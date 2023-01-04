Read full article on original website
Panasonic announces 'life changing' smart glasses
Panasonic and Biel Glasses have announced a new pair of smart glasses to aid mobility for the visually impaired
Breakthroughs represent ‘major leap’ towards making energy out of thin air
New devices could each represent a major breakthrough in making clean energy out of thin air, according to their creators.They mimic natural processes to gather hydrogen, which is currently made using methane and uses vast amounts of fossil energy.One is the invention of a new kind of solar panel, 10 times more efficient than previous devices of its kind, that can mimic natural photosynthesis. It turns water into hydrogen and oxygen and is able to dramatically reduce the cost of doing so.“In the end, we believe that artificial photosynthesis devices will be much more efficient than natural photosynthesis, which will...
The Hidden Cost of Cheap TVs
This article was featured in One Story to Read Today, a newsletter in which our editors recommend a single must-read from The Atlantic, Monday through Friday. Sign up for it here. The television I grew up with—a Quasar from the early 1980s—was more like a piece of furniture than an...
Android Authority
Amazon announces Matter-over-Thread is coming to Echo devices this spring
Amazon says it will bring Matter-over-Thread support to its Echo devices this spring. All of the company’s remaining compatible Echo and Eero devices will be updated to support Matter by spring as well. The Alexa app will now remember when you change a device name in the app or...
ZDNet
Groundbreaking wireless TV ditches the remote and sticks to any wall without a mount
Find all the exciting innovation from CES 2023 in this ZDNET special feature. We're hours into CES week and I've already lost count of the number of TVs I've laid eyes on. Don't get me wrong, all those 8K, perfectly contrasted, punch-you-in-your-face colored demos are a pleasure to watch -- but they've also become repetitive and, dare I say, boring. Instead, the one TV that's actually raised my eyebrows this year -- and is deserving of the Las Vegas limelight -- is the wireless TV by startup Displace.
