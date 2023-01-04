BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - XBB.1.5 is the first new COVID-19 variant since Omicron and is driving up cases across the country. Dr. Wesley Willeford is the Medical Director of Disease Control at the Jefferson County Health Department. He said XBB.1.5 is the most contagious variant of COVID-19 we have seen so far.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO