Update at 2:15 p.m.: PG&E reports that the weather is to blame for 920 customers losing their power in the one o’clock hour along the Calaveras and Alpine County lines. Most of those impacted are along Highway 4 and in the Bear Valley area. The utility has not released a restoration time and notes that one is “to be announced.” This is the same area that lost power during the storm system that passed through the Mother Lode region this past Saturday, as detailed here. Additional information on power outages in the Mother Lode is below.

CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO