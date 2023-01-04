ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centre County, PA

Related
abc27 News

Questions remain about new Pa. House speaker who isn’t speaking

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania has a speaker. He just isn’t speaking. State Rep. Mark Rozzi is making history. He said he’ll be the first independent speaker in Pennsylvania history, beholden to neither Democrats nor Republicans. He was elected as a Democrat from Berks County. Whether he’ll change his party registration is one of many […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

Local elected officials react to PA Speaker of the House election

As the Pennsylvania House of Representatives elects a speaker of the House, we heard reactions from local state representatives to this surprise vote. Democrats and republicans are hopeful the new speaker will advocate for both parties, the new speaker promised to govern as an independent. Democrat Representative Mark Rozzi was elected speaker by a vote […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
State College

Will a Surprise Speaker Pick Make the Pennsylvania House Less Partisan?

HARRISBURG — A surprising pick for speaker of the Pennsylvania House has some lawmakers and good-government groups hopeful the chamber might finally adopt less partisan rules. At the beginning of each two-year session, lawmakers pass rules that govern the state House and Senate. Those rules can dictate how committees...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

New childcare and co-work center opening in Duncansville

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Being a new parent while working? It’s like having two jobs at once. And it’s exactly how Kaitlyn Tomlinson got the idea for her two new businesses opening in Duncansville this summer — Hummingbird Childcare Center and LoCol Co-Work and Business Center. “After having my first son, we struggled trying […]
DUNCANSVILLE, PA
abc23.com

New Purpose For Old Centre Crest Building

Bringing new life to one of Centre County’s best-known buildings, that’s the focus of the ongoing multi-million-dollar renovation of the county’s former nursing home. For decades, thousands were cared for at the former Centre Crest nursing home in Bellefonte. The changing nature of healthcare led to a...
BELLEFONTE, PA
echo-pilot.com

From stricter drunken driving penalties to reduced corporate taxes, new laws to know in 2023

During Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf's final year in office in 2022, Harrisburg lawmakers managed to pass several remarkable laws. Bills designed to reduce overdoses, spur business development and crack down on companies hiring unauthorized workers were among those that crossed the finish line in 2022. Here's a look at a handful of notable new laws in late 2022 and early 2023, as identified by spokespeople for the Capitol's Republican and Democratic caucuses.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

New laws to take effect in PA for 2023

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — With a New Year comes new laws for Pennsylvanians. A handful of those new laws take effect Monday, January 2. From legalizing the testing of driverless vehicles, to decriminalizing fentanyl testing strips. Multiple new laws are already in effect and many of them are a part of the 66 bills signed […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
State College

State College business gives truck to employee

STATE COLLEGE — Talk about closing out 2022 with a bang!. Last year, Frances Binegar-Enoch was awarded a new 2022 Ford hybrid truck from Spherion Staffing and Recruiting in recognition of her dedication to the company. Binegar-Enoch is a hardworking mother who had relocated to State College from out of state with her husband and children.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
PhillyBite

9 Must-Try Best Steakhouses in Pennsylvania

Choosing a steak from Pennsylvania's many steakhouses can be a fun experience. In addition to choosing your meat by type, many top steakhouses allow you to select your knife. Whether you choose from a classic T-bone with vegetables or an exotic beef cut. Pennsylvania Steak-Houses has something for everyone. List...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

