Community Behavioral Health Centers open in Chicopee, Springfield: Provide 24-hour mental health services across region

CHICOPEE, Mass. - The Chicopee Superintendent Search Committee announced Wednesday their three finalists to lead the city's schools. "The three candidates are Michael Richard, who is the current superintendent of the Union 29 Lee-Tyringham public schools, Marcus Ware, the executive director of strategic initiatives at the Windham, Connecticut public schools and Alvin Morton, current interim superintendent of Chicopee public schools," said committee member Kate Lambert at Wednesday's school committee meeting. "We are confident that we have shared with the committee three candidates that each bring with them varried experiences and qualifications required to become superintendent."

CHICOPEE, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO