNT PLEASANT, IA
WISN

Power restored in West Allis, multiple schools were affected

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — Power has been restored in West Allis after an outage Wednesday morning. Several schools were affected by the outage, including Hale, Irving, Madison, FLW and part of Lane. We Energies told WISN 12 News that power outages were because of an equipment issue and their...
WEST ALLIS, WI
wisconsinrightnow.com

Illegal Immigrant Arrested in Horrific Milwaukee Fatal Crash Was Going 106 MPH: Source

It’s the second drunk driving crash that killed a Wisconsin citizen involving an illegal immigrant in less than a month, authorities say. Authorities believe that Juan Felix-Avendano, the 21-year-old man accused of killing a Special Olympian from Menomonee Falls and injuring his elderly parents in a horrific drunk driving crash at 99th and Good Hope Rd on New Year’s morning, is an illegal immigrant, a law enforcement source told Wisconsin Right Now.
MILWAUKEE, WI
kenosha.com

Kenosha Eats: Celebrating a delicious milestone

With a proven track record in marketing and operations in the local restaurant industry, Tagliapietra shares his love of Kenosha and all of its tasty offerings through his weekly food column. It’s no secret that I love Kenosha. I believe we have one of the best collections of locally...
KENOSHA, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Jefferson Street Bridge in Burlington to close Jan 6

BURLINGTON — The City of Burlington announced today the closure of the Jefferson Street Bridge for the duration of the project. The closure will impact Jefferson Street, from Bridge Street to Main Street. It is estimated to be closed starting Jan 6. The project is estimated to be completed...
BURLINGTON, WI
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Doctor accused of practicing in a manner harmful to the public, fined $1,000

An eastern Iowa dermatologist accused of practicing in an unsafe manner has agreed to pay a $1,000 penalty and undergo additional training. The Iowa Board of Medicine charged Dr. Ravindra Kumar Gangadhariah of Davenport with practicing in a manner that is harmful or detrimental to the public due to his alleged failure to possess and […] The post Doctor accused of practicing in a manner harmful to the public, fined $1,000 appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
DAVENPORT, IA

