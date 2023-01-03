Read full article on original website
WBTV
Judge unseals parts of search warrants in missing Madalina Cojocari case
Gastonia police looking for men who may have information on home invasion, deadly shooting. Officers are looking to identify men they say saw Moore the day of his murder. They are not considered suspects. Authorities: Possible family member of Madalina Cojocari spotted in Madison Co. Updated: 2 hours ago. Law...
FOX Carolina
Mother, 2-year-old child robbed of vehicle at gunpoint in Union Co.
UNION, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Union County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating after a woman and her two-year-old child were robbed of their vehicle at gunpoint on Friday night. The Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to Lil’ Cricket on South Duncan Bypass in reference to a carjacking...
police1.com
Police: N.C. furniture thief tried to cash in on reward for stolen property
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man tried to get a reward for returning stolen furniture — then ended up behind bars, North Carolina officials said. Deputies said furniture went missing from a Charlotte-area business before it received a call out of the blue. The 59-year-old on the line reportedly said he had the stolen items and asked if there was a reward to bring them back.
WBTV
14-year-old suspect accused of stealing vehicle with toddler inside in Gaston County
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A 14-year-old is accused of stealing a car and leading police on a chase through Gaston County on Friday evening, police said. According to the Gastonia Police Department, the car was stolen in the Town of Dallas. The stolen vehicle was located by police in...
860wacb.com
Taylorsville Woman Facing Charges Again
Amy Nicole Adkins, age 33 of Taylorsville, was arrested Friday and charged with second-degree trespassing. She is being held in the Alexander County Detention Center under a secured bond of $4,500. She is scheduled to appear in Alexander County District Court on Monday, January 9th. Adkins has another charge of...
Man arrested after overdose death in Stanly County, sheriff’s office says
STANLY COUNTY, N.C. — A man has been arrested following a deadly overdose, the Stanly County Sheriff’s Office stated in a Facebook post on Friday. Detectives with the Stanly County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division and Narcotics Division determined that Gary Demetrius Crump Jr. was a suspect.
14-year-old leads police on chase with 1-year-old inside car, Gastonia authorities say
GASTONIA, N.C. — A 14-year-old was arrested Friday, accused of stealing a car and leading authorities on a chase with a one-year-old child inside, Gastonia police posted on Facebook shortly before 7 p.m. The car was stolen from Broad Leaf Court in Dallas and Gastonia police located it near...
400 fentanyl pills, guns seized from Rutherford Co. home
A man was arrested Thursday after deputies seized 400 fentanyl pills and three guns from a home in Rutherford County.
Man found safe after going missing in Lancaster, police say
LANCASTER, S.C. — The Lancaster Police Department has a found a man that was reported missing just after midnight Saturday. Alexander Gilmore was last seen in the Hughes area in Lancaster around 12:30 a.m. Saturday. Police said the 29-year-old was on foot and possibly heading towards Rock Hill. Police...
860wacb.com
Hickory Man Facing Charges
A Hickory man is facing charges after his arrest on Wednesday, January 4th. Beauford Lee Lindsay Jr, age 55, was taken into custody by the Hickory Police Department. He ‘s charged with carrying a concealed weapon, assault by pointing a gun, possession of drug paraphernalia, and misdemeanor probation violation. Lindsay is being held in the Catawba County Detention Center with a secured bond set at $13,000. His next court date is January 10th in Newton.
Town manager: Ranlo officer accused of murder previously charged in school bus confrontation
RANLO, N.C. — The Ranlo town manager told Channel 9 he knew that an officer now charged with murder had a previous charge while working as a police officer in Gastonia. It’s one of the new details Channel 9′s Ken Lemon discovered while digging into the employment history of Ranlo Police Officer Kawaku “Riley” Agyapon.
CMPD asking for help finding man last seen in north Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is asking for help finding a missing 21-year-old who was last seen on Tuesday. Detectives said JaZavier McLaughlin was seen walking around 4:23 p.m. that day near Tipton Drive in north Charlotte. Officers said McLaughlin was wearing a Boston Celtics hat, olive green...
WBTV
Deputies searching for men accused of shooting, killing Lancaster, S.C. man
LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) - The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting death that happened shortly after 8 p.m. Wednesday in Lancaster, S.C. Deputies say they found 53-year-old Gene White with two gunshot wounds in an outbuilding at his home off John Street. He was being tended to...
Find Madalina: Police ask anyone who saw mom, car in Madison County to come forward
MADISON COUNTY, N.C. — The investigation and search for a missing 11-year-old girl from Cornelius is expanding across North Carolina. The Cornelius Police Department is now asking anyone who saw Madalina Cojocari’s mom or a Toyota Prius in Madison County to come forward. Madison County is located in...
Old publications could be tool for investigators in missing Cornelius girl case
A former FBI special agent-in-charge says that old publications could be a new tool for investigators.
Deadly shooting in Lancaster under investigation after victim was found in outbuilding, sheriff says
LANCASTER, S.C. — A man was found dead with gunshot wounds Wednesday night in Lancaster, and now the sheriff’s office is investigating the homicide after witnesses reported seeing a man with a gun leaving the building. According to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, the victim was found in...
Ranlo police officer accused of murder faces judge
GASTONIA, N.C. — A Ranlo police officer is in jail three days after investigators said he shot and killed a man during a domestic incident. Channel 9′s Ken Lemon was inside the Gaston County Courthouse Wednesday afternoon as the officer faced a judge for the first time. Kawaku...
Man reported missing found dead in truck discovered in a creek, Gastonia police say
GASTONIA, N.C. — A 65-year-old Gaston County man who was reported missing Wednesday was found dead in a truck that was discovered in a creek the day after, police said. Gastonia police responded to the 1700 block of Lowell-Bethesda Road at about 5 p.m. Thursday after someone walking a dog saw a truck in the creek.
qcnews.com
Gastonia drug distributor charged over cocaine base deals
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A federal jury found a Gastonia man guilty for drug distribution after a three-day trial on Thursday. Gastonia Police and the FBI charged Kenter O’Neal Ruff, 43, with drug distribution. Ruff was already on federal supervised release for a prior drug conviction.
860wacb.com
Taylorsville Woman Arrested On Assault Charge
Alexander County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 51-year old Shelly Atkison of Taylorsville on Tuesday and charged her with simple assault. She was placed without bond in the Alexander County Detention Center. Her court date is set for February 13th.
