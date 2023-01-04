Read full article on original website
Man arrested for alleged murder in Thomas County
THOMAS COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - An arrest has been made in connection to a recent Thomas County murder. According to the sheriff’s office, 22-year-old Edward Cesena will be charged with felony murder, malice murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. Cesena has been transported to the Thomas County Jail.
Trial set to begin later this month for Taylor County murder suspect
TAYLOR COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A man accused of killing his ex-wife in 2020 is set to head to trial later this month in Taylor County. Kenneth Burns was arrested in May 2020, a day after his ex-wife Lori Carlton was found dead in a home on Foley Cutoff Road.
Tallahassee woman killed in accident caused by blown out tire
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A tire blowout led to the death of a Tallahassee woman on Friday afternoon. It happened on State Road 20 in Leon County just before 4 p.m. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the 79-year-old woman was traveling east on the road when a rear tire blew out on the car she was driving. The woman then drove into the westbound lane and was t-boned by a pickup truck that attempted to swerve out of the way to avoid her.
Ancestry DNA database believed to link suspect to murder
You may be familiar with 61-year-old Ambrose Kirkland, a champion for male breast cancer awareness in our area. Ambrose passed away last week, he started his breast cancer fight twenty years ago making a mark on many throughout the years. A Tallahassee business owner was shocked and saddened after finding...
Man accused of threatening FSU mass shooting to be detained
UPDATE: - A federal magistrate judge has ordered Sean Michael Albert to remain behind bars until his trial. Albert is accused of posting a picture of an AR-15-style rifle and threatening to kill 100 gay people at Florida State University, federal court records say. The university was not mentioned by name, but according to the criminal complaint, the post included FSU’s main address and said, “Cya there!”
Racial slurs found outside a local business on Railroad Square
The genetic genealogy used to lead Law Enforcement to the suspect in that Idaho case is a similar technique that helped lead to an arrest in a 26-year-old Tallahassee cold case as well. ‘He fought so hard’: Friends and family remember Ambrose Kirkland. Updated: 4 hours ago. You may...
City of Tallahassee warns of utility scam
The city of Tallahassee sent out an alert about a utility scam. The city said in a statement Tuesday that it will not contact utility customers demanding immediate payment.
UPDATE: Lanes back open after crash in Gadsden County left a vehicle overturned
A crash involving a vehicle has occurred on Highway 90 in Gadsden County, leaving a single vehicle turned over.
FDOT releases Big Bend traffic advisory for week of Jan. 8
Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in the Big Bend area as crews perform construction and maintenance activities.
Tallahassee family speaks out after devastating house fire
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee family is picking up the pieces after their 91-year-old father’s home was destroyed in a fire. The fire happened last week on the 500 block of Putnam Drive. Cornelia Franklin lived in the home with her father, Eddie Howard, who is blind. “Oh...
City of Tallahassee asks judge to dismiss Taylor Biro’s federal lawsuit
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The City of Tallahassee has asked a judge to dismiss a federal lawsuit filed by former Citizens Police Review Board member Taylor Biro. Biro filed the lawsuit last month, claiming her free speech rights were violated when City Commissioners voted to remove her from the board at its December 7th meeting. The controversy surrounds a mug that Biro brought to a board meeting, which court records say featured the message “Abolish Police.”
‘He fought so hard’: Friends and family remember Ambrose Kirkland
The genetic genealogy used to lead Law Enforcement to the suspect in that Idaho case is a similar technique that helped lead to an arrest in a 26-year-old Tallahassee cold case as well. Racial slurs found outside a local business on Railroad Square. Updated: 7 hours ago. A Tallahassee business...
Wakulla County in need of new volunteers at the animal shelter
Wakulla County Animal Services needs 10 to 15 volunteers to help feed, clean, and socialize dogs and cats at the shelter.
Two locals inducted into the Florida Special Olympics Hall of Fame
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -From hard work to the Hall of Fame. Two familiar faces for Special Olympics Florida are now being recognized for their dedication to the organization. Robert Jackson of Gadsden County and Melba Jacobs of Leon County joined five others in the Class of 2022. Both new members...
Mike’s First Alert Forecast - Wednesday, Jan. 4
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall has the forecast for January 4, 2023. The severe threat is over. No watches or warnings are in effect in our viewing area. Showers will linger until sunset over eastern counties. Quiet weather pattern returning tomorrow through the weekend. Temps...
New fence regulations called excessive
The Monticello City Council has now approved a set of three ordinances that were long in the drafting and that aim to bring clarity, uniformity and consistency to some aspects of the building code. The revised rules, which the council approved on Tuesday evening, Jan. 3, specifically address accessory structures...
WWII veteran celebrates his 100th birthday
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -Playing the game he loves at 100 years old. A Tallahassee man celebrated a century of living and golfing!. World War II Veteran John Sabados, for his 100th birthday, chose to spend the day doing what he loves to do most. For some, taking a swing at...
Tallahassee health experts weigh-in on new COVID variant
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A new COVID strain, known as XBB. 1.5, is emerging in the United States. According to the World Health Organization, it is the most transmissible variant yet. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention projected the strain accounts for more than 40% of COVID cases nationwide.
Capital City Bank says a fond farewell to employee of 42 years
On Thursday, Dec. 29, associates of Capital City Bank hosted a farewell party in honor of Geri Ann Driggers, who is retiring after a long and enjoyable career with the company. Driggers has spent the last 42 years working for Capital City Bank, and retired from the position of Assistant Vice President and Community Banker/loan officer. During the retirement party, Driggers was greeted by family, friends, current and former co-workers, and clients that she has served over the years. One client even drove over two hours just to come and see her, wishing her warm wishes for the chapters of life that lie ahead.
