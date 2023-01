OMAHA — A Council Bluffs, Iowa, school bus driver will spend time in jail for his role in a deadly crash near Omaha’s Eppley Airfield last year. Kevin Downing, 44, was found guilty in October of misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide after pleading no contest to the charge. He was sentenced Thursday to 60 days in jail and two years' probation, according to the Douglas County Attorney’s Office.

