Youngstown, OH

27 First News

Elaine C. Lopresta, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Elaine C. Lopresta, 81, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, surrounded by her loving family. Elaine was born on June 6, 1941 in McKeesport, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Anthony and Catherine Pagley DeCarlo. She graduated from East High School in 1959 and was...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
27 First News

James “Jim” W. Blair, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James “Jim” W. Blair, 70, of Raymore, Missouri, formerly of the Youngstown/Warren area, passed away peacefully in his sleep at his residence on Wednesday, January 4, 2023. Jim was born May 11, 1952 in Warren, the son of Johnny and Mary “Midge” (Bortz)...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
27 First News

Patricia Ann Armes, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Monday, January 2, 2023, Patricia Ann Armes, age 76, of Youngstown, died peacefully at her granddaughters home. She was born in Steubenville on June 17, 1946, to James Edgar and Goldie Irene (Pasco) Neer. Patricia is survived by her children, Brenda Schell of Boardman,...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
27 First News

Anthony S. Yukech, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anthony S. Yukech, 92, died peacefully surrounded by family on Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at St. Elizabeth Hospital. Anthony was born November 25, 1930, in Youngstown, the son of Charles and Eva Frank Yukech. After the death of his mother as a teen, he moved...
BOARDMAN, OH
27 First News

John S. Robertson, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On the evening of January 2, 2023, John S. Robertson passed away peacefully in his sleep at the age of 93. On January 17, 1929, George A. and Evelyn Shidler Robertson welcomed their third child, John Shidler Robertson. The family moved to Warren, Ohio when John was a young boy.
WARREN, OH
27 First News

Teri M. Virden, Alliance, Ohio

ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Teri M. Virden, age 64, passed away on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at Alliance Community Hospital. She was born November 5, 1958, to the late Richard Wilson and Shirley (McIlvain) Wilson- Steed. Teri worked as a nursing aide at McCrea Manor and Sun Valley Nursing...
ALLIANCE, OH
27 First News

William “Mickey” McGuire, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William “Mickey” McGuire, 91, died January 5, 2023 at his home. William was born on December 15, 1931, in Youngstown, to William D. and Martha (Cartwright) McGuire. He was a 1950 graduate of Austintown Fitch High School. He enlisted in the US Navy...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
27 First News

Judith McElroy, Sebring, Ohio

SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Judith McElroy of Sebring, Ohio passed away on January 4, 2023. She was born December 15, 1943. Arrangements are being handled by the Gednetz-Ruzek & Brown Funeral Home and Cremation Service. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Judith...
SEBRING, OH
27 First News

Tracy Ratliff Gearhart, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Tracy Ratliff Gearhart, 47, passed away Tuesday, January 3, 2023. Tracy was born October 15, 1975, in Youngstown, the daughter of John Ratliff and Bernice Bieganowski. She was a 1994 graduate of Canfield High School and a lifelong area resident. She worked as a florist...
AUSTINTOWN, OH
27 First News

Leonard E. Lance, Winona, Ohio

WINONA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes)- Leonard E. Lance, 97, died Thursday, January 5, 2023, at his home. Leonard was born November 1, 1925, in West Andover, Ohio, son of the late Ray C. and Louisa B. (Emch) Lance. Leonard was a 1944 graduate of Salem High School and a 1954 graduate of...
WINONA, OH
27 First News

Ronald Joseph “Mosch” Moschella, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald Joseph Moschella, “Mosch”, 72, of Boardman, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 4, 2023 with his loving family by his side at the Hospice House. Ron was born March 2, 1950 in Youngstown, the son of Joseph and Harriet Moschella and was...
BOARDMAN, OH
27 First News

Margie E. Coller, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Margie E. Coller, 67, died Sunday evening, January 1, 2023 at her home. She was born September 23, 1955 in Sharon, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Herbert and Goldie Sparks McGinnis. Margie, a 1973 graduate of Brookfield High School was a nurse’s aide. She enjoyed...
HUBBARD, OH
27 First News

Russell L. Blake, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Russell L. Blake, 99, formerly of Poland, passed away on Monday, January 2, 2023 at Windsor Medical Center, North Canton. He was born in Moundsville, West Virginia, on May 8, 1923, the son of Russell R. and Estella Blake. After graduation from Moundsville High School...
POLAND, OH
27 First News

Lisa Collins, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lisa Collins, 61, of Warren, Ohio passed on Sunday, January 1, 2023. She was born on August 25, 1961 in Ravenna, Ohio. Lisa worked at KFC, but was a long-time vocalist, who operated a DJ and Karaoke service with partner Tina, known as Movin’ On Up for several years. Her love for music brought joy to hundreds of friends and acquaintances, whom she dearly loved. She loved her dear friends, Teresa, Robin, Judy, and Candy, for decades. Lisa loved her three cats, Striper, Tramp and Frankie.
WARREN, OH
27 First News

Karen Sue Hazen, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Karen Sue Hazen, 64, of Canfield died unexpectedly Thursday morning, January 5 at her residence. Karen was born November 3, 1958, a daughter of the late George Albert and Dorothy Jean (Felger) Sigle and lived most of her life in this area. She graduated from...
CANFIELD, OH
27 First News

Edwin L. McFarland, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edwin L. McFarland, 88, of Warren, Ohio passed away peacefully on Monday, January 2, 2023, at Gillette Nursing Home. He was born June 23, 1934, in Warren, Ohio, a son of the late Edwin H. McFarland and the late Geraldine Redmond McFarland and her husband, Hank T. Allison, who raised him.
WARREN, OH
27 First News

Vesta J. Putnam, Masury, Ohio

MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Vesta J. Putnam, of Masury, Ohio, entered into life eternal on Monday, January 2, 2023, while a patient in the Hospice House, Poland, Ohio, from injuries sustained as a result of a recent fall at home. She was 78. Vesta was born November 30, 1944,...
MASURY, OH
27 First News

Victor Edward Truman Cecil, Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Victor Edward Truman Cecil, 77, peacefully fell asleep in the Lord on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, in his home in Niles, Ohio. He was born on May 8, 1945, in Massillon, Ohio to Edward and Margaret (Ruth) (Blackledge) Cecil. His parents gave him the unique middle names of Edward – in celebration of “V-E” (Victory in Europe) Day – and Truman – in honor of a shared birthday with much beloved President Harry S. Truman.
NILES, OH
27 First News

Ruth Irene Keifer, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ruth Irene Keifer, 76, of Warren Ohio, passed away peacefully Monday morning, January 2, 2023. Born on December 29, 1946, in Sharon Pennsylvania; she was the daughter of Vera Irene and William B. Guesman. A 1964 graduate of Howland High School, Ruth then went on...
WARREN, OH
27 First News

Isaac Thomas Boyles, Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Isaac Thomas Boyles, 16 of Cortland, Ohio, passed away Sunday, January 1, 2023, at Akron Children’s Hospital following complications from Influenza A. He was born October 25, 2006, in Warren, Ohio, the son of Joshua Boyles and Jennifer Zombar. Isaac was a sophomore at...
CORTLAND, OH

