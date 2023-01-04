Read full article on original website
Caltrans Advises Against Traveling During Upcoming Storm
Sonora, CA– Caltrans has issued a warning to motorists to avoid travel as much as possible this weekend and into early next week due to an incoming atmospheric river weather event. The National Weather Service forecasts severe weather, including heavy rain and mountain snow, flooding concerns, rising rivers, possible mainstem river flooding, continued wet conditions, damaging winds, difficult driving conditions, rapidly developing roadway and urban flooding, potential rock/mudslides in the foothills, and snow levels starting at around 4,000-5,500 feet.
Update: Stuck Big Rig On HWY 4 Causing Traffic Delays
Update at 12:15 p.m.: The CHP reports that towing crews have removed a jackknifed semi that had blocked the eastbound lane of traffic along Highway 4 in the Cottage Springs area of Calaveras County and stalled traffic. Traffic is moving freely once again. See below for more details on the incident.
Section Of HWY 4 To Remain Closed For Weeks
Calaveras County Line, CA — Travelers heading towards Stockton on Highway 4 will have to find an alternative route as Caltrans reports flooding has closed a section of the highway in the Farmington area. The section of roadway is between Buckman Road and Waverly Road, just west of the...
Update: Soggy Weather Continues To Impact Mother Lode
Update at 8:45 a.m.: Calaveras County road crews are currently working to clear a large landslide on Murphys Grade Road. The roadway is closed to traffic between the intersections of Lower French Gulch and Upper French Gulch and Main Street in Murphys. County officials report a detour around the slide will be along French Gulch Road. Further details on downed trees, power poles, and outages can be viewed below.
Update: Car Stuck On Flooded Tuolumne County Bridge
Update at 8:46am: Emergency responders found no one inside an abandoned sedan located this morning on Red Hills Road near Sims Road outside of Chinese Camp. Officials have decided to temporarily leave the vehicle in the water due to the weather conditions, and the roadway will be closed until further notice.
Historic Knights Ferry Bridge Closed Indefinitely
Knights Ferry, CA – The Knights Ferry Bridge off Highway 108/120 and east of Oakdale is the longest covered wooden bridge west of the Mississippi River and has been closed indefinitely, but the recent wicked weather is not to blame. Significant wood deterioration was found after a structural analysis...
Large tree falls across roadway in Placerville
A large tree fell across Anderson Way in Placerville, blocking lanes. City crews say they'll remove the tree after the storm passes. Fortunately for a family living nearby, none of their vehicles were damaged; however, they were left without power.
Update: Storm Related Power Outages Across Mother Lode
Update at 2:15 p.m.: PG&E reports that the weather is to blame for 920 customers losing their power in the one o’clock hour along the Calaveras and Alpine County lines. Most of those impacted are along Highway 4 and in the Bear Valley area. The utility has not released a restoration time and notes that one is “to be announced.” This is the same area that lost power during the storm system that passed through the Mother Lode region this past Saturday, as detailed here. Additional information on power outages in the Mother Lode is below.
Highway 99 connector ramp to State Route 4 in Stockton closed for emergency repairs
STOCKTON, Calif. — The Highway 99 connector ramp to State Route 4 in Stockton is closed Wednesday morning for emergency guard rail repairs, according to Caltrans. (Video above: Top headlines for Jan. 4) Caltrans said the full closure is expected to end today at 2 p.m. Drivers are asked...
Roundabout project on Highway 49 in Auburn aims to make area safer, clear congestion
AUBURN, Calif. — Highway 49 is what many call the gateway to the American River Canyon, but between city traffic and people looking to enjoy hiking or biking in Auburn, things are moving a little slower than usual. It's the second of three projects in Auburn aiming to improve...
Several Power Outages In Calaveras County
Calaveras County, CA – The weather is mostly to blame for several PG&E power outages in Calaveras County this afternoon. The largest is in the Railroad Flat and Wilseyville areas along Highway 26. Just before 4 p.m., 551 customers lost their electricity. In the Valley Springs area, 51 customers have been without lights since just before 5 p.m. along Meadow Oaks Drive, Crestview Drive and Brooks Lane, which is northwest of Highway 26. The utility does not give an estimated repair time and instead lists it as “to be announced.”
Boil Water Advisory Lifted For Impacted Brentwood TUD Customers
Sonora, CA – The water is now safe to drink for Brentwood customers impacted by the Tuolumne Utilities District (TUD) boil water advisory issued earlier this week. The boil notice put out on Wednesday was for customers who received water from the Upper Basin Water Treatment Plant that was compromised by a main line break near Sullivan Creek on South Fork Road, causing the Lakewood Water Tank to drain. Repairs were completed that day, and then the lines were flushed, allowing for water quality samples to be taken for testing later that evening, as earlier reported here.
Second body discovered near Dillard Road after flood
(KTXL) — A body was discovered near Dillard Road among vehicles being towed away that had been stuck or washed away during the New Year’s Eve storm, the South Sacramento division of the California Highway Patrol said. CHP said they believe the person, an adult female, was caught in the storm. She was later identified […]
5-vehicle collision involving big rig blocks Highway 99 in Stockton
STOCKTON — A multi-vehicle crash involving a big rig was causing major backups on Highway 99 in Stockton late Friday night.The California Highway patrol Stockton division said the collision happened at approximately 9:19 p.m. in the southbound lanes of the highway near Harney Lane. All but one southbound lane was blocked.Caltrans said the lanes should be fully reopened by 11:30 p.m.Five vehicles, one of which was a big rig, were involved in the collision.Minor injuries were reported but it is unclear how many people were injured or involved.The CHP said the circumstances of the crash are under investigation.
'It's not our fault' | Frustrated homeowners on a Stockton cul-de-sac want relief from flooding
STOCKTON, Calif. — For several months now, Sesilie Robledo has had to stare at two unusable bedrooms severely damaged by flood waters from recent storms. "It's very frustrating. I have a baby on the way, so there is no way for us to even have room for a baby. Right now, we're sharing with our room and my son's room that I already have," said Robledo.
Calaveras Continues To Assess Flood Damage
Valley Springs, CA — Officials in Calaveras County are tallying the damage resulting from Saturday’s atmospheric river storm event. The water started to recede in many areas when the sun came out Sunday, but cleanup continues. The county, along with the City of Angels Camp, will remain in...
Newsom Declares State Of Emergency Due To Storms
Sacramento, CA – As a third “atmospheric river” begins to barrel across California, Governor Gavin Newsom today declared a state of emergency throughout the state due to the recent and approaching winter storms. As earlier reported here, a Flood Watch issued by the National Weather Service remains...
Pumping stormwater into South Sacramento park combats flooding, officials say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Munger's Lake in South Sacramento was partially filled after the California Gold Rush of the 1800s to create a neighborhood park, but Sacramento officials also found a new use for the lake — flood control. One way to keep the city's water system from flooding...
'We flood-fight out here': A close look at the Cosumnes River levee breaks
WILTON, Calif. — From atop the northside Cosumnes River levee, Leland Schneider looked across a parcel of Wilton farmland on Thursday that just days ago was underwater. From Sunday into Monday, the area looked like a lake, he said. The land sits beneath the largest of three breaks in...
Harder: Tunnel will ‘crush’ farmers, ruin environment
Not building the controversial Delta tunnel means Southern California and Bay Area cities would need to invest in desalination plants and groundwater recharge of brackish water that could impact the visual pleasantries of coastal scenery. That is the bottom line buried in the no-project alternative of the Army Corps of...
