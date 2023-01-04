Read full article on original website
Related
Tipps to run for Place 2 position on Amarillo City Council in May 2023
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — An Amarillo insurance agent has officially announced his intention to run for Amarillo City Council. According to a statement given to MyHighPlains.com, Don Tipps has announced his intention to run for the Place 2 position on the Amarillo City Council. This comes after Tipps testified in Potter County District Court during […]
City of Amarillo lines out process to run for Mayor, City Council in May election
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The city of Amarillo is giving members of the community who are interested in running for the open Amarillo City Council and Mayor positions the chance to learn more about the election process. According to a news release from the city, officials said citizens who are interested in filing for a […]
Scherlen announces intention to run for Amarillo City Council
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Another Amarillo community member has announced his intention to run for the Amarillo City Council in May 2023. According to a news release, retired Businessman Tom Scherlen recently announced his intention to run for place three on the Amarillo City Council. This comes after Eddy Sauer, the current place three city […]
Amarillo public meeting to address HUD program, ‘Transformation Park’
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Community Development Department is set to host a public meeting on Thursday from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. which will include discussions about the Housing and Urban Development’s (HUD) Home-ARP fund distribution. The meeting, located at the Downtown Public Library in room AB, will give the community an opportunity to […]
Community Development Department Discusses Funding
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo Community Development Department held a meeting to discuss Housing and Urban Development Home ARP Funding. The meeting was meant to address and answer questions from the community. “We really the value the input we get from the community,” said Jason Riddlespurger, Director of Community Development for the […]
Wanna Run For Amarillo Mayor? Here’s What You Need To Know.
The news late last year that Mayor Ginger Nelson would not be seeking re-election opened up a big door in Amarillo politics. Rumors started running rampant about who could possibly run for the open post. Names were bandied about. Now, the City of Amarillo has released the process of how...
kgncnewsnow.com
Transformation Park Meeting to Take Place Thursday
Logo for the City of Amarillo // Photo courtesy of the City of Amarillo. The City of Amarillo will be hosting a meeting Thursday afternoon regarding Transformation Park, the soon-to-be new haven for the homeless community. The meeting is set to be an informative gathering to brainstorm ideas and ways...
KFDA
City working to begin repairs on Amarillo Globe-News Center
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The city met insurance adjusters at the Amarillo Globe-News Center to assess the amounts of damage caused by a broken water line discovered over Christmas. Amarillo Director of Facilities Jerry Danforth gave an update over the plan building repairs and what steps are being done by...
KFDA
City of Amarillo returning to 2 trash pickups a week for residents
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The city has recently announced it will be returning to two trash pickups a week for all residents in Amarillo beginning Monday. The city says they had to hire over 15 drivers to make this possible after nearly five months of once a week pickups. “At...
Interesting History of the Harry Holland House
Every now and again, you'll be driving around Amarillo and see a very interesting house with interesting architecture. It's not until you start digging into the history of the house that you find out some great history about Amarillo. That's exactly what happened with 2500 S. Van Buren. The home...
KFDA
City of Amarillo hosting informational meeting about homeless shelter
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The city of Amarillo will host an informational meeting Thursday to talk about a partnership with a nonprofit to shelter the homeless. The meeting about Transformation Park will be from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the central library downtown. Transformation Park is planned to include...
kgncnewsnow.com
Randall County Jail Expansion
Randall County is planning on 96 more beds in its jail expansion plans. County officials say the funding for the project comes in two ways, either by certificates of obligation and the other half through the American Rescue Plan. That comes to 10 million dollars apiece. The expansion will help...
Former Texas House District 87 representative dies
MOORE COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to a social media announcement made by Texas House District 87 Representative Four Price, former House District 87 Representative David Swinford of Dumas died over the weekend. “I deeply appreciate his service to our community and state,” Price said in the post, “He leaves a tremendous legacy and is […]
KFDA
Potter County Clerks Office offers free subscription for property fraud alerts
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Potter County Clerks Office is now offering a free subscription service that will alert you via text or email. “If you have any kind of real estate here in Potter County, I believe that anybody can be a target. There are people who could actually file fraudulent liens against you too. Our duty is just to record the paperwork if it meets the statutory requirement,” says Julie Smith, Potter County Clerk.
Dumas ISD comments on reported improper relationship between employee, student
DUMAS, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Dumas Independent School District recently released information about an employee of the district who was reportedly engaged in an improper relationship with a minor who is now a Dumas High School graduate. According to a statement provided to MyHighPlains.com by the district, officials said the district received information […]
KFDA
Amarillo Edes Custom Meats receives $4.9 million loan from USDA to expand
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Secretary Tom Vilsack announced the Biden-Harris Administration is investing $9.6 million across the country, and taking several other steps to help farmers, ranchers, processors and rural businesses diversify the nation’s meat supply. The Department is awarding 23 Value Added Producer...
kgncnewsnow.com
Domestic Violence Court Cases On The Rise
Since the Pandemic Amarillo has seen a rising number of domestic violence-related cases. Family Support Services and the Randall County District Attorney’s Office are looking into the reasons why. Both offices say the numbers are starting to reach a leveling-off point, but courtrooms are starting to see a backlog...
Amarillo Police Department recruiting female officers
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department is working to attract more women to the force, starting with a recruitment event later this month. APD Sgt. Carla Burr said the recruiting “come-and-go” event will be on Saturday, Jan. 28 from 8-11 a.m. at the Amarillo Museum of Art, located at 2200 S Van Buren. […]
kgncnewsnow.com
Man Charged For Fatal August Hit-And-Run
Photo from the scene of the August hit-and-run // Photo courtesy of ABC7 Amarillo. The driver of a vehicle accused of killing a homeless man earlier this year in a hit-and-run has been indicted. A Potter County grand jury formally charged Casey Curtis Howard with an accident involving injury or...
Surgery expert joins Texas Tech School of Veterinary Medicine
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to a news release from Texas Tech University, Robin Carlson has joined the Texas Tech University School of Veterinary Medicine in Amarillo as an Assistant Professor of Practice to share her knowledge and skills with students. “I have always enjoyed interacting with veterinary students,” Carlson said. “I feel very honored […]
Comments / 0