Charlotte, NC

WBTV

Judge unseals parts of search warrants in missing Madalina Cojocari case

Gastonia police looking for men who may have information on home invasion, deadly shooting. Officers are looking to identify men they say saw Moore the day of his murder. They are not considered suspects. Authorities: Possible family member of Madalina Cojocari spotted in Madison Co. Updated: 2 hours ago. Law...
GASTONIA, NC
FOX Carolina

Mother, 2-year-old child robbed of vehicle at gunpoint in Union Co.

UNION, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Union County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating after a woman and her two-year-old child were robbed of their vehicle at gunpoint on Friday night. The Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to Lil’ Cricket on South Duncan Bypass in reference to a carjacking...
UNION COUNTY, SC
police1.com

Police: N.C. furniture thief tried to cash in on reward for stolen property

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man tried to get a reward for returning stolen furniture — then ended up behind bars, North Carolina officials said. Deputies said furniture went missing from a Charlotte-area business before it received a call out of the blue. The 59-year-old on the line reportedly said he had the stolen items and asked if there was a reward to bring them back.
CHARLOTTE, NC
860wacb.com

Taylorsville Woman Facing Charges Again

Amy Nicole Adkins, age 33 of Taylorsville, was arrested Friday and charged with second-degree trespassing. She is being held in the Alexander County Detention Center under a secured bond of $4,500. She is scheduled to appear in Alexander County District Court on Monday, January 9th. Adkins has another charge of...
TOWNSHIP OF TAYLORSVILLE, NC
860wacb.com

Hickory Man Facing Charges

A Hickory man is facing charges after his arrest on Wednesday, January 4th. Beauford Lee Lindsay Jr, age 55, was taken into custody by the Hickory Police Department. He ‘s charged with carrying a concealed weapon, assault by pointing a gun, possession of drug paraphernalia, and misdemeanor probation violation. Lindsay is being held in the Catawba County Detention Center with a secured bond set at $13,000. His next court date is January 10th in Newton.
HICKORY, NC
qcnews.com

Gastonia drug distributor charged over cocaine base deals

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A federal jury found a Gastonia man guilty for drug distribution after a three-day trial on Thursday. Gastonia Police and the FBI charged Kenter O’Neal Ruff, 43, with drug distribution. Ruff was already on federal supervised release for a prior drug conviction.
GASTONIA, NC

