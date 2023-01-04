ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Pelicans Announce Update On Zion Williamson's Injury

By Chris Dodson
Pelicans Scoop
 3 days ago

The New Orleans Pelicans have announced that Zion Williamson will be out at least three weeks.

New Orleans, La.- The New Orleans Pelicans have issued a press release updating the status of Zion Williamson's hamstring injury and have given an initial three-week timeline for his return. Per the Pelicans , "medical imaging taken earlier today confirmed forward Zion Williamson sustained a right hamstring strain during last night’s game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Williamson will be re-evaluated in three weeks."

Williamson pulled up with a limp toward the end of the third quarter and did not return to the bench to start the fourth quarter. He finished the night with 26 points, six rebounds, and seven assists on 10/12 shooting in just 28 minutes of work. The 2019 first-overall pick and former All-Star has averaged 26.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 4.6 assists, and 1.1 steals per contest in 29 games this season.

Dec 28, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) reacts to making a basket and being fouled by Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (27) during the second half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Now Willie Green's squad will have to find a way to tread water without Williamson, Brandon Ingram (toe), and Larry Nance Jr. (shoulder) in the rotation. Those three are half of the top six players in the rotation judging by the minutes played.

It is a different injury but the fanbase will worry. Williamson sat out the entire 2021-22 season yet the Pelicans still managed to stage a late run into a playoff spot. Now they sit in the third seed in the Western Conference with a 23-14 record in 37 games.

The Pelicans will host the Houston Rockets on Wednesday, January 3. Then comes a rematch from opening night when Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets visit the Smoothie King Center followed by a five-game road trip.

New Orleans only has six home games on the schedule this month but nine remaining on the road. The schedule is full of playoff-contending teams as well, except for games against the Washington Wizards, Orlando Magic, and Detroit Pistons.

The silver lining from Jim Eichenhofer of Pelicans.com is "New Orleans has gone 4-1 when both Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram are sidelined for the same game this season, an encouraging team statistic, but also a circumstance the Pelicans hoped they would not face again anytime soon."

