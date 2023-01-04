Read full article on original website
First aid & CPR/AED class available for Osseo area community members
OSSEO, Wis. (WEAU) - A first aid and CPR/AED class is set to available for Osseo area community members. According to a media release from Healthcare Workforce Training Institute, a first aid and CPR/AED for adult, child, and infant class is scheduled to take place Feb. 1, 2023 at the community room at Dove Healthcare-Osseo Assisted Living, located at 51017 Ridge View Road in Osseo, Wis. The class is scheduled to take place from 5:00 p.m.-9:30 p.m.
WDVA asking people to send Valentine’s Day cards to veterans
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs is asking for people to send Valentine’s Day cards to veterans living at their skilled care Homes in Chippewa Falls, King, and Union Grove. “While it may seem like a small gesture, these small acts of kindness can really make...
JENNINE LARSON
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - I would like to nominate Jennine Larson for the Sunshine Award. I would like to give it to Jennine for taking care of my father.
RICK AND CAROL FAANES
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - I would like to nominate Rick and Carol Faanes for the Sunshine Award. I am a recent caregiver for my wife of 57 years. She was an excellent cook, but I never was. Rick and Carol have been delivering great meals almost every night for us recently.
Registration open for Girls on the Run of the Chippewa Valley
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Girls on the Run includes programs to help all girls build their confidence, kindness and decision-making skills. The lessons also instill the important connection between physical and emotional health. Registration is now open for the Spring 2023 programs.
RON LANCETTE
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - I want to nominate Ron Lancette of Arrow Alignment in Eau Claire for the Sunshine Award. He is truly a remarkable guy who always has the needs of the individual in mind. He treats all of his customers with dignity and respect. All service is done in a correct and timely manner, even going above and beyond if needed to meet the needs of the customer. It was a great job well done by a terrific individual and his crew. They are the best of the best!
WAYNE OBLENDER
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - I want to nominate my pastor, Wayne Oblender for the Sunshine Award. I want to thank him for allowing me to change the church sign and for allowing me to be an usher in my first year as a member of the church. Tim Oertel.
What COVID might look like in 2023
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - It’s been three years since COVID-19 made significant changes to our society, from lockdowns to remote learning and social distancing. Today, a new variant of COVID-19 is once again circulating across the world, Variant XBB, which is an offset of omicron. Kristy Polden, a...
Glenwood City schools closed Friday due to threat
GLENWOOD CITY, Wis. (WEAU) - Schools in Glenwood City are closed Friday due to a threat. According to the Glenwood City Police Department, a threat was emailed to Glenwood City School District staff and students on Thursday. The Police Department said in a release the threat was being investigated, but...
SportScene 13 for Friday, January 6th (Part 1)
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Friday featured plenty of prep basketball action from around the Chippewa Valley. On the boy’s side Menomonie faced Memorial, New Richmond took on Chippewa Falls, Fall Creek clashed with Bloomer, and Cadott squared off with Regis. In girl’s action New Richmond clashed with Chippewa Falls, River Falls faced North, and Somerset took on Altoona. There was also boy’s hockey and wrestling action both featuring Eau Claire North.
Glenwood City Schools cancels classes after threatening email sent to students, staff
A school district in western Wisconsin canceled classes Friday after a threat was emailed to students and staff. The Glenwood City School District announced on Facebook that all classes and school activities would be canceled out of "extreme caution." The Glenwood City Police Department confirmed that a threat was emailed...
Eau Claire Co. Highway Dept. in need of snowplow drivers
ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) -With this latest round of wintry weather, crews are back out there working to clear roads and highways. For one county highway department, that’s taking more time. “We’re just resetting to phase one of just removing snow from the main roadways, and we haven’t been able...
22 years later, Angelina Wall’s murder still unsolved
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Friday a cold case turns 22 years unsolved. 22 is the age Angelina Wall was when she was killed in Eau Claire. On Jan. 6, 2001, Wall was walking home from a late-night shift at McDonald’s on Hastings Way but never made it home. She was found strangled to death along Highway J near Fall Creek. In 2021, the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office formed an inter-departmental team to help with the case, but her killer has never been found.
Wisconsin Police Department Warns Of New Bond Scam
If there's anything we've learned over the past few years, it is that scams do not stop or slow down for anyone! Even in the midst of a worldwide pandemic, scammers did not let up and now the scams just keep coming. There were many local scams in 2022 unrelated...
Eau Claire County snowmobile trails closing due to warm temperatures, deteriorating snow conditions
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire Countywide snowmobile trails are closed, effective immediately, Thursday. According to a media release from the Eau Claire County Parks & Forest Department, with recommendation from the Eau Claire County Snowmobile Association, the Eau Claire Countywide snowmobile trails are closed, effective immediately, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, due to warm temperatures and deteriorating snow conditions.
Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office urges caution after fisherman breaks through ice
BUFFALO COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office is urging caution after a fisherman broke through ice Friday. According to a social post via the Facebook Page of the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office, Friday morning authorities received a call from an ice fisherman requesting assistance after they had broke through the ice. Sheriff Osmond and Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Warden, Bob Jumbeck, responded with a DNR airboat and safely brought the fisherman back to shore.
Threat closes Glenwood City schools, suspect in custody
GLENWOOD CITY — The Glenwood City School District was closed today, Friday, January 6, 2023, after an emailed threat was sent to staff and students the previous day. In a recorded message sent to parents and staff members, in the early morning of Friday, Superintendent Tim Johnson stated that the district would not be conducting school or offer its daycare services after the school district received a threat. He went on to say, “although we do not believe there is intent we are moving forward with extreme caution and are working with the police.”
FIRST WARN FORECAST: Drive slow this evening. -Erik Dean
DISCUSSION: A Winter Weather Advisory is still in effect for the following counties; Rusk, Chippewa, Eau Claire, Dunn & Pepin. This expires Thursday @ 6:00 AM. Overall, we had a dreary day across the Coulee Region. We didn’t move much in terms of temperatures and as a matter of fact, our high was 0nly 36° after a morning start of 33°. We won’t move much in the evening and overnight hours either. Its when we get into the afternoon hours that things start to drop again. In terms of snowfall, snow chances will continue this evening into the morning hours of your Thursday. I am not expecting a lot in terms of accumulation in our central & southern zones. Northern zones, I expect a little bit more on the 1-2″ side, and I am being nice on the 2″ part. One thing that the majority of us will see is low visibility.
Wisconsinite Wins $15 Million Lottery Jackpot
Someone in Wisconsin won the $15 million Megabucks drawing. The Wisconsin Lottery announced the big winner yesterday. The lucky person has yet to claim their prize Luck, Wisconsin is a tiny village of about 11 hundred people in Polk County, in the northwestern corner of the state. The winning ticket...
