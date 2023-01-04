Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Marvel Actor Jeremy Renner Snow Cat plow Accident: How Serious is the Injury and How are His Leg and Health NowOlu'remiReno, NV
Snowplow accident victim Jeremy Renner is out of surgery after sustaining chest damage and orthopedic injuriesMalek SherifReno, NV
Terrible News: Actor Jeremy Renner in Critical Condition After Snowplow AccidentNikyee CloughReno, NV
Iconic Avengers Star Rushed To Hospital In Critical ConditionNews Breaking LIVEReno, NV
Tips for Visiting Soda Springs Ski Resort Near Truckee!Tiffany T.Truckee, CA
Related
2news.com
Region issues Declarations of Emergency in preparation of upcoming storms
The Regional Emergency Operations Center is activated at a stage one, following declarations of emergency announced by the City of Reno and Washoe County ahead of the next series of winter storms. A Declaration of Emergency gives governments the flexibility to request resources and increase staffing as needed. The time...
2news.com
Fallen Tree Limbs & Branches Collection In Washoe County And Carson City
Folks who have broken tree limbs or branches from storms can bring them to sites for recycling. Clearing limbs and debris after a storm is particularly important to prevent flooding as snow melts and more rain is in the forecast.
2news.com
City of South Lake Tahoe Urges Preparations for Potential Flooding Impacts
If the Monday storm turns warm and brings the forecasted 2-2.5” or more of rain that also melts snow, according to South Lake Tahoe officials, residents there could experience similar flooding to 2017 and prior years. The City is urging residents to take the threat of flooding seriously and...
2news.com
Declaration Of Emergency Issued In Reno And Washoe County Ahead Of Next Storm
The declaration gives governments the flexibility to request resources and increase staffing as needed. Declarations of emergency have been announced by the City of Reno and Washoe County ahead of the next series of winter storms.
2news.com
Tree Damage From Recent Storms
Thursday, crews were hard at work in downtown Reno, clearing an old red willow tree that fell into the Truckee River at Wingfield Park. “In the last few days, we have been working extra hours to triage the situation,” said Matt Basile, Urban Forester with the City of Reno.
2news.com
Long Term Forecast Keeps Storm Gate Open
Unlike last year, January is usually Reno’s wettest month of the year. The storm gate is still open and looks to stay that way at least for the next couple of weeks. There will be brief breaks every now and then, but more stormy days than dry days overall. Not only do we have storms lined up, but atmospheric rivers. An atmospheric river is a plume of moisture coming up from the Pacific that rides along the jet stream. Atmospheric rivers are good in that they can really help us get out of a drought, but they can also lead to flooding if the timing is right. Since they come up near the Hawaiian Islands, they are usually associated with warmer temperatures as well. This can lead to melting our snowpack and increasing the flood risk. Warm air can hold more moisture than cold air.
2news.com
Lyon County Encourages Area Residents to Prepare for Incoming Winter Weather Storm
Lyon County is encouraging residents to be prepared for upcoming storm events expected to impact the region through next week. The wet weather could bring flooding to smaller streams, poor drainage areas and areas prone to flooding. Residents are encouraged to clear any leaves or debris from storm gutters and...
2news.com
Lyon County Asks Area Residents To Prepare For Next Storm
Lyon County leaders are encouraging neighbors to clear any leaves or debris from storm gutters and drains ahead of the storm. Residents are encouraged to clear any leaves or debris from storm gutters and drainages in front of, or on their properties to ensure water can flow freely.
2news.com
Douglas County Urges Residents, Businesses to Evaluate and Prepare
Douglas County wants to urge all residents to prepare in advance for the upcoming storms. Officials advise you to avoid unnecessary travel and have emergency plans in place in case of power outages, flooding, and dangerous snow conditions. Residents with children that need formula, diapers, or other essential supplies are...
2news.com
Reno Fire Department conducts Christmas Tree Burn Demonstration
The Reno Fire Department is helping spread the word as part of the City’s effort to educate the public on the importance of fire safety. Friday, January 6 is National Take Down Your Christmas Tree Day and The Reno Fire Department conducted a live burn of a Christmas Tree to share the importance of getting dried trees (fuel) out of the home.
2news.com
Keep Truckee Meadows Beautiful Extends Christmas Tree Recycling Due to Storms
Due to our recent storms, Keep Truckee Meadows Beautiful is extending its Christmas Tree Recycling program to now January 15th. KTMB encourages residents to recycle their Christmas trees at one of their six community drop-off locations. This year’s program will continue to run through January 10, 2023, with dropoff times...
2news.com
Local Families Working to Revegetate parts of Virginia Range
Two local families, the Dolans, through its wholly-owned Dolan Ranches, LLC and the Dolan Automotive Group, along with the Benna Family have partnered to improve vegetation for wildlife on the Virginia Range. Today, over three tons of grass seed mixture, donated by the Dolans, were spread across 500 acres. The...
2news.com
Diesel Engine Causes Large Plume of Smoke Near Reno Airport
The cold weather continues to impact cars and trucks. A company tells us a diesel engine that started in the cold created large billows up smoke near the Reno-Tahoe International Airport, around 10:15 a.m. Our cloud camera caught some of the plumes being seen from our news station. According to...
2news.com
Snowshoe Hike Damonte Ranch Wetlands Trail
We needed our snowshoes on this hike around the Damonte Ranch Wetland Trail after the New Year's Eve storm dumped about a foot of snow out here. It's a good 3 mile loop you can do with pretty views you see here. Thanks for watching Adventures with Jeff! https://www.alltrails.com/trail/us/nevada/damonte-ranch-wetland-loop.
2news.com
South Lake Tahoe Fire Selects New Battalion Chief and Fire Marshal
South Lake Tahoe Fire Chief, Jim Drennan, has selected Captain Justin Keys as Battalion Chief and Captain Kim George as Fire Marshal, effective December 10 and January 9 respectively. As Battalion Chief, a position vacated when Chief Drennan was appointed Fire Chief, Keys will be responsible for the Training Division....
2news.com
Grand Sierra Resort and Casino honors a REMSA manager as November’s “Grand Hero”
Bryan Hallauer from Reno is getting a well-deserved break filled with fun and relaxation at Grand Sierra Resort and Casino (GSR). Hallauer is the property’s latest “Grand Hero.”. After earning his degree in music from UNR, Hallauer knew his passion was in helping people. He worked several jobs...
2news.com
City of Reno Nominates Kathryn Nance to be Chief of Police
After an extensive recruitment and interview process, Reno City Manager Doug Thornley is nominating Deputy Chief Kathryn Nance (Stockton Police Department) to serve as the Reno Police Department’s next Chief of Police. At the upcoming Reno City Council meeting on January 11, 2023, Manager Thornley will recommend that the...
2news.com
Free Radon Test Kits for Nevada Residents through February
January is National Radon Action Month, and University of Nevada, Reno Extension’s Radon Education Program is offering free short-term radon test kits to Nevadans in January and February, so that homeowners can identify whether their homes have high levels of the cancer-causing gas and can take steps to mitigate risks.
2news.com
Wild Sheep Youth Wildlife Experience Jan. 14 at the Reno-Sparks Convention Center
The Youth Wildlife Conservation Experience (YWCE), as part of the Sheep Show Convention and Sporting Expo, is free for families Jan. 14 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Reno-Sparks Convention Center. Many volunteers and several organizations from around the U.S. designed the event to inspire kids from elementary...
2news.com
Woman Faces Charges in Connection With Fatal Crash in South Lake Tahoe
A California woman faces charges in connection with a fatal rollover crash in South Lake Tahoe last September. California Highway Patrol says 27-year-old Diana Shemyakina turned herself in to El Dorado County authorities on Tuesday. CHP says she had an active 'no bail' homicide and vehicular manslaughter warrant issued for...
Comments / 0