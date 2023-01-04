ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘I’m dreading the day that it could happen to me,’ says Iowa high school student

By Dave Price
WHO 13
WHO 13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0q5CKL_0k2WXvd800

DES MOINES, Iowa — The foggy, gloomy weather matched the seriousness of an organization’s message near the steps of the Iowa Statehouse Tuesday. Next Monday, Iowa legislators–where Republicans will hold nearly two-thirds of the seats–convene for the beginning of the new legislative session. Esha Bolar, a Johnston high school senior, wants gun law changes included in their priorities.

“Gun violence has been hitting home way more this past year,” Bolar, co-executive director of March for Our Lives Iowa, said, “That was crazy how these things are happening in our own state.”

Last March, one teen was fatally shot and two others were wounded following a series of gunfire outside Des Moines East High School. Fatal shootings at schools have become more frequent nationally.

“I’m dreading the day that it could happen to me,” said Des Moines Roosevelt High School junior Hannah Hayes.

The organization is pushing lawmakers to take action on three major issues:

  1. Require a minimum three-day waiting period before a person can buy a gun.
  2. Mandate background checks before a gun purchase.
  3. Make it against the law to not notify authorities within 72 hours if a person’s gun is lost or stolen.

The organization isn’t just focused on preventing school shootings. Members say they are also concerned about overall crimes where guns are used, along with the rise in suicides.

Josue Aleman, senior at East High School said, “I decided that it was time to take a step and make a change in Iowa.”

Comments

1001
3d ago

Same old story. Punish law abiding citizens with more gun control. It's always the guns fault, never the criminal that had the gun illegally. There are many ways a person could kill or hurt someone, but it's never newsworthy unless there's a gun involved.

Reply
17
Amy
3d ago

I can understand the attempt behind this. It may curb a handful of these situations. But guess what, if someone really truly wants to do this, they're going to find a way outside of buying it at a store. And when guns are stolen I would venture to say that it's going to be used before the person even realizes it's gone. but even IF they realize it right away and report it, it's not going to prevent the thief from selling it or using it in an attack. This whole thing just punishes the law abiding citizens, not the criminals. 🤦🏼‍♀️

Reply
6
Bill Smith
3d ago

There is already a mandatory background check to legally buy a firearm. The wait time could be 3 hours or a couple of days. As for reporting stolen guns, law abiding citizens already do this. So that leaves the criminal element causing the problems.

Reply
5
WHO 13

WHO 13

