More shoplifting charges levied against former Galena school resource officer
MIAMI, Okla. – Prosecutors file more shoplifting charges against a former Kansas school resource officer. Christopher Bailey Corbit, 44, of Commerce, is facing eight citations for multiple shoplifting incidents at a Miami Walmart since September. Corbit does not have a published telephone number. Efforts to reach Corbit by social...
KOKI FOX 23
TPD: Man drives away after getting pulled over, ends up crashing seven blocks away
KOKI FOX 23
Kansas man barricades himself inside metal shop, refuses arrest
CHERRYVALE, Kan. — On Thursday at around 11:30 a.m., Montgomery County Detectives and agents with the Kansas Bureau of Investigations (KBI), arrived at a Cherryvale, Kansas residence off County Road to serve a felony warrant. Upon arrival, agents and detectives were initially planning to serve a felony rape of...
KTUL
Citizens help Tulsa police arrest man accused of hit-and-run, fleeing from officers
KOKI FOX 23
Three arrests in Wagoner after fentanyl, Xanax and meth found in car
WAGONER, Okla. — Wagoner County deputies made three arrests, taking 16 grams of fentanyl off the streets. Wagoner County Lt. Hull was patrolling near Highway 69 and SW 15th Street when he spotted an SUV making a traffic violation. When he pulled over the car, the driver, identified as...
koamnewsnow.com
One arrested following hostage incident in Independence, Kansas
INDEPENDENCE, Kan. (KOAM) - Multiple agencies responded to a hostage situation in Independence, Kansas early Friday morning. According Independence Police Chief Jerry Harrison, officers responded to the 200 block of West Magnolia Street just before 3 a.m. following a 911 hang-up. Harrison said officers spoke with a woman who was...
Broken Arrow Police Searching For 911 Dispatchers
Broken Arrow Police said there is a serious need for 911 dispatchers. "I don't know that I can put into words how important it is, we are the immediate first link within one to three rings for help," said dispatcher Lisa Smith. Smith has been a dispatcher in Broken Arrow...
kggfradio.com
Caney PD Trying to Identify Two Men
The Caney Police Department is looking to identify two men caught on surveillance footage. The two men were seen on camera footage at a Caney business yesterday. Caney PD is unable to provide any additional information at this time. Anyone with information is asked to contact Caney PD at (620)879-2141.
KOKI FOX 23
Neighbor reacts to death of 9-year-old boy in alleged sibling stabbing in south Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — “She’s losing two children at one time, her life, or the little girl’s life will never be the same, especially the little girl.”. A mother of three grown children in a neighboring apartment complex shared her reaction to the reported stabbing of a 9-year old boy at the River Bank Plaza Apartments. According to Tulsa Police, the 9-year-old died at the hospital overnight.
Boy, 9, Stabbed To Death; 12-Year-Old In Custody
bartlesvilleradio.com
Vehicle Plows Through Barber Shop in Bartlesville
A vehicle plows through the store front of a barber shop in Bartlesville. Witnesses saw a red Chevy crash into the A+ Barber Shop, located at 416 SE Washington Boulevard next to the UPS Store. The accident occurred around 6:00 p.m. on Thursday. There is no word yet as to...
KOKI FOX 23
Two arrested for drug crimes outside east Tulsa motel, police say
TULSA, Okla. — Two men were arrested Wednesday after police say they found fentanyl pills and marijuana in their car. Tulsa police were patrolling the area near Clarion Inn & Suites near 31st and South Memorial, which is known to police to be a high crime area. Police said...
KOKI FOX 23
Bartlesville PD searching for missing teen
BARLTESVILLE, Okla. — Bartlesville Police are looking for a 14-year-old boy who disappeared Jan. 2. Police said Gideon Stevenson Fridenberg’s parents reported him as a runaway around 9:00 p.m. Jan. 2, 2023 to officers. He was last seen in his bedroom at their home near West 14th Street and Southwest Colorado Avenue around 7:00 p.m. the same evening.
KOKI FOX 23
Roads closed in Broken Arrow for gas line repairs, city says
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The City of Broken Arrow announced Thursday on Facebook that a major road in the southwest part of the city is temporarily closed due to gas line repairs. New Orleans Street between Garnett Road and Aster Avenue is blocked off while crews work to repair...
Officials: Escapee led deputies on wild manhunt in Wagoner Co.
Fire causes minor damage at Tulsa Mexican restaurant
TULSA, Okla. — A fire caused minor damage to a Mexican restaurant in south Tulsa Friday morning, fighters said. Tulsa firefighters responded to a building fire at King Burrito near East 71st Street and South Mingo Road around 6 a.m. The fire was confined to a rear wall and...
Woman arrested for starting small grass fires in Brookside
TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Fire Department responded to a call about a woman who was starting small grass fires around 34th Street and South Peoria Avenue Wednesday afternoon. When Tulsa Fire firefighters arrived they located the suspect, Monica Cleveland and took her into custody. The fire has scorched...
fourstateshomepage.com
Southwest Missouri man accused of using children in shoplifting scam
JAY, Okla. – Oklahoma authorities issue an arrest warrant for a Noel, Missouri man for allegedly making his children shoplift beer and steaks from a Grove Walmart. Gary Cook, 52, is charged in Delaware County District Court with two counts of child neglect and petty larceny. Cook is accused...
KOKI FOX 23
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said a 9-year-old boy is dead after he was stabbed by a 12-year-old girl at a south Tulsa apartment Thursday night. Tulsa police received a call just before midnight from a woman who reported a stabbing involving juveniles at a nearby apartment complex near East 61st Street and Riverside Drive.
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said a boy is dead after he was stabbed by a girl at a south Tulsa apartment Thursday night. Tulsa police received a call just before midnight from a woman who reported a stabbing involving juveniles at an apartment complex near East 61st Street and Riverside Drive.
