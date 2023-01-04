Read full article on original website
LeBron James record tracker: How far is he from Kareem Abdul-Jabbar?
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James needs 484 points to pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the NBA's all-time regular-season scoring record (38,387 points). James broke the record for most total points — regular season and playoffs — in February. At his career pace of 27.2 points per game, James...
Donovan's 71 or Luka's 60-Pt triple-double: who had a better game? | FIRST THINGS FIRST
Donovan Mitchell scored 71 points for the Cleveland Cavaliers in their 145-134 overtime victory over the Chicago Bulls Monday night. Nick Wright and Chris Broussard discuss who had a better game between Mitchell’s 71 points or Luka’s 60-Pt triple-double earlier this season.
Jokic, Murray help Nuggets top Mitchell-less Cavs 121-108
DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 28 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists, Jamal Murray scored 18 points in his first back-to-back games since knee surgery, and the Denver Nuggets took advantage of Donovan Mitchell's absence to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 121-108 on Friday night. Jokic hit 10 of...
Giannis Antetokounmpo scores a career high 55 points vs. Wizards | UNDISPUTED
Giannis Antetokounmpo had a career-high 55 points last night in the Milwaukee Bucks 123-113 win over the Washington Wizards. He also had 10 rebounds and seven assists and joined Elgin Baylor, Wilt Chamberlain and Russell Westbrook as the only players in NBA history to have three straight performances of 40 points, 10 rebounds and 5 assists. Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe react to Giannis’ career night.
Cowboys to Lose Pollard, Sign 'Frankenstein' RB Replacement?
If the prophecy of one NFL guesser comes to fruition, Dallas Cowboys fans better enjoy the antics of Tony Pollard while they still can over the next few weeks. ... though another guesser offers a David Montgomery answer.
NFL world reacts to terrible Lamar Jackson news
It was initially expected that Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson would miss between one and three weeks with a knee injury he sustained last month but would be ready for the NFL playoffs. But he’s now missed four straight games and has just been ruled out for his fifth. On Sunday afternoon, Baltimore Ravens head Read more... The post NFL world reacts to terrible Lamar Jackson news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Report: Sean McVay likely to receive interest for 1 role in offseason
Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay has not signaled any likelihood of leaving his role in the offseason, but that will not stop some from sounding him out over another option. TV networks are once again looking at McVay as a possible option for a network analyst role in 2023, according to Michael McCarthy of... The post Report: Sean McVay likely to receive interest for 1 role in offseason appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Mahomes' quest; Jared Goff relying on Rams; NFL coaching rumors: Cheat Sheet
Many say the NFL world is a small one. In truth, every single one of the 1,500 players taking the field in Saturday or Sunday's regular-season finales is connected to Damar Hamlin. A teammate played at Pitt, or a teammate was with the Bills last year, or a teammate played...
NFL odds Week 18: 49ers will cover in season finale, other best bets
We made it, folks. These 18 weeks of NFL action have flown by. And like every season, this one was packed with storylines that we'll never forget. Most notably, and most recently, watching Damar Hamlin bounce back from his scary medical emergency has been one of the most impactful stories in the league. Hamlin's journey is a reminder that life is bigger than football.
Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars are a game away from playoffs | THE CARTON SHOW
Football returns Saturday, with the Jacksonville Jaguars facing off for a playoff spot against the Tennessee Titans. Jaguars have been playing great football, and with the Titans missing their starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill, there's a good chance Trevor Lawrence will make his first postseason appearance. Craig Carton and Matt Simms weigh the Jaguars chances of defeating the Titans and winning the AFC South.
Embiid, 76ers set for matchup with the Pistons
Philadelphia 76ers (23-15, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (11-31, 15th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Joel Embiid leads Philadelphia into a matchup against Detroit. He ranks second in the NBA averaging 33.5 points per game. The Pistons have gone 4-18 against Eastern Conference opponents. Detroit is...
Knicks get 1st win in Canada since '15, beat Raptors 112-108
TORONTO (AP) — Julius Randle had 32 points and 11 rebounds, Mitchell Robinson had 10 points and 18 rebounds before fouling out and the New York Knicks won their fourth straight game, beating the Toronto Raptors 112-108 on Friday night. Jalen Brunson scored 26 points, Quentin Grimes had 16...
Nick has faith in the 'Prince that was Promised', takes Jags to defeat Titans | What's Wright?
Nick Wright goes against his better betting principals, and ignoring an urge to pick the Tennessee Titans in a must-win Week 18 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Instead, Nick explains why he has faith in the Prince that was Promised, Trevor Lawrence, to secure a spot in the playoffs, and win the AFC South.
James Conner, many others ruled out for Cardinals in finale
The Arizona Cardinals will wrap up the 2022 season this Sunday afternoon on the road against the San Francisco 49ers. They will do so with a number of players out with injuries. The team released its final injury report of the season with eight players ruled out and another four...
Seahawks expect Lockett for finale despite another injury
RENTON, Wash. (AP) — For the second straight week, Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett expects to play despite his injury status being in question. Lockett was listed as questionable on Seattle’s final injury report of the regular season on Friday. He said he plans on playing despite a shin injury that led to another set of X-rays for the standout wide receiver.
Super Bowl odds: Lines for every team; Chiefs new favorite to win it all
The teams in the running for the Super Bowl have narrowed as we head into the final week of the NFL regular season. Eleven teams – six in the NFC, five in the AFC – have clinched postseason berths. Here's a look at the odds to win the...
Flacco to start for Jets in finale vs Dolphins, White out
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets will have one final quarterback twist in a season filled with them. Joe Flacco will start Sunday against the Miami Dolphins with Mike White ruled out after aggravating his rib injury. Zach Wilson will serve as Flacco’s backup. “He's...
Daniels leads Villanova against No. 18 Xavier after 20-point game
Xavier Musketeers (12-3, 4-0 Big East) at Villanova Wildcats (8-7, 2-2 Big East) BOTTOM LINE: Villanova hosts the No. 18 Xavier Musketeers after Caleb Daniels scored 20 points in Villanova's 73-57 win against the Georgetown Hoyas. The Wildcats are 5-1 in home games. Villanova is 0-3 in games decided by...
NFL odds Week 18: Roll with the Jets and Packers, and more best bets
Congratulations! We've reached the final weekend of the NFL regular season, and the playoff seeding battles are coming down to the wire. Not only are teams fighting for the top seeds, we still have a number of teams still competing for a chance to make the postseason. Sadly, my Jets...
