Wilkes-barre, PA

Arbitration award in dog mauling case appealed

By Jerry Lynott
Times Leader
 4 days ago
Huckleberry

WILKES-BARRE — An appeal was filed last month of an arbitration panel’s award to a Dauphin County woman to cover emergency veterinary care costs for her dog that was mauled by German shepherds owned by Beth Gilbert McBride, acting Luzerne County Election Director and Wilkes-Barre Councilwoman.

The Dec. 20 appeal was filed within the 30-day deadline of the panel’s award of $4,399 to Carrie Amann on Dec. 1. Attorney Mark Burns of the law firm Marshall, Dennehey, Warner, Coleman & Goggin in Scranton also asked that the civil case be listed for a jury trial.

When contacted Tuesday, Burns said, “I have no comment, thank you.”

It’s the second appeal in the case involving the May 9, 2019 attack of Amann’s eight-year-old coonhound Huckleberry. McBride initially appealed to county court the judgment against her by a district justice who presided over a summary trial.

In her civil complaint Amann alleged McBride was negligent for failing to confine her dogs that had vicious tendencies prior to the attack.

The complaint said Amann had taken Huckleberry with her to visit her mother, Beth Ciliberto, a next door neighbor of McBride on Lehigh Street in Wilkes-Barre. When Ciliberto let her dog Lucy and Huckleberry into her backyard the German shepherds went under her fence, attacking Huckleberry and dragging it back into McBride’s yard, the complaint said. Huckleberry suffered a chest wound and other injuries and required emergency treatment at Northeast Veterinary Hospital in Plains Township that cost $4,224, the complaint said. The district justice added a $175 filing fee to the veterinary cost, bringing the total judgment to $4,399.

