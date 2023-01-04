ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WOWK

James, Durant lead early in NBA All-Star starter voting

NEW YORK (AP) — LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers and Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets might be headed toward yet another NBA All-Star Game rematch. James is the overall leader so far in All-Star balloting, and Durant leads all Eastern Conference players in early voting returns — putting them on track to be All-Star captains for the third consecutive year.
New York Post

Jacque Vaughn’s increasingly strong Coach of the Year case goes beyond the Nets’ wins and losses

Earlier this week, Jacque Vaughn was named Eastern Conference Coach of the Month, a fait accompli after he guided the Nets to a 12-1 mark in December. Now it’s time to start considering him for NBA Coach of the Year. It’s not so far-fetched. Vaughn took over midstream, trying to steer a ship that had sprung numerous leaks. The dysfunctional Nets were 2-5, in 12th place in the Eastern Conference, and dealing with the controversy around Kyrie Irving, who was about to get suspended by the team. Since replacing Steve Nash on Nov. 1, Vaughn has instilled a no-nonsense, basketball-first culture and...
ATLANTA, NY
WOWK

Commanders to start rookie Sam Howell at QB vs. Cowboys

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — It was never going to be Carson Wentz. It was almost Taylor Heinicke. Turns out it will be Sam Howell. Ron Rivera considered going back to Heinicke for the Washington Commanders’ season finale against the Dallas Cowboys before conversations with players and members of his coaching staff persuaded him to start Howell at quarterback instead. With Washington eliminated from playoff contention, and in the aftermath of Wentz’s three-interception loss to Cleveland, Howell is set to make his NFL debut Sunday against an opponent playing to try to win the division.
WASHINGTON, DC
WOWK

Crosby, Ovechkin among 1st round of NHL All-Star selections

NEW YORK (AP) — Sidney Crosby and Alex Ovechkin were among the first round of All-Star selections revealed by the NHL on Thursday night. Crosby, the longtime captain of the Pittsburgh Penguins, was selected for his ninth All-Star Game and Ovechkin his 13th, a Washington Capitals record. The league’s...
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy