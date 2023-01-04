ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Tipps to run for Place 2 position on Amarillo City Council in May 2023

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — An Amarillo insurance agent has officially announced his intention to run for Amarillo City Council. According to a statement given to MyHighPlains.com, Don Tipps has announced his intention to run for the Place 2 position on the Amarillo City Council. This comes after Tipps testified in Potter County District Court during […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo public meeting to address HUD program, ‘Transformation Park’

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Community Development Department is set to host a public meeting on Thursday from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. which will include discussions about the Housing and Urban Development’s (HUD) Home-ARP fund distribution. The meeting, located at the Downtown Public Library in room AB, will give the community an opportunity to […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Community Development Department Discusses Funding

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo Community Development Department held a meeting to discuss Housing and Urban Development Home ARP Funding. The meeting was meant to address and answer questions from the community. “We really the value the input we get from the community,” said Jason Riddlespurger, Director of Community Development for the […]
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Transformation Park Meeting to Take Place Thursday

Logo for the City of Amarillo // Photo courtesy of the City of Amarillo. The City of Amarillo will be hosting a meeting Thursday afternoon regarding Transformation Park, the soon-to-be new haven for the homeless community. The meeting is set to be an informative gathering to brainstorm ideas and ways...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

City working to begin repairs on Amarillo Globe-News Center

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The city met insurance adjusters at the Amarillo Globe-News Center to assess the amounts of damage caused by a broken water line discovered over Christmas. Amarillo Director of Facilities Jerry Danforth gave an update over the plan building repairs and what steps are being done by...
AMARILLO, TX
NewsTalk 940 AM

Interesting History of the Harry Holland House

Every now and again, you'll be driving around Amarillo and see a very interesting house with interesting architecture. It's not until you start digging into the history of the house that you find out some great history about Amarillo. That's exactly what happened with 2500 S. Van Buren. The home...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

City of Amarillo hosting informational meeting about homeless shelter

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The city of Amarillo will host an informational meeting Thursday to talk about a partnership with a nonprofit to shelter the homeless. The meeting about Transformation Park will be from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the central library downtown. Transformation Park is planned to include...
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Randall County Jail Expansion

Randall County is planning on 96 more beds in its jail expansion plans. County officials say the funding for the project comes in two ways, either by certificates of obligation and the other half through the American Rescue Plan. That comes to 10 million dollars apiece. The expansion will help...
RANDALL COUNTY, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Former Texas House District 87 representative dies

MOORE COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to a social media announcement made by Texas House District 87 Representative Four Price, former House District 87 Representative David Swinford of Dumas died over the weekend. “I deeply appreciate his service to our community and state,” Price said in the post, “He leaves a tremendous legacy and is […]
TEXAS STATE
KFDA

Potter County Clerks Office offers free subscription for property fraud alerts

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Potter County Clerks Office is now offering a free subscription service that will alert you via text or email. “If you have any kind of real estate here in Potter County, I believe that anybody can be a target. There are people who could actually file fraudulent liens against you too. Our duty is just to record the paperwork if it meets the statutory requirement,” says Julie Smith, Potter County Clerk.
POTTER COUNTY, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Dumas ISD comments on reported improper relationship between employee, student

DUMAS, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Dumas Independent School District recently released information about an employee of the district who was reportedly engaged in an improper relationship with a minor who is now a Dumas High School graduate. According to a statement provided to MyHighPlains.com by the district, officials said the district received information […]
DUMAS, TX
KFDA

Amarillo Edes Custom Meats receives $4.9 million loan from USDA to expand

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Secretary Tom Vilsack announced the Biden-Harris Administration is investing $9.6 million across the country, and taking several other steps to help farmers, ranchers, processors and rural businesses diversify the nation’s meat supply. The Department is awarding 23 Value Added Producer...
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Domestic Violence Court Cases On The Rise

Since the Pandemic Amarillo has seen a rising number of domestic violence-related cases. Family Support Services and the Randall County District Attorney’s Office are looking into the reasons why. Both offices say the numbers are starting to reach a leveling-off point, but courtrooms are starting to see a backlog...
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Man Charged For Fatal August Hit-And-Run

Photo from the scene of the August hit-and-run // Photo courtesy of ABC7 Amarillo. The driver of a vehicle accused of killing a homeless man earlier this year in a hit-and-run has been indicted. A Potter County grand jury formally charged Casey Curtis Howard with an accident involving injury or...
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Surgery expert joins Texas Tech School of Veterinary Medicine

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to a news release from Texas Tech University, Robin Carlson has joined the Texas Tech University School of Veterinary Medicine in Amarillo as an Assistant Professor of Practice to share her knowledge and skills with students. “I have always enjoyed interacting with veterinary students,” Carlson said. “I feel very honored […]
AMARILLO, TX

