Newman Signing Day: Arch Manning, Will Randle sign to University of Texas football

By Jack Culotta, Jr.
 3 days ago

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — Six student-athletes from Isidore Newman High School committed to continue their academic and athletic careers on the collegiate level. They made their commitments in front of a large crowd of family, friends, and teammates who gathered in Fitzgerald-Skertich Arena on Tuesday afternoon.

Among the six were University of Texas at Austin football commits Arch Manning and Will Randle.

Also in attendance were Arch’s grandparents Archie and Olivia Manning, his parents Cooper and Ellen, his brother Heid, and his sister May.

In his address to the crowd, Arch honored his father, Cooper. WGNO Sports Director Ed Daniels asked him about that recognition after the signing ceremony.

“He’s been there the whole time, taught me everything I know,” the University of Texas commit said. “He’s given me all the confidence in the world. My biggest supporter, that’s the least I can do is repay it right there.”

“I wasn’t ready for that, he must have been doing some homework,” Cooper said. “I think my wife and maybe my Dad got a hold of him. I kept asking him, ‘you need some help with this speech.’ He said, ‘no, I got it. I got it,’ which means he is ready to go off to college. He’s no longer a boy, but a man.”

The six Newman student-athletes who made their commitments were the following:

  • Maggie Smith, Wesleyan University Cross Country
  • Austin Guillory, Harvard University Football
  • Arch Manning, University of Texas at Austin Football
  • Will Randle, University of Texas at Austin Football
  • Christian Johnson, Townson Swimming
  • Charlie Aucoin, Bowdoin Track & Field

