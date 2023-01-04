Read full article on original website
From hot dogs to housing, first developments on former Oscar Mayer plant
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After operating on Madison’s north side for almost 100 years, the Oscar Mayer plant closed its doors for good in 2017. Now, for one of the first times since its closure, developers are breaking ground on the Oscar Mayer campus to create affordable housing. Located...
Intoxicated Wisconsin Man Goes To Wrong Apartment To Pass Out
After drinking way too much alcohol, this man in Wisconsin crashed out on a couch of a woman he didn't know. Many people that like to partake in the booze, can share stories of their stupidity while being wasted. Personally, I have experienced plenty in my lifetime. Especially, during my college days.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Wisconsin
If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Wisconsin that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of these places, definitely make time to check them out next time your are in the area.
Community rallies around Sauk Prairie family as they try to recover daughter’s body following accident in South America
SAUK CITY, Wis. — A family in the Sauk Prairie area is about to embark on a heartbreaking mission after their daughter died on a holiday break trip in South America. Cassy Doolittle, a neuroscience graduate student at the University of Las Vegas and an experienced climber, died while climbing a mountain in Argentina. According to a GoFundMe fundraiser set...
Man accused of pistol-whipping person on Madison’s east side arrested in Baraboo, police say
MADISON, Wis. — Police arrested a 34-year-old man who they say pistol-whipped another person at a clinic on Madison’s east side Thursday morning. In an incident report, Madison Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said officers were called to the clinic in the 3100 block of East Washington Avenue around 6 a.m. Thursday after witnesses reported a disturbance. During the incident,...
Madison woman accused of stealing food and tips, hitting restaurant owner
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police arrested a woman on Saturday after they said she hit and injured a restaurant owner on the city’s west side. Officers were sent to the restaurant in the 6600 block of Mineral Point Road at around 11 p.m. The restaurant owner said the woman tried to steal another customer’s food, and took money from the...
Roscoe business, where Ashley Hardin’s body was found, builds a memorial in her honor
ROSCOE, Ill. (WTVO) — Ashley Hardin was murdered last July, and her body was found behind EcoLab in Roscoe. Now, the business is working to honor her memory. The 38-year-old was kidnapped and murdered by Rayshawn Smith on July 23rd, 2022. Her body was found behind EcoLab, at 5151 East Rockton Road, where Smith worked. […]
Couple followed home, attacked after altercation at eastside bar
MADISON, Wis. — A couple was followed home and attacked by a group of people after they got into an altercation at an eastside bar over the weekend, according to Madison police. The couple told police several vehicles followed them home from the bar after they had gotten into some kind of fight with multiple other customers at the business....
Wisconsin man charged with trespassing after stranger finds him sleeping on couch
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A woman in Wisconsin found an intoxicated stranger, who was later arrested, sleeping on her couch. According to the Madison Police Department, on December 30 around 10:30 p.m., a woman walked out of her bedroom to find a stranger sleeping on her couch. Officers were sent to the 1700 block of Northport Drive.
Janesville Police searching for illegal dumping suspects
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Janesville police are searching for two suspects who left a couch behind a business last Friday, Dec. 30. The two left the couch behind a business on W. Court St, forcing the owner to pay for the cleanup and proper disposal of the furniture. Police said...
Woman hospitalized in crash with school bus; bus driver cited for not stopping at stop sign
DEERFIELD, Wis. — A woman was transported to a local hospital Thursday afternoon after she hit a school bus that had failed to stop at a stop sign in the area. Dane County Sheriff’s Office officials said the crash happened shortly before 4 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 12 and Oak Park Road. According to the sheriff’s office,...
MPD arrest Middleton man after finding gun, marijuana in his car
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison police arrested a 28-year-old man from Middleton on Saturday after discovering a gun in his parked vehicle during a patrol, according to an incident report. According to the report released Wednesday, police were patrolling Saturday at the Buckeye parking lot at 200 West Gilman Street...
Monroe Woman Accused of Stealing From Cemeteries
A Monroe woman has been charged in a series of cemetery thefts. Carrie Thompson of Monroe is charged with 40 counts of receiving or concealing stolen property. The Monroe Police Department said they received a tip of items being listed for sale that looked like items that were taken from local cemeteries. Several items were posted on Facebook Marketplace that were similar to the items that were placed on cemetery grave sites. Deputies from the police department went to Thompson’s home and noticed a few of those items around her property. They were able to recover more than 100 items from Thompson’s home, vehicle and an abandoned garage with which she was associated. Officials believe Thompson may have taken items from cemeteries in Rock County and Lafayette County as well. Thompson is scheduled to be in court for her initial appearance on January 23rd.
Ukrainian family finds a new home in Stoughton
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A family from Ukraine is now making a new life for themselves in Stoughton, escaping the war-torn cities they once called home to find safety in the Madison area. The Poroshkov family’s story, first told through a video created by 13-year-old Melania, details her family’s harrowing...
MPD: Suspect arrested in Baraboo after allegedly pistol-whipping victim, firing gun
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 34-year-old man was arrested in Baraboo after he allegedly pistol-whipped a person and fired a gun Thursday morning on Madison’s near east side. Madison Police Department responded around 6 a.m. Thursday to a clinic on the 310 block of E. Washington Ave. after witnesses reported a disturbance, saying a man had pistol-whipped a person and possibly fired shots.
Man gets 30 days in jail for dealing meth near Grant County school
A man who was dealing drugs near a Grant County school has been sentenced to 30 days in jail. 37 year old Nicholas Friederich of Platteville pleaded guilty to possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine-on or near certain places, in this case, a school. He must report to jail by Feb. 24 and is eligible for work release. He also must serve three years of probation. Friederich was arrested in July after Cuba City police reported executing a search warrant along with the Grant County Sheriff’s Department at the residence of 41 year old Laura Harman in Cuba City. She subsequently pleaded guilty to possession of THC and possession of drug paraphernalia and was sentenced to two years of probation.
Overdose cases seen in emergency departments remains large, UW Health doctor shares recent trends observed
MADISON, Wis. — UW Health is sharing the trends it has observed regarding patients experiencing an overdose interacting with emergency services and how it relates to what’s being seen at the national level. At UW Health and nationally, emergency departments have witnessed a seemingly unceasing number of visits related to opioid overdoses. Nationally, the rate of nonfatal opioid overdose patient...
Western Dane County’s new state representative will continue serving on county board, but “not indefinitely”
Democrat Mike Bare is the first new face to represent the 80th Assembly District — which includes Middleton, Verona, Oregon and Mount Horeb — in 20 years. In a gerrymandered district designed to be packed with left-leaning voters, lobbyist and Dane County board supervisor Mike Bare easily defeated his Republican opponent in the 2022 election with a whopping 70% of the 43,000 votes cast. Bare will replace the retiring state Rep. Sondy Pope (D-Mount Horeb), who represented the 80th Assembly District for the past two decades. The district includes Mount Horeb, Verona, Belleville, New Glarus, and parts of Middleton.
MPD: Couple reports being followed, attacked coming home from bar
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A couple told police they were attacked on New Year’s Day after being followed home from a bar on Madison’s east side, police reported. In an incident report by MPD, a man and woman explained that they were at a club when they got into an argument with some customers there.
Dane Co. Dispatch: All lanes of traffic cleared after Marshall crash
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - All lanes of traffic are clear after Dane County Sheriff’s Office, alongside Sun Prairie EMS and Marshall Fire responded to the crash Thursday evening on US 19, dispatch said. Dane Co. Dispatch said officials responded to the crash at 5:39 p.m. to WIS 19 eastbound...
