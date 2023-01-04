Read full article on original website
NewsChannel 36
Tioga County Sheriff Seeks Re-Election in November
OWEGO, N.Y. (WENY) - Tioga County Sheriff Gary Howard announced Friday that he is seeking re-election in November. Howard, who has served as county sheriff for 20 years, said in a statement that it is a "privilege and an honor serving citizens of Tioga County." He says the last several years have been the most challenging of his career with bail reform and the COVID pandemic.
Broome County Sheriff’s Looking for Endicott Man Wanted on Robbery
The Broome County Sheriff's Office is asking for assistance from Broome County residents in their search for an Endicott man who is wanted on an outstanding warrant for robbery. According to Broome County Sheriff's Office, Phelan J. Nguyen was last known to frequent the Oak Hill Avenue area of the...
owegopennysaver.com
Updated: Owego man charged with murder
On Jan. 3, 2023, at 3:28 p.m., the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office responded to 2230 Day Hollow Rd. in the Town of Owego after receiving a call requesting to check the welfare of 78 year-old Phyllis L. Kvassay, who is the homeowner at that location. Deputies located Ms. Kvassay,...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Binghamton Police Department Issues Statement on State Street Arrest
The Binghamton Police Department has released information as they continue to investigate a personnel complaint made earlier this week. According to the Binghamton Police Department, on Sunday, January 1st, a 24-year-old male was arrested after a fight involving multiple people on State Street and two others were also arrested. The...
NewsChannel 36
Owego Man Charged with Murder; Accused of Killing Mother
OWEGO, N.Y. (WENY) - An Owego man has been charged with murder after a preliminary investigation showed that he allegedly murdered his mother. The Tioga County Sheriff's office responded to 2230 Day Hollow Road in Owego just before 3:30 PM on Tuesday after receiving a call requesting to check the welfare of 78 year-old Phyllis Kvassay.
NewsChannel 36
Ithaca Police chase down shooting suspect
ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Members of the Ithaca Specialized Response Team performed a high-risk traffic stop to take a shooting suspect into custody this afternoon. Police arrested 31-year-old Lasalle Hargrove, of Lansing, after they say he attempted to flee from police. "The suspect did not comply and fled from the...
wxhc.com
Drunk Driver Stopped by Cortland County Sheriff on New Year’s
On New Year’s Day, around 1:45 in the morning, the Cortland County Sheriff’s Department conducted a traffic stop on Route 281 in the Town of Cortlandville on a vehicle for traffic infractions. Upon investigation, officers determined the driver, 42 year old Steven C. Barron of Ithaca, was drunk....
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Binghamton Man Wanted in PA Arrested in Tioga County
The Tioga County Sheriff's Office says a Binghamton man who had an active warrant out of Pennsylvania was charged in Tioga County. The office says Anthony S. Kosick had an active warrant out of Wayne County, Pennsylvania and he was arrested on December 22, 2022 in Tioga County and charged with Fugitive from Justice.
NewsChannel 36
Towanda Man Sentenced on Assault and Cruelty to Animals Charges
TOWANDA, P.A. (WENY) - A Towanda man was sentenced Friday on multiple charges stemming from a February 2022 arrest involving assault and cruelty to animals. According to the Bradford County District Attorney, 27 year old Kevin Jara Sanchez pleaded guilty to aggravated assault, aggravated cruelty to animals, and person not to possess firearm.
One Year Later: An Update on Shooting of Binghamton High Student
A student who was shot near Binghamton High School a year ago is moving on with his life but it's not known whether a teenage suspect was punished for the attack. 18-year-old Keyshawn Hines Hines was wounded in the chest and hip in the shooting that occurred just west of the school on January 6, 2022.
Chemung County Sheriff Road Patrol Captain retires after 23 years
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office said goodbye to a longtime deputy who has been with the department for more than 20 years. Captain Matthew R. Stevens retired from the Sheriff’s Office on January 3, 2023 after serving for 23 years. Members from the department joined together in front of the Justice […]
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Tioga County Sheriff's Office Blotter
The Tioga County Sheriff's Office announces arrests for infractions in the county. According to the sheriff's office, Justin M. Westbrook of Brooktondale was arrested after a traffic stop on State Route 38 on New Year's Eve. Westbrook was charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 7th degree,...
NewsChannel 36
Joshua Horein denied parole for a 6th time for Schuyler Co. murder
WATKINS GLEN, NY (WENY) -- A Schuyler County man who was a teenager when he killed a classmate more than 20 years ago was denied parole for the sixth time shortly before the new year. On December 30, 2022, the New York State Parole Board, again, denied the parole application of Joshua Horein, who was convicted for the 2000 murder of 15-year-old Amber Brockway.
Correctional officers injured during inmate fights in Elmira and Five Points
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — More unrest inside local correctional facilities has been reported by the New York State Correctional Officers & Benevolent Association on Wednesday. According to NYSCOPBA, two correctional officers had to be treated at outside facilities after incidents inside Elmira and Five Points Correctional Facilities last week. On December 29, 2022, an officer […]
Warrant served results in weapons and narcotics arrest
ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – A warrant served in Ithaca yesterday resulted in an arrest for narcotics and weapons, with more charges expected for other people. Yesterday shortly before Noon, the Ithaca-Tompkins Specialized Response Team served a search warrant at a residence in the 200 block of S. Geneva Street, as well as on a person […]
Tompkins County man arrested for arson of an occupied building
Ithaca Police are reporting that a man from Enfield has been arrested and charged with arson after he allegedly set fire to a building while knowing that there were people inside who could have been injured.
Crash claims life of 17-year-old
Correction: The identity of the victim, communicated via the Lycoming County Coroner, was removed pending family notification. Please do not comment on the victim on NorthcentralPa.com social media accounts. Williamsport, Pa. — A 17-year-old girl died Friday morning in a single-vehicle crash on Northway Road in Eldred Township, according to Lycoming County Coroner Charles Kiessling, Jr. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene at 8:55 a.m., Kiessling said. Northway Road was closed shortly after the crash occurred from Harvey Road to Pleasant Hills Road. It reopened as of 12:30 p.m. State police were at the scene. This is a developing story and updates will be added as they become available.
Pa. State Police searching for missing person
FARMINGTON TWP, TIOGA COUNTY Pa. (WETM) — A Tioga County man has gone missing following a search by Pennsylvania State Police. According to police, 26-year-old Roger Hurd of Farmington Twp. was last seen on Monday, Jan. 2, around 11 a.m. Police in the area were attempting to serve a 302 warrant on Hurd that same […]
Allegany County man facing multiple felony charges after domestic dispute
An Allegany County man allegedly threatened multiple victims with a weapon and left before troopers arrived.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Emergency Crews Respond to Multi Vehicle Motor Vehicle Accident on I-86
UPDATE: According to 511NY, the scene of the crash is now clear. There is no word on the status of any injuries. Emergency crews are responding to reports of a multi-vehicle motor vehicle accident with serious injuries on I-86 eastbound between exit 77 and 78 in Windsor, according to 511NY.
