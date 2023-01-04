Read full article on original website
Texas Man Accused of Kidnapping, Torturing, and Beating Woman He Met on Bumble After She Refused His AdvancesLarry LeaseSpring, TX
Houston Brother And Sister Abducted Walking Home From School Days After 1985 New Year Have Never Been FoundThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedHouston, TX
These are the 5 highest rated burgers in Houston. Do you agree?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
Houston car dealership being sued after employee fatally struck a father walking across the street while intoxicatedhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear AttackAnthony JamesLos Angeles, CA
'Shameful': Harris County Democrats blast new GOP election challenges
Eight cases have been filed by Republican candidates contesting the results of county's 2022 elections.
Alexandra del Moral Mealer files election contest nearly 2 months after losing Harris Co. judge race
Harris County attorney Christian D. Menefee responded, "Voters have moved on. Public servants have moved on. These losing candidates should move on too."
newsfromthestates.com
GOP Harris County judge candidate contesting her loss after Election Day problems at polling sites
Alexandra del Moral Mealer, a candidate for Harris County judge, poses for a portrait after a forum hosted by the Houston Super Neighborhood Alliance in Houston on Oct. 18. (Callaghan O'Hare for The Texas Tribune) Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to...
Two new evening anchors will be joining the KHOU 11 weekend newscasts
The two reporters will be co-anchoring evening newscasts on the weekend starting in February.
ABC13 asks councilmembers running for controller what makes them best suited for job
ABC13 asks the long-standing members of Houston's City Council a series of questions as they plan to run for City Controller in November.
Houston Chronicle
Judge Lina Hidalgo announces 'brief personal leave' ahead of first meetings
Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo's team announced late Wednesday night she would miss the first meetings of the 2023 session starting this week. "Beginning next week, Judge Hidalgo needs to take a brief personal leave while she deals with a family issue," the statement read. Harris County Precinct 2 Commissioner...
13 Investigates: Down 80 workers, Houston solid waste supervisors say they're overworked, underpaid
Houston's Solid Waste Department racked up $7.5 million in overtime this past year, but none of it went to supervisors despite working the same long hours as drivers.
Infamous: Meet The Most Wanted Women From Texas
Texas currently only has two women still uncaptured on its Most Wanted list. One woman is the infamous Margaret Lorraine Smith, who has been the subject of investigative television shows. The other is Iris Iliana Rodriguez, whose alleged crimes make my skin crawl. Margaret Smith is a Ten Most Wanted...
Alexandra Mealer says she will file to contest Harris County judge race
HOUSTON — Alexandra del Moral Mealer, the former Republican challenger in the Harris County judge race, tweeted just before midnight Thursday that she is filing to contest the election. Mealer failed to unseat incumbent Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo, who won her second term in office during the midterm...
Houston gardening guru and longtime radio host Randy Lemmon dies at 61
Lemmon was a fixture on Houston's KTRH AM 740 radio station for nearly 30 years.
Salt and Pepper Gang changing the narrative, mentoring minority youth
Houston’s own Salt and Pepper Gang is raising awareness about a number of issues men face today, including health, fashion, fitness, and mentoring the younger generation. The founder, Rico Davis, said the organization was conceived from a passion to want to change the narrative of how many men are seen today, especially minority men and […]
defendernetwork.com
Houston woman on a mission to make friends millionaires
As the Mega Millions lotto jackpot inches closer to $1 billion, a Houston woman is doing her part to win the massive jackpot for she and 126 of her closet friends. For the past few years, Andrea Odom has led a lotto pool for several of her friends. But what started out as a few people has snowballed into more than a hundred.
Click2Houston.com
Houston man previously accused of throwing beer can at Ted Cruz no-billed by court, docs say
HOUSTON – A Houston man has been no-billed after he was accused of throwing a beer can at United States Senator Ted Cruz. According to court documents, the incident took place last year in November during the World Series parade in downtown Houston. Authorities say 33-year-old Joseph Halm Arcidiacono...
Government Technology
Houston Workers Returning to Offices at Nationally High Rates
(TNS) — Nearly three years after the pandemic sent many employees of Greater Houston businesses home to work remotely, workers are returning to their offices at one of the highest rates in the country, according to data tracked by Kastle Systems, a security technology firm. Behind only Austin and...
Top Italian eatery in Texas can be found in Houston: report
If you're ever feeling a little down, a nice plate of Italian food will always make you feel better. Don't doubt the power of a good plate of spaghetti or an entire pizza pie, next you aren't feeling 100%, give it a shot.
Click2Houston.com
Antonian wins third-annual Houston Private School Classic over holidays
The Antonian Apaches are one of the top private schools in the state of Texas and showed why, winning the Houston Private School Classic last week. The Houston Private School Classic is a three-day event hosted by Second Baptist School and St. Francis Episcopal. “We were thrilled to be able...
Click2Houston.com
PHOTOS: Former Texans player’s home on the market in Bellaire for $2.1M
BELLAIRE, Texas – A former Houston Texans player leaving the Houston area has his Bellaire home on the market for $2,100,000. Realtor Donna Wilson of Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty did not disclose the player’s name, but shared a look inside the home at 4532 Elm Street with photos from the listing.
Click2Houston.com
Newly designed lock created by Houston couple aims to keep students safe if violence occurs on campus
HOUSTON – At the Imani School in southwest Houston, class is in session. But the lesson plan is centered around school safety. “That’s how times have changed,” principal Patricia Hogan Williams said. “Parents now, who may come to the school [now say] tell me about security. That in years past was never a part of the conversation.”
After 25 years, Fort Bend County Judge KP George replaces Commissioner Andy Meyers as H-GAC delegate
Commissioner Andy Meyers asked that Commissioners Court take into account the elected officials who spoke on his behalf during a Dec. 20 meeting. Meyers will be removed as the Fort Bend County delegate for the Houston-Galveston Area Council in 2023. (Screenshot courtesy Fort Bend County) At a Dec. 20 Fort...
Scenic Houston neighbor makes waves as No. 6 boomtown in America for 2022
This Houston neighbor's growing population and Montgomery County's strong economy are the reason for its new status as one of the fastest-growing cities in America. See where it landed and other U.S. cities that made the list.
