Reduced food sales tax rate in Kansas leads to some confusion with shoppers
After a reduced food sales tax rate went into effect in Kansas on Jan. 1, some shoppers are confused about what they're seeing on their receipts.
Two taxes? What to look for on your grocery receipt with new Kansas sales tax
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – If you're seeing two lines on your grocery receipt, it's not a mistake. Kansas shoppers are navigating changes with the new, reduced sales tax at the grocery store. The reduced 4% state sales tax rate launched this week and only applies to certain food items. This includes basic grocery items like
Kansas AG, Sedgwick County DA fine home warranty company $850k
Following a joint investigation between the Kansas Attorney General's Office and Sedgwick County District Attorney's office, a home warranty company has been given an $850,000 consent judgment.
Walmart to issue refunds for Kansas customers taxed twice
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Walmart said on Wednesday that customers who had been taxed twice are eligible for a refund. The issue occurred as Kansas' lower sales tax on groceries went into effect at the beginning of the year. The retailer issued the following statement regarding the mistake:. "On...
A major retailer overtaxed customers in Kansas. Here’s how you can request a refund
Did you get charged too much sales tax on your grocery purchases? Here’s how to check.
Walmart overtaxed Kansas customers on food purchases this week
Walmart said Wednesday that it overcharged customers who bought food in Kansas this week after a reduction in the state's food sales tax went into effect.
Walmart, Gov. Kelly respond to over-tax in Kansas
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Multiple customers claimed they were overtaxed earlier this week after visiting their local Walmart. On Wednesday, Walmart and Kansas Governor Laura Kelly responded. Walmart issued this statement: "On January 1, after the reduced state sales tax rate on food items went into effect in Kansas, some customers were mistakenly charged the higher,
HomeServe agrees to $850,000 payment for alleged violations of Kansas Consumer Protection Act
A company approved for warranty business involving the City of Emporia will pay money to Kansas state government and to consumers in the state for alleged violations of the Kansas Consumer Protection Act. As part of a consent judgment involving the company, Kansas Attorney General's Office and Sedgwick County Attorney's...
Some Kansas shoppers taxed twice on groceries as new state food tax rate starts
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - 12News has heard from multiple viewers since Sunday noticing something wasn't quite right with their grocery receipt. Some Kansas shoppers experienced being taxed twice on the entire subtotal of the items they bought rather than on the individual items. It came as the first reduction...
Wichita State releases 2023 Kansas employment forecast
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita State University released its report looking at jobs in Kansas in 2022 and what to expect for 2023. In the first half of 2022, Wichita added over 5,000 employees. The manufacturing field saw particularly strong growth as of November 2022, manufacturing added 2,600 jobs. This...
Arizona man ordered to pay thousands for securities fraud in Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An Arizona man has been ordered to be $550,000 to two Kansas victims in a securities fraud case. Kenneth Marg, 68, of Scottsdale, Arizona, pleaded guilty in September 2022 to two counts of securities fraud. According to a news release from Attorney General Derek Schmidt, his...
City of Wichita paying landlords to accept housing assistance recipients
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The City of Wichita is giving money to rental property owners who accept renters who receive housing assistance from the government. This new program, the Wichita Housing Authority Landlord Incentive Program, started Jan. 1. The program offers landlords a bonus between $250 and $1,000 for renting to assistance-receiving tenants.
$92 million Powerball ticket in Kansas claimed
The winner of the $92 million Powerball jackpot hit in Kansas on November 19 has come forward to claim their prize.
Kansas food tax: What’s included, not included in new reduction?
Legislation passed in Kansas drops the state food tax by more than 2% in 2023 and gradually reduces it to zero by 2025. Here's what applies.
Where can you buy a Mega Millions play? These KS retailers have sold big winning tickets
The jackpot for Friday’s drawing is $940 million.
Ogallala Aquifer’s decline sets up big fight in Kansas
Kansas water experts are sounding an alarm decades in the making: Farmers and ranchers in the state's western half must stop pumping more water out of a vast aquifer
Will KS lawmakers drop the food tax to 0% in 2023? GOP Senators are backing the move
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Kansas Governor Laura Kelly is pushing her "Axing Your Taxes" plan this year, which includes a renewed push for an immediate elimination to the state's food sales tax. Some Republicans in the state Senate say they're also on board with that part of the Governor's plan. Republican Senator Brenda Dietrich, Vice Chair
Brother, Sister Rent Tesla But As Soon As They Hit Cold Weather, It Took 17 Hours To Go 450 Miles
Xaviar Steavenson and his sister Alice Steavenson wanted to experience the joy of driving a Tesla cross country. They rented a Tesla from a Hertz outlet in Orlando, Florida, and headed out on the road to their destination – Wichita, Kansas....
How you can fight for better internet access in Kansas
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Shawnee County is asking residents to challenge the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) for better internet access. With the release of new broadband maps from the FCC, county and state officials are urging local residents to do their part in getting faster internet options for Kansas. The newly released maps show where exactly
Kansas Gas Service to host local events, help customers apply for assistance
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Gas Service representatives will host local events to help customers apply for an annual benefit to pay part of their energy bills. Kansas Gas Service says on Thursday, Jan. 5, that it has partnered with state agencies to help customers complete Low Income Energy Assistance Program applications. It said LIEAP is administered through the Kansas Department of Children and Families and helps low-income homes pay part of their energy costs through an annual benefit.
