For years, Tioga County hunters have protected the locations of ancient aboriginal stonework in once-remote parts of the woods. Although they reach heights of several feet or higher, the cone-shaped stone mounds—known as cairns—are so camouflaged into the landscape that they startle those who come across them. Locals know of developers who have destroyed the pillars, treating them as random piles of rocks that obstruct the landscape. Others, recognizing the cairns as centuries-old artifacts, have protected them by keeping quiet about their precise locations. This method of preservation has deterred vandals, but it has also hidden relics of the area’s rich Native American history from the public eye, leaving only those with access and curiosity to uncover the cairns’ purpose. Such a quest occupied one grouse hunter in Charleston Township for decades. (Names of some people and places are withheld to protect these cairns.)

TIOGA COUNTY, PA ・ 5 DAYS AGO