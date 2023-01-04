ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicopee, MA

Community Behavioral Health Centers open in Chicopee, Springfield: Provide 24-hour mental health services across region

By Jeanette DeForge
MassLive.com
MassLive.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
spectrumnews1.com

Community Behavioral Health Center opens new location in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass. - A new Community Behavioral Health Center has opened up in Chicopee through Gateway, the Center for Human Development. Program director Christy O'Brien said the CBHC is designed to provide patients with a wide range of immediate services including same-day evaluations and referral treatment for both major and minor crises.
CHICOPEE, MA
MassLive.com

Leaders respond to Holyoke, Springfield, W. Springfield police suspensions

A former West Springfield police captain accused of groping two co-workers at the Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade last March. A Springfield police officer who hasn’t worked at the department in nearly two years and faces criminal charges after using a stun gun on a cowering pregnant woman. A Holyoke police officer accused of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
HOLYOKE, MA
wamc.org

Berkshire DA Shugrue talks staffing appointments, plea agreement data sharing with Duke, relationship with Ford

On Wednesday, Pittsfield, Massachusetts lawyer Timothy Shugrue was sworn in as district attorney of Berkshire County. Just before entering Superior Court for the ceremony, he spoke with WAMC about key staffing appointments in his administration, his interest in continuing a data-sharing program with Duke University about the office’s plea agreements, and his relationship with retired Judge Daniel Ford- his mentor and a former Berkshire prosecutor whose record has faced criticism. Shugrue spoke with WAMC about his early goals.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
stcc.edu

STCC alumni, now married, make an impact on community

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. – When he decided to go to Springfield Technical Community College, Vilenti Tulloch had no idea how his choice would transform his life in so many ways. At STCC, he met another student named Yeselie Mascaro, who tutored him. They became not only study partners, but close friends and today are married with three children.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Springfield issues mask advisory as COVID cases rise

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The latest Springfield COVID-19 case numbers are out, and on Wednesday, the city issued a non-mandatory mask advisory for residents. Springfield city officials issued an advisory on Wednesday, recommending people with underlying health conditions and seniors mask up through the end of January. The latest COVID-19...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
spectrumnews1.com

Chicopee announces three finalists for school superintendent job

CHICOPEE, Mass. - The Chicopee Superintendent Search Committee announced Wednesday their three finalists to lead the city's schools. "The three candidates are Michael Richard, who is the current superintendent of the Union 29 Lee-Tyringham public schools, Marcus Ware, the executive director of strategic initiatives at the Windham, Connecticut public schools and Alvin Morton, current interim superintendent of Chicopee public schools," said committee member Kate Lambert at Wednesday's school committee meeting. "We are confident that we have shared with the committee three candidates that each bring with them varried experiences and qualifications required to become superintendent."
CHICOPEE, MA
westernmassnews.com

15 Mass. officers suspended, including 3 from western Mass.

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is getting answers on the suspension of fifteen police officers in the state of Massachusetts, three being from western Massachusetts. This comes thanks to the state’s police reform law passed in 2020. The legislation created a new police standards and training commission...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
thereminder.com

Longmeadow eyes changes and makes plans for the new year

LONGMEADOW – Looking forward to what 2023 may bring, Longmeadow Town Manager Lyn Simmons told Reminder Publishing, “We’ve got some exciting things” happening. As it stands, town offices are split between the Town Hall and the Community House. A plan is underway to consolidate town offices in the former Council on Aging space at the Greenwood Center. The daycare program would continue to operate in its current location.
LONGMEADOW, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
91K+
Followers
73K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy