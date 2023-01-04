ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

KWCH.com

Walmart to issue refunds for Kansas customers taxed twice

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Walmart said on Wednesday that customers who had been taxed twice are eligible for a refund. The issue occurred as Kansas’ lower sales tax on groceries went into effect at the beginning of the year. The retailer issued the following statement regarding the mistake:. “On...
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

Walmart, Gov. Kelly respond to over-tax in Kansas

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Multiple customers claimed they were overtaxed earlier this week after visiting their local Walmart. On Wednesday, Walmart and Kansas Governor Laura Kelly responded. Walmart issued this statement: “On January 1, after the reduced state sales tax rate on food items went into effect in Kansas, some customers were mistakenly charged the higher, […]
TOPEKA, KS
KWCH.com

Wichita State releases 2023 Kansas employment forecast

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita State University released its report looking at jobs in Kansas in 2022 and what to expect for 2023. In the first half of 2022, Wichita added over 5,000 employees. The manufacturing field saw particularly strong growth as of November 2022, manufacturing added 2,600 jobs. This...
WICHITA, KS
WIBW

Arizona man ordered to pay thousands for securities fraud in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An Arizona man has been ordered to be $550,000 to two Kansas victims in a securities fraud case. Kenneth Marg, 68, of Scottsdale, Arizona, pleaded guilty in September 2022 to two counts of securities fraud. According to a news release from Attorney General Derek Schmidt, his...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
KWCH.com

City of Wichita paying landlords to accept housing assistance recipients

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The City of Wichita is giving money to rental property owners who accept renters who receive housing assistance from the government. This new program, the Wichita Housing Authority Landlord Incentive Program, started Jan. 1. The program offers landlords a bonus between $250 and $1,000 for renting to assistance-receiving tenants.
WICHITA, KS
KSNT News

How you can fight for better internet access in Kansas

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Shawnee County is asking residents to challenge the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) for better internet access. With the release of new broadband maps from the FCC, county and state officials are urging local residents to do their part in getting faster internet options for Kansas. The newly released maps show where exactly […]
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Kansas Gas Service to host local events, help customers apply for assistance

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Gas Service representatives will host local events to help customers apply for an annual benefit to pay part of their energy bills. Kansas Gas Service says on Thursday, Jan. 5, that it has partnered with state agencies to help customers complete Low Income Energy Assistance Program applications. It said LIEAP is administered through the Kansas Department of Children and Families and helps low-income homes pay part of their energy costs through an annual benefit.
KANSAS STATE

