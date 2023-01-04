Read full article on original website
NewsChannel 36
Catholic Charities to host hiring event
ELMIRA N.Y. (WENY) -- Catholic Charities of Chemung and Schuyler County is holding a hiring event next week in the hopes of filling both full-time and part-time positions. On Wednesday, January 11th at side entrance of 160 High Street in Elmira, people are invited to visit the non-profit to see if their experience matches any of the needs it currently has.
NewsChannel 36
Amy's Sunshine Center prepares to expand to Horseheads
HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WENY) -- Amy's Sunshine Center is one step closer to opening its doors in Horseheads, where Chemung Valley Early Learning Center recently closed. Amy Cehr, the owner of Amy's Sunshine Center in Painted Post, is gearing up to expand her business. “We are ready to go,” she said....
CEO feeling the pinch of inflation needs a helping hand
JENKINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Putting food on the table has become a growing challenge for many families throughout northeastern and central Pennsylvania. One of the area’s leading regional food banks is feeling the effects of that demand. Warehouse workers are busy stocking shelves at Commission on Economic Opportunity’s (CEO) Weinberg Northeast Regional Food […]
wellsvillesun.com
News from Potter County Pennsylvania
Emergency services and taxes in “God’s Country”. Potter County has signed up for another year of service from a notification system that provides the public with important alerts and time-sensitive messages on tornadoes, floods, or other emergencies. At last week’s business meeting, Commissioners Nancy Grupp, Barry Hayman and Paul Heimel renewed a contract with OnSolve, the company that provides the “CodeRED Reverse-911 System.” Cost for another year of service is $4,763. CodeRED sends early warnings using phone calls, email, social media sites and text messaging. Residents of Potter County are encouraged to visit pottercountypa.net and click on the CodeRED logo to enroll their contact information. There is no fee. Additional information is also available at 274-8900, extension 501.
Broome Social Services Workers Want Staffing “Crisis” Addressed
Employees in Broome County's Department of Social Services want steps taken to deal with the ongoing problem caused by dozens of vacant positions. Current and former department workers say there are not enough people to provide necessary services. Broome County Executive Jason Garnar on Thursday said there has been "a...
Chemung County calls on landlords to make apartments smoke-free
CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Chemung County is calling on local landlords to make their apartments smoke-free to protect tenants and their families from secondhand smoke. The Chemung County Health Department issued a letter from the Southern Tier Tobacco Awareness Coalition (Chemung, Schuyler, Steuben) that aimed to raise awareness about the dangers of secondhand smoke. […]
NewsChannel 36
Tioga County Sheriff Seeks Re-Election in November
OWEGO, N.Y. (WENY) - Tioga County Sheriff Gary Howard announced Friday that he is seeking re-election in November. Howard, who has served as county sheriff for 20 years, said in a statement that it is a "privilege and an honor serving citizens of Tioga County." He says the last several years have been the most challenging of his career with bail reform and the COVID pandemic.
JC to double water prices for Endicott
Mayor Linda Jackson says that Johnson City is raising its water rates by double the price and sometimes the village supplements its water by using JC's.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Binghamton Man Wanted in PA Arrested in Tioga County
The Tioga County Sheriff's Office says a Binghamton man who had an active warrant out of Pennsylvania was charged in Tioga County. The office says Anthony S. Kosick had an active warrant out of Wayne County, Pennsylvania and he was arrested on December 22, 2022 in Tioga County and charged with Fugitive from Justice.
4 businesses accused of selling alcohol to minors
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Several establishments in Pennsylvania have been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within multiple counties in PA. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details on recently performed compliance checks. LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws and related provisions within the region of the state […]
NewsChannel 36
Elmira Community Cycle hosts a full moon ride
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Elmira Community Cycle hosted a full moon ride, this evening, in honor of the Wolf Moon. This group hosts free bike rides, monthly. “This ride is easy,” said Tara Escudero, a volunteer with Elmira Community Cycle. “We show up, we have a good time, and if one person shows up...it's a ride."
Towanda man sentenced for August money theft
TOWANDA TWP. Pa., (WETM) — A Towanda man has been sentenced to serve inside the Bradford County Correctional Facility after a theft incident in August of 2022. According to the Bradford County District Attorney’s Office, 23-year-old Damian Wells has been sentenced to 10 to 23 months and restitution of $1,300. The sentencing follows an incident […]
State Police continue to look for missing Tioga County man
Reprinted with permission from FNN Tioga County, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are still looking for 26-year-old Roger Hurd of Farmington Township who has been reported missing by his family. Police were already trying to serve a 302 warrant on Hurd on Monday, Jan. 2, after comments he made to his ex-girlfriend in relation to harming himself. A 302 warrant is an involuntary commitment (an application for emergency evaluation and...
mountainhomemag.com
The Mystery Mounds
For years, Tioga County hunters have protected the locations of ancient aboriginal stonework in once-remote parts of the woods. Although they reach heights of several feet or higher, the cone-shaped stone mounds—known as cairns—are so camouflaged into the landscape that they startle those who come across them. Locals know of developers who have destroyed the pillars, treating them as random piles of rocks that obstruct the landscape. Others, recognizing the cairns as centuries-old artifacts, have protected them by keeping quiet about their precise locations. This method of preservation has deterred vandals, but it has also hidden relics of the area’s rich Native American history from the public eye, leaving only those with access and curiosity to uncover the cairns’ purpose. Such a quest occupied one grouse hunter in Charleston Township for decades. (Names of some people and places are withheld to protect these cairns.)
Do You Remember What This Binghamton Car Wash Used To Be?
You've heard the saying "out with the old and in with the new." With the new year here, I found myself having that very discussion recently about all the changes that are being made in the Southern Tier. How the Oakdale Mall is now the Oakdale Commons. There is a...
Two charged with cheating scheme at Mohegan PA casino
PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say a table dealer and a customer are being charged after a cheating scheme was discovered involving an electronic craps game at the Mohegan Pennsylvania casino. According to the Pennsylvania State Police, Jason Richard Kutney, 52, of Bear Creek, who is a dealer for craps electronic table game […]
WETM
Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Mary Miner
Mary Miner is wanted by the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office. Miner has violated her probation. Miner was convicted of falsifying business records. Miner is 42 years old. Miner has brown hair and blue eyes. Miner is 5’3″ tall and weighs 180 pounds. The last known address for...
Chemung County Sheriff Road Patrol Captain retires after 23 years
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office said goodbye to a longtime deputy who has been with the department for more than 20 years. Captain Matthew R. Stevens retired from the Sheriff’s Office on January 3, 2023 after serving for 23 years. Members from the department joined together in front of the Justice […]
Swim 365 Days a Year At This Upstate NY Paradise
With the holidays over, we have a lot of winter time to, well, despise or enjoy, depending on your perspective of this time of year. I prefer to despise it. Not a fan of winter or outdoor winter activities. But that doesn't mean those who think like me to hibernate...
WETM
New global restaurant opens in Watkins Glen
WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – A new restaurant is serving up foods from all over the world, here in the Southern Tier. The “Pangea Global Teahouse” celebrated its grand opening January 5th. It’s located on 221 North Franklin Street inside the former Watkins State Bank. On the menu, at least 30 different teas and a variety of international dishes, including Chinese, Japanese, French and British cuisine.
