Community Behavioral Health Centers open in Chicopee, Springfield: Provide 24-hour mental health services across region

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Renowned discount supermarket chain opens another new location in MassachusettsKristen WaltersWestfield, MA
The 2023 Ski Sundown Festival In New Hartford Offers Wintertime Family FunFlorence CarmelaNew Hartford, CT
It's The Return Of Winterfest At Bushnell Park, 12th Annual Ice Skating Event In HartfordFlorence CarmelaHartford, CT
This Old-Fashioned Massachusetts Bakery Serves Some of the Biggest Donuts in the CountryTravel MavenWest Springfield, MA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From SpringfieldTed RiversSpringfield, MA
Related
spectrumnews1.com
Community Behavioral Health Center opens new location in Chicopee
CHICOPEE, Mass. - A new Community Behavioral Health Center has opened up in Chicopee through Gateway, the Center for Human Development. Program director Christy O'Brien said the CBHC is designed to provide patients with a wide range of immediate services including same-day evaluations and referral treatment for both major and minor crises.
Franklin County in high risk of COVID-19 infections, medium risk in Hampden, Hampshire, Berkshire Counties
The latest COVID-19 data released Thursday according to the CDC, all counties in western Massachusetts are at medium risk with the exception of one county in high risk.
High levels of HAA5 detected in Agawam drinking water
People in Agawam received a drinking water warning this week, but the local water department says it's nothing to worry about.
‘A huge difference:’ New lawmakers from Central, Western Mass. talk first days in office
For Kate Donaghue, the State House is not unfamiliar territory — she has testified in its many hearing rooms and advocated for proposals making their way through the Legislature. But Friday was different. It was one of her first full days in office as a Democratic state lawmaker from...
Greenfield Community College former downtown campus sold
GREENFIELD — Greenfield Community College Foundation sold the college’s former downtown campus center for $700,000 at the end of December. The sale was recorded Dec. 29 at the Franklin County Registry of Deeds. The college moved the remaining services and staff to its main campus a few miles...
UMass Memorial calls off planned merger with Heywood Hospital in Gardner
UMass Memorial Health and Heywood Hospital in Gardner have called off their merger eight months after signing a letter of intent for the two Central Massachusetts entities to join. UMass Memorial President and CEO Eric Dickson told employees in a memo on Thursday that the two sides have worked to...
Leaders respond to Holyoke, Springfield, W. Springfield police suspensions
A former West Springfield police captain accused of groping two co-workers at the Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade last March. A Springfield police officer who hasn’t worked at the department in nearly two years and faces criminal charges after using a stun gun on a cowering pregnant woman. A Holyoke police officer accused of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
wamc.org
Berkshire DA Shugrue talks staffing appointments, plea agreement data sharing with Duke, relationship with Ford
On Wednesday, Pittsfield, Massachusetts lawyer Timothy Shugrue was sworn in as district attorney of Berkshire County. Just before entering Superior Court for the ceremony, he spoke with WAMC about key staffing appointments in his administration, his interest in continuing a data-sharing program with Duke University about the office’s plea agreements, and his relationship with retired Judge Daniel Ford- his mentor and a former Berkshire prosecutor whose record has faced criticism. Shugrue spoke with WAMC about his early goals.
Springfield heath officials recommend masks for those with underlying health conditions, seniors
The Springfield health officials are recommending those with underlying health issues and seniors to wear a mask due to an increase in cases of the Omicron subvariant XBB1.5.
stcc.edu
STCC alumni, now married, make an impact on community
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. – When he decided to go to Springfield Technical Community College, Vilenti Tulloch had no idea how his choice would transform his life in so many ways. At STCC, he met another student named Yeselie Mascaro, who tutored him. They became not only study partners, but close friends and today are married with three children.
NHPR
Caring Health Center offers medical care, comfort to refugee families arriving in Massachusetts
When Diana Loyuk arrived in Springfield, Massachusetts, from Russia in the early 1990s she struggled to communicate with those around her. "The hardest thing for me was learning English," said Loyuk, who now serves as the coordinator for Caring Health Center's refugee health program. Caring Health Center, based in Springfield,...
Board pushes off decision on zone change for proposed West Springfield apartments near Holyoke Mall
WEST SPRINGFIELD — West Springfield Planning Board tabled a proposed zone change for developers eyeing the vacant parcel at 711 Whitney Ave. for upscale apartments until Jan. 18, after residents expressed concerns about future traffic and an increase in the number of calls for police. The Pyramid Company of...
westernmassnews.com
Springfield issues mask advisory as COVID cases rise
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The latest Springfield COVID-19 case numbers are out, and on Wednesday, the city issued a non-mandatory mask advisory for residents. Springfield city officials issued an advisory on Wednesday, recommending people with underlying health conditions and seniors mask up through the end of January. The latest COVID-19...
Westfield seeks volunteers to judge projects at high school science fair Feb. 9
WESTFIELD — The 24th annual High School Science and Engineering Fair on Feb. 9 in the Westfield High School gymnasium is a day to celebrate the science and engineering cycles and hard work of students at both WHS and Westfield Technical Academy. Judges are being sought to score projects...
spectrumnews1.com
Chicopee announces three finalists for school superintendent job
CHICOPEE, Mass. - The Chicopee Superintendent Search Committee announced Wednesday their three finalists to lead the city's schools. "The three candidates are Michael Richard, who is the current superintendent of the Union 29 Lee-Tyringham public schools, Marcus Ware, the executive director of strategic initiatives at the Windham, Connecticut public schools and Alvin Morton, current interim superintendent of Chicopee public schools," said committee member Kate Lambert at Wednesday's school committee meeting. "We are confident that we have shared with the committee three candidates that each bring with them varried experiences and qualifications required to become superintendent."
westernmassnews.com
15 Mass. officers suspended, including 3 from western Mass.
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is getting answers on the suspension of fifteen police officers in the state of Massachusetts, three being from western Massachusetts. This comes thanks to the state’s police reform law passed in 2020. The legislation created a new police standards and training commission...
Vaccine clinics in Springfield to offer $75 gift card for COVID shot
For those who need updated COVID and flu shots, there are various upcoming vaccine clinics in Springfield.
Place 2 Be offers first Springfield ‘Drag Extravaganza’
Place 2 Be is bringing its “Drag Extravaganza” to Springfield in January. The restaurant opened a location in Springfield in June. It has been hosting “Drag Extravaganza” at its Hartford location but has not previously had one in Springfield. But that’s about to change. “Sky...
New critical care patient ambulance announced
AMR Global Medical Response Solution, in conjunction with Baystate Health, has announced a new ground critical care transportation service.
thereminder.com
Longmeadow eyes changes and makes plans for the new year
LONGMEADOW – Looking forward to what 2023 may bring, Longmeadow Town Manager Lyn Simmons told Reminder Publishing, “We’ve got some exciting things” happening. As it stands, town offices are split between the Town Hall and the Community House. A plan is underway to consolidate town offices in the former Council on Aging space at the Greenwood Center. The daycare program would continue to operate in its current location.
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
91K+
Followers
73K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 1