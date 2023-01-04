Read full article on original website
wtmj.com
UAW workers to vote on CNH offer 8 months after strike began
More than 1,000 striking CNH Industrial workers will soon vote on an offer from the maker of construction and agricultural equipment for the first time since they walked off the job eight months ago. The United Auto Workers union said this week that workers will vote on CNH’s latest upgraded offer, but the union didn’t offer any details of what is included in it. Workers at the plants in Burlington, Iowa, and Racine, Wisconsin, rejected a three-year deal that included 18.5% raises at the start of the strike last May because of concerns that the proposed raises wouldn’t keep up with soaring inflation and health insurance costs. Company officials didn’t immediately respond Tuesday to questions.
Wisconsin farmers scramble to keep up with demand for eggs
A combo of inflation, bird flu, and high demand is pushing the price of eggs past $5 a dozen at some grocery stores.
gamblingnews.com
New Report Confirms Waukegan Casino Plan Gains Traction
The process related to the new casino location in Waukegan is lengthy. Yet, a new report reveals that the operator secured important approvals which help clear the path and may enable Full House Resorts to start the building process this year. Full House Resorts Secures Approvals in Waukegan. Earlier this...
CBS 58
Racine Unified School District moves forward with major remodel, looks to hire small, diverse construction companies
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The Racine Unified School District (RUSD) is moving forward with a major remodel in the new year. The $595 million 2020 referendum project aims to improve and expand the district's facilities. "This is a huge project, but it's very significant because it's a school district,"...
Furniture Today
Fourth-generation Wisconsin retailer wrapping things up after 12 decades
WATERFORD, Wis. — In 120 years in business, Roesing Furniture carved out its own niche as an old-school family retailer. That run is coming to an end this year, as Bob Roesing, fourth generation owner, is retiring. “We’ve run it as a nice family-run store. Service when we need...
This Wisconsin County Has The Longest Life Expectancy
Stacker put together a list of counties where people live the longest in each state.
Crews removing waste from Menomonee Falls quarry to new landfill
Crews have started removing waste from the old Orchard Ridge landfill in Menomonee Falls to a landfill with modern environmental protections.
newsfromthestates.com
Evictions in Milwaukee rise, tenants under pressure
Protesters gather for a Milwaukee Autonomous Union action during the summer of 2020. (Photo | Isiah Holmes) Evictions in the Milwaukee area were 51% above average for the region in the first 10 days of December, according to Eviction Lab at Princeton University, which has published the first ever dataset of evictions across the U.S. since 2000. The December data for Milwaukee represents the largest surge in eviction filings in recent months. Filings in November were 8% above average.
Resident bleeds to death at care facility that has a history of violations
An Iowa nursing home where a woman bled to death two weeks after moving into the facility is facing possible fines from the federal government. The Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals has cited Mount Pleasant’s Arbor Court care facility with failing to respond to an internal, electronic warning that pertained to two drugs administered […] The post Resident bleeds to death at care facility that has a history of violations appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
CBS 58
Federal report: Shalom Wildlife Sanctuary at fault for death of 2 tiger cubs
WEST BEND, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The Shalom Wildlife Sanctuary in West Bend was found to be at fault for the deaths of two tiger cubs. This, according to a report from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). The USDA says, an inspection took place last month, just a...
Postal worker's murder: Union president disputes allegations over motive
The National Letter Carriers Association Milwaukee Branch 2 is pushing back against some of the details in those court documents.
CBS 58
Following high-speed chase in Illinois, wanted man captured by Kenosha County deputies
KENOSHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A man on the run, accused of breaking into his girlfriend's home and forcing her into his vehicle, was captured by Kenosha County Sheriff's Department deputies. According to the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department, on Dec. 22, deputies were dispatched to the 38300 block of 87th...
WISN
Power restored in West Allis, multiple schools were affected
WEST ALLIS, Wis. — Power has been restored in West Allis after an outage Wednesday morning. Several schools were affected by the outage, including Hale, Irving, Madison, FLW and part of Lane. We Energies told WISN 12 News that power outages were because of an equipment issue and their...
Fire departments say record calls for service is due to elderly medical issues
Grafton Fire Chief Bill Rice says his crews responded to more than 2,100 calls for service last year. That’s more than double the amount from just a decade ago.
wisconsinrightnow.com
Illegal Immigrant Arrested in Horrific Milwaukee Fatal Crash Was Going 106 MPH: Source
It’s the second drunk driving crash that killed a Wisconsin citizen involving an illegal immigrant in less than a month, authorities say. Authorities believe that Juan Felix-Avendano, the 21-year-old man accused of killing a Special Olympian from Menomonee Falls and injuring his elderly parents in a horrific drunk driving crash at 99th and Good Hope Rd on New Year’s morning, is an illegal immigrant, a law enforcement source told Wisconsin Right Now.
Kenosha County announces Major Crash Assistance Team
A new multi-jurisdictional Major Crash Assistance Team has been activated in Kenosha County, the sheriff's Office announced Wednesday.
kenosha.com
Kenosha Eats: Celebrating a delicious milestone
With a proven track record in marketing and operations in the local restaurant industry, Tagliapietra shares his love of Kenosha and all of its tasty offerings through his weekly food column. It’s no secret that I love Kenosha. I believe we have one of the best collections of locally...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Jefferson Street Bridge in Burlington to close Jan 6
BURLINGTON — The City of Burlington announced today the closure of the Jefferson Street Bridge for the duration of the project. The closure will impact Jefferson Street, from Bridge Street to Main Street. It is estimated to be closed starting Jan 6. The project is estimated to be completed...
Doctor accused of practicing in a manner harmful to the public, fined $1,000
An eastern Iowa dermatologist accused of practicing in an unsafe manner has agreed to pay a $1,000 penalty and undergo additional training. The Iowa Board of Medicine charged Dr. Ravindra Kumar Gangadhariah of Davenport with practicing in a manner that is harmful or detrimental to the public due to his alleged failure to possess and […] The post Doctor accused of practicing in a manner harmful to the public, fined $1,000 appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
CBS 58
Milwaukee Co. deputy terminated, accused of misconduct while participating in eviction
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) says a deputy has been terminated after being charged with attempted misconduct in public office. MCSO says former deputy sheriff Christopher Boyd is accused of misconduct while participating in an eviction. Following an investigation with the Office of the District...
