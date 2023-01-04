ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MyWabashValley.com

James, Durant lead early in NBA All-Star starter voting

NEW YORK (AP) — LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers and Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets might be headed toward yet another NBA All-Star Game rematch. James is the overall leader so far in All-Star balloting, and Durant leads all Eastern Conference players in early voting returns — putting them on track to be All-Star captains for the third consecutive year.
MyWabashValley.com

Derwin James Jr. Says He’s ’Not a Dirty Player’ After Ejection

The star safety offered his first comments since getting ejected against the Colts for a helmet-to-helmet hit on receiver Ashton Dulin. View the original article to see embedded media. Chargers star Derwin James Jr. offered his first public comments on Thursday since delivering a devastating helmet-to-helmet hit that resulted in...
MyWabashValley.com

NFL: Bills-Bengals won’t resume; playoff scenarios revealed

The NFL said Thursday it will not resume the Bills-Bengals game that was suspended Monday night after Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin collapsed and went into cardiac arrest on the field. The league said some of the factors in coming to its decision included that “not playing the Buffalo-Cincinnati game to...
CINCINNATI, OH
MyWabashValley.com

Rodgers Asked About Possibly Playing His Last Home Game Ever

The Packers quarterback didn’t commit to playing next year. Aaron Rodgers and the Packers will be playing for their playoff lives on Sunday against the Lions in their regular season finale, but more may be on the line in the grand scheme of things. Green Bay will be playing its last home game this season—win or lose Sunday—and on Wednesday, Rodgers was asked whether he has thought about the fact that it might have been his last time playing at Lambeau Field.
GREEN BAY, WI
MyWabashValley.com

Michigan AD Confirms Receiving NCAA Allegations

Reports of an investigation into the football program come as rumors fly about the future of Jim Harbaugh. Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel has confirmed that he and the school received “draft allegations” from the NCAA regarding the school’s football program on Thursday. “Yesterday, we received draft...
ANN ARBOR, MI

