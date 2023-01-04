Read full article on original website
Questions remain about new Pa. House speaker who isn’t speaking
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania has a speaker. He just isn’t speaking. State Rep. Mark Rozzi is making history. He said he’ll be the first independent speaker in Pennsylvania history, beholden to neither Democrats nor Republicans. He was elected as a Democrat from Berks County. Whether he’ll change his party registration is one of many […]
What Mark Rozzi’s record can tell us about what kind of Pa. House speaker he’ll be
Rozzi’s decade-long legislative career has been defined by his advocacy for survivors of childhood sexual abuse. Few know what to expect from his surprise tenure as speaker.
Pa. Gov.-elect Shapiro’s inauguration promises to be a hot ticket, if you can get one
Tickets to Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro’s inauguration ceremony and celebration sold out within 48 hours and now efforts are underway to make more available to accommodate people on the waiting lists for those events. “We are humbled by the incredibly high level of excitement and interest in Governor-elect Shapiro’s swearing-in...
Local elected officials react to PA Speaker of the House election
As the Pennsylvania House of Representatives elects a speaker of the House, we heard reactions from local state representatives to this surprise vote. Democrats and republicans are hopeful the new speaker will advocate for both parties, the new speaker promised to govern as an independent. Democrat Representative Mark Rozzi was elected speaker by a vote […]
State College
Centre Remains at Low COVID-19 Community Level as More Pa. Counties Shift to Medium and High
Centre County remained at the low COVID-19 community level for the 16th consecutive week as more counties statewide moved to medium and high in the days following the winter holidays, according to the Centers for Disease Control’s latest update on Thursday night. Reflecting a statewide increase in cases and...
Kim Ward begins brief lieutenant governor term in place of Fetterman
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Kim Ward, Pennsylvania's ranking state senator, ascended to the job of state lieutenant governor on Tuesday after Democrat John Fetterman resigned minutes before he was sworn into office as the state's newest U.S. senator. Ward, a Republican from Westmoreland County and the new president pro tempore...
State College
Will a Surprise Speaker Pick Make the Pennsylvania House Less Partisan?
HARRISBURG — A surprising pick for speaker of the Pennsylvania House has some lawmakers and good-government groups hopeful the chamber might finally adopt less partisan rules. At the beginning of each two-year session, lawmakers pass rules that govern the state House and Senate. Those rules can dictate how committees...
Pa. taxpayers to pick up tab for transporting Idaho slaying suspect on state police plane
The man who has captured worldwide attention as the accused killer of four University of Idaho students was transported to Idaho late Wednesday on a plane belonging to the Pennsylvania State Police. The fixed wing single-engine airplane is one of eight aircraft in the state police fleet that assist in...
Pennsylvania witness anxious after seeing massive black cigar-shaped object
A Pennsylvania witness at Orefield reported watching a massive, black-colored, cigar-shaped object heading east overhead at 6:25 a.m. on December 10, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
New childcare and co-work center opening in Duncansville
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Being a new parent while working? It’s like having two jobs at once. And it’s exactly how Kaitlyn Tomlinson got the idea for her two new businesses opening in Duncansville this summer — Hummingbird Childcare Center and LoCol Co-Work and Business Center. “After having my first son, we struggled trying […]
New Purpose For Old Centre Crest Building
Bringing new life to one of Centre County’s best-known buildings, that’s the focus of the ongoing multi-million-dollar renovation of the county’s former nursing home. For decades, thousands were cared for at the former Centre Crest nursing home in Bellefonte. The changing nature of healthcare led to a...
Hey PA! Police Can’t Pull You Over For This Minor Infraction Anymore
If you've ever been pulled over for this minor infraction in Pennsylvania, you can breathe a sigh of relief. In a round of new laws now in effect in 2023, Pennsylvania is cutting some slack on one of their license plate laws. As of Jan 1, 2023, police can no longer pull over drivers whose license plates are partially obstructed.
What we learned about Pennsylvania man arraigned for four Idaho murders
The murders of four University of Idaho students in November was a mystery that transfixed the nation. The question many asked was who would stab to death four young people in their rental apartment located in a quiet college town?. Investigators believe the mystery may have been solved when 28-year-old...
From stricter drunken driving penalties to reduced corporate taxes, new laws to know in 2023
During Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf's final year in office in 2022, Harrisburg lawmakers managed to pass several remarkable laws. Bills designed to reduce overdoses, spur business development and crack down on companies hiring unauthorized workers were among those that crossed the finish line in 2022. Here's a look at a handful of notable new laws in late 2022 and early 2023, as identified by spokespeople for the Capitol's Republican and Democratic caucuses.
COVID in Pa. weekly update, Jan. 5: Cases, hospitalizations rise
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — According to Pennsylvania Department of Health data checked at 10:15 a.m. on Jan. 5, 2023, there were 15,177 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Pennsylvania from Wednesday, Dec. 28, through Tuesday, Jan. 3. The daily case breakdown from the most recent seven days, according to DOH data, is as follows: The total […]
Lehigh County brewery nabs two awards in statewide poll after month-long vote
A month ago, Ron Beitler watched as Breweries in Pennsylvania’s annual reader poll amassed over 10,000 votes on its first day. A month and 100,000 votes later, Beitler and his brewery, Rising River Brewing Co., nabbed two awards from the popular craft beer blog’s Best of Pennsylvania Craft Beer Readers’ Choice Awards.
New laws to take effect in PA for 2023
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — With a New Year comes new laws for Pennsylvanians. A handful of those new laws take effect Monday, January 2. From legalizing the testing of driverless vehicles, to decriminalizing fentanyl testing strips. Multiple new laws are already in effect and many of them are a part of the 66 bills signed […]
State College
State College business gives truck to employee
STATE COLLEGE — Talk about closing out 2022 with a bang!. Last year, Frances Binegar-Enoch was awarded a new 2022 Ford hybrid truck from Spherion Staffing and Recruiting in recognition of her dedication to the company. Binegar-Enoch is a hardworking mother who had relocated to State College from out of state with her husband and children.
9 Must-Try Best Steakhouses in Pennsylvania
Choosing a steak from Pennsylvania's many steakhouses can be a fun experience. In addition to choosing your meat by type, many top steakhouses allow you to select your knife. Whether you choose from a classic T-bone with vegetables or an exotic beef cut. Pennsylvania Steak-Houses has something for everyone. List...
Pa. Treasury expands efforts to reunite $4B in unclaimed property with rightful owners
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) – The Pennsylvania Treasury holds more than $4 billion worth of unclaimed property. Returning it all to its rightful owners remains a top priority for Treasurer Stacy Garrity, who gave CBS 21 News a tour through the vault on Wednesday. The Treasury distributed over $2 million...
