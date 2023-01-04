Read full article on original website
Related
northernnewsnow.com
Truck falls through ice on Leech Lake
WALKER, MN. (Northern News Now) - A teenager plowing a Leech Lake ice road Friday morning found himself in a dangerous situation. According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, a 19-year-old was driving a pickup with a snowplow near Horseshoe Bay Resort when a large crack formed. Authorities say...
lptv.org
Man Charged in Connection with Cass Lake Arson Fire
A 34-year-old Cloquet man who is accused of setting a house on fire in Cass Lake on New Year’s Eve has been charged in Cass County District Court with felony first-degree arson. Samuel Kyle White is also charged with a felony for threats of violence, a gross misdemeanor for...
Missing person: Anne Wyatt, 55, last seen Monday in Aitkin County
AITKIN COUNTY, Minn. -- The Aitkin County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help finding a 55-year-old woman last seen on Monday.Police say Anne Wyatt has not had contact with her family or friends since Monday and does not have her cell phone.Wyatt is described as 5-foot-9 and weighs 145 pounds. Police say she has brown/blonde hair and brown eyes. It is unknown what she was wearing the last time she was seen.Authorities are not sure of Wyatt's destination or direction of travel.The sheriff's office asks anyone with information to contact them at 218-927-7435.
lptv.org
GoFundMe Set Up for Cass Lake Family Who Lost Home in Fire
A Cass Lake family is seeking the community’s help after a New Year’s Eve tragedy. Amber Kramer and her three children need immediate aid after losing the house they were living in to a fire. According to a GoFundMe page set up by Kramer’s sister Jens Werner, nobody was harmed as they all managed to escape the house, but all of their belongings were lost.
lptv.org
New Cass County Sheriff Sworn in at Ceremony in Hackensack
Cass County saw a changing of the guard on Tuesday as former chief deputy Bryan Welk was sworn in as the county’s newest sheriff. “It’s a big responsibility, it took a long time to get here in terms of the whole campaign process and where we’re at right now, I’m just thrilled to be here,” said Welk.
Report: Assisted living facility neglected heel wound that caused resident's death
An assisted living facility in Baxter was found to be in noncompliance with its license after a resident died of complications caused by a mistreated wound. The Minnesota Department of Health investigated an allegation of resident neglect at Diamond Willow of Baxter, an assisted living facility, in the fall. The department subsequently found determined that the facility had been out of compliance with its license after staff had failed to properly address the resident’s wound.
lptv.org
Lakeland Currents: Northern Waters Land Trust
Join Lakeland Currents host Ray Gildow as he welcomes guests, Director of Development Elizabeth Mboutchom and Chairman Bob Karls with Northern Waters Land Trust in Walker, Minnesota. They tell viewers more about what the organization does and what we can expect to see going forward.
lptv.org
Tree Removal to Begin in Hwy 34 Resurfacing Project Along Lake Country Scenic Byway
The Minnesota Department of Transportation’s long-awaited Highway 34 resurfacing project, which would see 21 miles be repaved, will officially begin later this month with by far the most controversial part of the project: The tree removal efforts around the Lake Country Scenic Byway. The removal efforts would see roughly...
lptv.org
Brainerd Declares Snow Emergency for Wednesday
A winter storm warning is out for portions of the Lakeland viewing area, and the City of Brainerd has declared a snow emergency. The snow emergency begins on Wednesday, Jan. 4. Parking is banned on the following streets beginning at 3 a.m.:. Front Street from South 6th Street to South...
lptv.org
Crow Wing County’s New Sheriff Talks About His Agenda for a Brand New Year
Former Pequot Lakes Police Chief Eric Klang began his first day back as Crow Wing County Sheriff on Monday after being elected to the position last November. Klang had previously served as Crow Wing Sheriff from 2003-07. “I love this job to this day. If I had to do it...
lptv.org
Bemidji Area Young Professionals Prepare for 2023
Bemidji area young professionals are starting the new year by expanding their networks not only with each other, but Beltrami County staff as well. At the first meeting of the year for the Young Professionals Network (YPN) on Wednesday, members learned about events going on in Beltrami County while also looking forward to more business possibilities in the coming months.
lptv.org
Bemidji Community Food Shelf Discusses Plans for 2023
For over 40 years, the Bemidji Community Food Shelf has served the area by offering food to those in need. In 2022 alone, the organization served over 28,000 individuals, with roughly 1,600 of them being first-time customers. All this work is thanks to donations and a staff of volunteers. The...
lptv.org
New and Returning Beltrami County Officials Sworn in at Ceremony
With a new year comes new faces to Beltrami County. During Tuesday night’s county board meeting, all five elected commissioners to the Beltrami County Board were officially sworn in. Among the returning faces were two new additions to the board. Following their respective victories in the midterm elections, Joe...
lptv.org
Beltrami Co. Board Looks Into Hiring Lobbyist for Jail Project Funding
The Beltrami County Board of Commissioners is working on figuring out the details for the jail project. Along with specifics such as location and size, a major part of the project is how it will be funded. Based on data from the public comment survey held in 2022, the board is trying to consider options that do not involve raising prices for property owners.
This Minnesota County Has The Shortest Life Expectancy
Stacker put together a list of counties where people live the least in each state.
740thefan.com
Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office makes large drug bust
HUBBARD COUNTY, MINN. (KFGO) – A traffic stop in Hubbard County resulted in a large meth bust. The vehicle was pulled over in Nevis Township Tuesday night. The driver was arrested for DWI, under the influence of drugs. When the car was searched, deputies found 118 grams of methamphetamine...
Comments / 0