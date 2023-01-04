Read full article on original website
dakotanewsnow.com
Heavy snow makes for roof troubles
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The weight of heavy snow like that experienced this week can cause significant problems for roofs. According to FEMA, fresh snow of four inches or more on homes can create enough weight to stress a roof. Despite the risk, roofing experts say going...
KELOLAND TV
McCook County digging out of nearly 2 feet of snow
SALEM, S.D. (KELO) — As the snow storm slows down across South Dakota, rural communities like Salem continue to dig out from up to 23 inches of snow. BJ Stiefvater, emergency manager with McCook County, told KELOLAND News Wednesday that shelters have been opened and local motels are full of stranded motorists.
KELOLAND TV
Tow trucks begin hauling away snowbirds
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Many people in Sioux Falls are coming home to find their plowed-in cars missing from the street. Earlier Friday, police finished ticketing all the abandoned vehicles and now it’s a matter of the towing company hauling them away. The phone at Lightning Towing...
KELOLAND TV
USPS: Cleared routes to mailboxes a huge help
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — For many of us, once the street in front of our home is plowed away, the worst of the storm is over. But that’s not necessarily the case for those who deliver our mail. “As we approach that curbside box, if there’s a...
KELOLAND TV
Snow impacting garbage services
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — More than a foot of fallen snow is impacting garbage removal services in the Sioux Falls area, with many companies opting to postpone residential pickups through the end of the week. Two such companies, Roo’s Sanitation and Cressman Sanitation, Inc., spoke with KELOLAND News...
kynt1450.com
An Update on Yankton County Highway Conditions
With a snowstorm on Tuesday that saw 10 inches of snow in Yankton County, both the City and County have been busy with efforts to make road conditions safer for traveling. Mike Sedlacek, the Superintendent for the Yankton County Highway Department has an update on county roads. Sedlacek says that...
KELOLAND TV
26 inches of snow; Skiing through storm; Man wanted for murder
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, January 6. Here’s what you need to know in news and weather to start your day. Communities across the region continue to dig out from this week’s snow storm, where some areas received nearly 30 inches of snow. KELOLAND...
How Long Do You Have to Shovel after a Major Snowfall in Sioux Falls?
No one is going to argue the fact that Mother Nature dumped on the Sioux Empire big time during our recent snow-maggeddon winter weather event. According to the NWS, officially Sioux Falls received around 14.5 inches of snow. The Dell Rapids area got in excess of 26.5 inches, and in my driveway, in western Sioux Falls, I measured 22 inches thanks to all the drifting.
KELOLAND TV
Flashback Friday: The 1985 snow storm in Pierre
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Some snowfall records were set in Southeastern South Dakota earlier this week. Pickstown was one of them with 19 inches, breaking the previous record of 17 set in 2017. In this week’s Flashback Friday, we take you back to 1985 and show you that...
KELOLAND TV
Mail truck gets stuck in the snow
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) It was a similar scene across the city today — vehicles getting stuck/. This mail truck got stuck in central Sioux Falls, not far from Sanford Hospital. The post office sent a pickup to help get the mail truck moving again, but the snow was...
KELOLAND TV
Cleanup underway after 24+ inches in Charles Mix County
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s slow going in Charles Mix County Wednesday as people are digging out after more than two feet of snow fell in some areas. Some snow storm reports have Lake Andes with 27 inches of snow. Charles Mix emergency manager Mike Kotab was one of many residents plowing snow on Wednesday.
KELOLAND TV
Taking a look at snow numbers
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The snow isn’t finished yet. We could see another inch or two before the day is over. Mitchell saw just over 17 inches of snow. This beat out the last record of 6 inches set in 1949. This also beat the highest one day snowfall record of 16 inches from 1907 and 1910. This system also broke the single day precipitation record of just under 3 quarters of an inch in 1949, with a little over an inch.
KELOLAND TV
Blanket of snow covers Vermillion
VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — The conditions an hour south of Sioux Falls are not much better. While Vermillion hasn’t gotten as much snow, there is still a blanket over everything. People are trying to stay ahead of the snow with shoveling.
KELOLAND TV
Digging out; death investigation; garage fire
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Good morning, it’s Wednesday, Jan. 4. Here’s the latest in news and weather with KELOLAND On The Go. Residents tried to stay ahead of the big snowfall by clearing sidewalks and driveways of snow. Plow drivers are working around the clock to...
siouxfalls.business
Boss’ Pizza replaces Minervas in Yankton
Boss’ Pizza & Chicken has expanded to another city in South Dakota. The newest franchise location is in the Best Western Kelly Inn in Yankton and is called Boss’ Pizza & Chicken Sports Bar. After Minervas, which had been in the space for 20 years, decided not to renew its lease, Aaron and Kimberly Ocampo signed on with Sioux Falls-based Boss’ and took over the location Dec. 1.
KELOLAND TV
A snowstorm’s toll on cattle producers
DOUGLAS COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) – Around thirteen inches of snow fell on Sioux Falls this week but head outside of the city and communities received even more. People in and around Armour are dealing with over 25 inches — an amount that takes a toll on everyone, especially farm and ranchers.
KELOLAND TV
Late start for Sioux Falls schools Thursday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Public schools in Sioux Falls will start two hours late on Thursday. After snow days on Tuesday and Wednesday, officials with the Sioux Falls School District said will be a 2-hour late start Thursday. Officials say the extra time should help people drive slowly and leave plenty of space.
KELOLAND TV
Tuesday’s storm through pictures
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – It’s been a crazy day packed full of snow pictures. This car is buried in southwest Sioux Falls. A familiar sight all around eastern KELOLAND. Nobody is going to be sitting outside on this deck enjoying a beverage anytime soon. Here’s one from Avera McKennan Hospital. Someone will probably need to check in and see the doctor with a sore back after they shovel this clean.
KELOLAND TV
Roads still rough, I-90 open across South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Road conditions are still impacted from the most recent winter storm to hit South Dakota. As of 4:45 p.m. CT Interstate 90 is open across the state. The final stretch to reopen was the westbound lanes between Sioux Falls to Mitchell. The South Dakota...
siouxlandnews.com
More snow in the forecast
The show isn't over yet. Advisories are in effect Wednesday morning as additional snow and the snow on the ground is blown around and reducing visibility mainly north, east, and west of Sioux City. More snow is falling on and off through Wednesday dropping dustings up to 2 inches before...
