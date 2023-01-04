Read full article on original website
Rangers' Chris Kreider: Nets nice shortie in win
Kreider scored a shorthanded goal Thursday in a 4-1 win over Montreal. He stepped into a Juraj Slafkovsky pass that was intended for Arber Xhekaj at the Rangers blue line and wired it past Jake Allen at 7:43 in the second. Kreider hasn't caught the same goal magic that he delivered last year, but he does have 18 (29 points) in 40 games. That's still good enough to put him into the NHL's top-30 scorers.
Wild's Mats Zuccarello: Will miss next two games
Zuccarello suffered an upper-body injury against the Lightning on Wednesday and will miss the next two games. Joe Smith of The Athletic reports. Zuccarello has been great this season, scoring 16 goals and adding 24 assists in 37 games. The 35-year-old has meshed well with Kirill Kaprizov and Sam Steel on the top line -- look for Matthew Boldy to take that spot until Zuccarello is ready to return.
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Will not play Friday
Kane (lower body) will not be in the lineup against Arizona on Friday, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports. Kane said that his injury is not serious and that he likely could play, but he feels some pain in certain situations. He has seven goals and 27 points in 37 games this season after racking up 92 points in 2021-22.
Weekend fantasy hockey tips: NHL picks, matchups, more
Your essential guide to the top fantasy hockey player picks and NHL matchups for January 7.
Huge task awaits Sharks: Stopping the formidable Bruins
The Boston Bruins are off to one of the best starts in NHL history, and they hope to continue those
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Hopeful to return against Spurs
Warriors general manager Bob Myers said Wednesday that Curry (shoulder) will be re-evaluated this weekend and is hoping to be back for next Friday's game versus San Antonio, 95.7 The Game reports. Curry hasn't played since Dec. 14 due to a left shoulder subluxation. Myers said the superstar point guard...
NHL Power Rankings: Sabres climb as team eyes first playoff berth since 2011
While these NHL Power Rankings do weigh things like wins, losses, and a slew of statistics, they also take vibes into consideration. And because of the vibes surrounding the team, the Buffalo Sabres are rapidly rising in these rankings. Since the start of December, Buffalo has been one of the...
Brewers' Trevor Kelley: Booted off 40-man roster
The Brewers designated Kelley for assignment Wednesday. Kelley ceded his spot on the 40-man roster to right-hander Bryse Wilson, whom the Brewers acquired from the Pirates via trade Wednesday. While moving back and forth between Triple-A Nashville and the majors in 2022, Kelley didn't provide the Brewers with much evidence that he was deserving of a long-term stay in the big-league bullpen. Over 23.2 innings with Milwaukee, Kelley logged a 6.08 ERA and 1.44 WHIP.
Marlins' Charles Leblanc: DFA'd by Marlins
Leblanc was designated for assignment by Miami on Wednesday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. After the signing of fellow infielder Jean Segura was officially announced on Wednesday, Leblanc was DFA'd by the Marlins in order to make room for Segura on the 40-man roster. Leblanc cracked the big leagues for the first time in his career in 2022 and was able to hold his own, slashing .263/.320/.404 through 169 plate appearances. His consistent production at the plate last season signals he will almost certainly be claimed by another club within the next few days.
Cubs' Ryan Borucki: Lands with Cubs
Borucki (forearm) and the Cubs agreed Wednesday on a minor-league deal, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports. The contract presumably includes an invitation to big-league spring training, where Borucki will look to compete for a spot in the Cubs' Opening Day bullpen. Before putting himself in consideration for a roster spot with Chicago, the 28-year-old will first have to prove that he's fully past the left forearm strain that sidelined him for the final two months of the 2022 campaign. Prior to getting hurt last season, Borucki made 32 appearances in the majors between the Blue Jays and Mariners, netting a 5.68 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 21:11 K:BB across 25.1 innings.
Suns' Dario Saric: Back to bench Friday
Saric isn't starting Friday's game against the Heat. Saric drew the start over Torrey Craig on Wednesday, but the two forwards will revert back to their usual roles Friday. Across 17 games as a reserve, Saric has averaged 2.6 points and 2.5 rebounds in 8.8 minutes.
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Misses practice Thursday
Beal (hamstring) didn't participate in Thursday's practice, Ava Wallace of The Washington Post reports. Beal aggravated his hamstring in Tuesday's game after missing the previous three. He did mobility work while the rest of the team practiced. While Beal hasn't officially been ruled out for Friday's matchup with the Thunder, it seems unlikely he will play.
Pirates' Zach Thompson: Designated for assignment
Thompson was designated for assignment by the Pirates on Thursday. The move clears a spot on the 40-man roster for the addition of Rich Hill. Thompson held a 5.18 ERA over 29 appearances -- 22 starts -- for the Pirates in 2022. He would seem to stand a good chance at passing through waivers unclaimed.
Saints' Juwan Johnson: DNP due to quad injury
Johnson didn't practice Wednesday due to a quadriceps injury. Since the Saints' Week 14 bye, Johnson has sandwiched 60-plus yard efforts around a nine-yard Week 16, totaling 10 catches (on 15 targets) for 138 yards and two touchdowns over the last three games. Now with a quad injury in tow, his status will be monitored as the week goes on to get a sense of his potential to play Sunday versus the Panthers.
Cavaliers' Ricky Rubio: Remains sidelined
Rubio (knee) will not suit up for Friday's game against the Nuggets, Evan Dammarell of FearTheSword.com reports. Rubio has yet to make his season debut after undergoing off-season surgery on his left knee. His next chance to play will come Sunday against the Suns.
Phillies' Francisco Morales: Cedes 40-man spot to Kimbrel
The Phillies designated Morales for assignment Wednesday. Morales made his big-league debut in 2022 and was regarded as one of the Phillies' better arms in the upper levels of the minors, but a poor showing at Triple-A Lehigh Valley to close out the campaign may have been a factor in him being booted off the 40-man roster. He'll cede his spot to closer Craig Kimbrel, whose one-year, $10 million deal with Philadelphia became official Wednesday. The Phillies will hope that Morales goes unclaimed off waivers, but the 23-year-old's pedigree and dominant showing at Double-A Reading (1.48 ERA, 0.86 WHIP in 30.1 innings) during the early portion of the 2022 season could be enough for another organization to put in a claim for him.
Phillies' Vinny Nittoli: Loses spot on 40-man roster
Nittoli was designated for assignment by the Phillies on Wednesday. After Philadelphia acquired Erich Uelmen from the Cubs on Wednesday, Nittoli was the odd man out, losing his spot on the 40-man roster. The right-hander spent the majority of the 2022 campaign with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre as a member of the Yankees organization, but he did join the Phillies roster late last year. Nittoli tossed two scoreless innings with Philadelphia in September and could have a shot at joining the big-league roster at some point this summer.
Giants' Austin Wynns: DFA'd by Giants
Wynns was designated for assignment by the Giants on Friday. With Michael Conforto officially joining the Giants on Friday, Wynns will serve as the team's roster casualty. The 32-year-old backstop is coming off his best season since 2018, slashing .259/.313/.358 through 177 plate appearances in 2022. Wynns also managed to record a 1.004 OPS in Triple-A last season, making it even more likely that he will be scooped up by another team in need of help behind the dish.
Chiefs' Harrison Butker: Sidelined due to back spasms
Butker didn't practice Wednesday due to back spasms. Butker wasn't listed on the injury report Tuesday, but his addition Wednesday suddenly clouds his availability for Saturday's game against the Raiders. Kansas City currently doesn't have another kicker on its 53-man roster or practice squad, but Matthew Wright, who saw action with the Chiefs earlier in the season, remains a free agent after being let go by Pittsburgh.
Blue Jays' Junior Fernandez: On the move again
Fernandez was claimed off waivers by the Blue Jays from the Yankees on Thursday. Since September, Fernandez has gone from the Cardinals to the Pirates to the Yankees and now to the Blue Jays via the waiver process. It's easy to see the appeal in taking a shot on Fernandez's big arm, but it's been a few years since the 25-year-old has had consistent success at the major- or minor-league level.
