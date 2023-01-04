Read full article on original website
Related
kgncnewsnow.com
Transformation Park Meeting to Take Place Thursday
Logo for the City of Amarillo // Photo courtesy of the City of Amarillo. The City of Amarillo will be hosting a meeting Thursday afternoon regarding Transformation Park, the soon-to-be new haven for the homeless community. The meeting is set to be an informative gathering to brainstorm ideas and ways...
kgncnewsnow.com
AQHA To Host Job Fair
Flyer for the upcoming American Quarter Horse Association job fair // Photo courtesy of the American Quarter Horse Association. The American Quarter Horse Association is hosting a job fair as they look to fill more than 30 open positions. The event will take place on January 14th from 9 am...
kgncnewsnow.com
Amarillo Symphony Announces Scheduling Changes
The Amarillo Symphony has announced changes to its upcoming January concert schedule following damage to the Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts. On Christmas Eve a water line in the GNC building burst, causing substantial damage to the third floor of the building. The Symphony’s January 20th and 21st performances...
kgncnewsnow.com
Randall County Jail Expansion
Randall County is planning on 96 more beds in its jail expansion plans. County officials say the funding for the project comes in two ways, either by certificates of obligation and the other half through the American Rescue Plan. That comes to 10 million dollars apiece. The expansion will help...
kgncnewsnow.com
Library Offering ESL Classes
The Amarillo Public Library will be offering free English as a Second Language in late January. ESL classes will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays at the downtown location and at 7:00 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays at the east branch location. Registration for the downtown classes is...
kgncnewsnow.com
Man Charged For Fatal August Hit-And-Run
Photo from the scene of the August hit-and-run // Photo courtesy of ABC7 Amarillo. The driver of a vehicle accused of killing a homeless man earlier this year in a hit-and-run has been indicted. A Potter County grand jury formally charged Casey Curtis Howard with an accident involving injury or...
kgncnewsnow.com
Help Stand Up For A Child With CASA
Amarillo Area CASA is looking for more volunteers to sign up for their Jan. 2023 training. CASA volunteers help advocate for the best interest of children experiencing foster care in Potter, Randall, Swisher, Hutchinson, Briscoe, Carson, and Armstrong counties. Volunteer advocates focus mainly on reuniting children with their parents whenever...
kgncnewsnow.com
Dumas Man Dead From Semi Crash
Photo Courtesy of Randall County Sheriff's Office. A Dumas man is dead following a two semi-truck crash on Wednesday, January 4th. DPS says at 12:40 p.m., a Cub Cadet semi was going eastbound on FM 297 and another semi was going southbound on U.S. 287. The driver of the Cub...
kgncnewsnow.com
Domestic Violence Court Cases On The Rise
Since the Pandemic Amarillo has seen a rising number of domestic violence-related cases. Family Support Services and the Randall County District Attorney’s Office are looking into the reasons why. Both offices say the numbers are starting to reach a leveling-off point, but courtrooms are starting to see a backlog...
kgncnewsnow.com
Panhandle Auto Burglary and Thief
Panhandle Auto Burglary and Theif unit has two new vehicles to keep an eye out for, Both vehicles were stolen on December 31st in the 6300 block of Isabella Dr. First is a 2016 Black Chevy Tahoe, the vehicle should display a Texas license plate, RSM-3221 and the last six of the VIN are 207048.
kgncnewsnow.com
Crime Stoppers Is On The Hunt For A Suspect
Amarillo Crime Stoppers - Fugitive of the Week - Matthew Nunez. Crime Stoppers is looking for 22-year-old Matthew Nunez. He’s wanted on sexual assault of a child and is wanted by the Potter County Sheriff’s Office. He’s described as being a Hispanic male, 5 feet, ten inches tall....
Comments / 0