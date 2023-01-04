ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
98.7 The Bomb

Infamous: Meet The Most Wanted Women From Texas

Texas currently only has two women still uncaptured on its Most Wanted list. One woman is the infamous Margaret Lorraine Smith, who has been the subject of investigative television shows. The other is Iris Iliana Rodriguez, whose alleged crimes make my skin crawl. Margaret Smith is a Ten Most Wanted...
TEXAS STATE
KIAH

Salt and Pepper Gang changing the narrative, mentoring minority youth

Houston’s own Salt and Pepper Gang is raising awareness about a number of issues men face today, including health, fashion, fitness, and mentoring the younger generation. The founder, Rico Davis, said the organization was conceived from a passion to want to change the narrative of how many men are seen today, especially minority men and […]
HOUSTON, TX
defendernetwork.com

Houston woman on a mission to make friends millionaires

As the Mega Millions lotto jackpot inches closer to $1 billion, a Houston woman is doing her part to win the massive jackpot for she and 126 of her closet friends. For the past few years, Andrea Odom has led a lotto pool for several of her friends. But what started out as a few people has snowballed into more than a hundred.
HOUSTON, TX
Government Technology

Houston Workers Returning to Offices at Nationally High Rates

(TNS) — Nearly three years after the pandemic sent many employees of Greater Houston businesses home to work remotely, workers are returning to their offices at one of the highest rates in the country, according to data tracked by Kastle Systems, a security technology firm. Behind only Austin and...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Antonian wins third-annual Houston Private School Classic over holidays

The Antonian Apaches are one of the top private schools in the state of Texas and showed why, winning the Houston Private School Classic last week. The Houston Private School Classic is a three-day event hosted by Second Baptist School and St. Francis Episcopal. “We were thrilled to be able...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

PHOTOS: Former Texans player’s home on the market in Bellaire for $2.1M

BELLAIRE, Texas – A former Houston Texans player leaving the Houston area has his Bellaire home on the market for $2,100,000. Realtor Donna Wilson of Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty did not disclose the player’s name, but shared a look inside the home at 4532 Elm Street with photos from the listing.
BELLAIRE, TX
Click2Houston.com

Newly designed lock created by Houston couple aims to keep students safe if violence occurs on campus

HOUSTON – At the Imani School in southwest Houston, class is in session. But the lesson plan is centered around school safety. “That’s how times have changed,” principal Patricia Hogan Williams said. “Parents now, who may come to the school [now say] tell me about security. That in years past was never a part of the conversation.”
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy