Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2 Cities in Illinois Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensIllinois State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From NapervilleTed RiversNaperville, IL
Matteson Mayor Sheila Chalmers-Currin and Village of Matteson Welcomes Harbor Freight to the VillageSouth Suburban NewsMatteson, IL
Farewell to Banana Republic: Retailer Set to Close Doors in Three StatesTy D.Stamford, CT
Democratic Governor Angers Two Mayors Over MigrantsTom HandyColorado State
Related
multihousingnews.com
Pizzuti Cos. Launches 19-Story Chicago Tower
The development planned for the city’s West Loop neighborhood is expected to deliver next year. The Pizzuti Cos. has broken ground on Coppia, a 19-story, 298-unit mixed-use development in Chicago’s West Loop neighborhood slated for completion in 2024. The developers recently received an $82 million construction loan from...
‘Chicago Tonight’ in Your Neighborhood: Logan Square Residents See Property Tax Hikes
Logan Square is one of many communities in which residents are facing a significant increase in their property taxes. The area used to be predominantly Latino, but over the years that number has decreased to about 36%. Some longtime Latino residents say they don’t know how long they will be...
blockclubchicago.org
Flagship Back Of The Yards Coffeehouse Closes, But Owners Say Pilsen Location Coming Soon
BACK OF THE YARDS — A popular Back of the Yards coffee shop has closed as the owners move operations to a new location and expand to other parts of the city. Back of the Yards Coffeehouse, 2059 W. 47th St., closed Dec. 29. Co-owners Jesse Iñiguez and Mayra Hernandez opened the shop in 2017.
vfpress.news
Developers Of Wolf Point 290 In Hillside Shift Gears
The 13 acres of land next to CarMax dubbed Wolf Point 290 in Hillside. | File. Friday, January 6, 2023 || By Michael Romain || @maywoodnews. Plans to bring a light manufacturing and warehouse complex to the 13 acres west of CarMax at 101 N. Wolf Rd. in Hillside have changed to accommodate concerns from village officials and residents.
vfpress.news
Como’s Pizza Reverses Plans To Close, Will Remain Open
Como’s Pizza in Broadview announced on Jan. 6 that it plans to stay open despite earlier plans to close its doors for good. | Michael Romain. Friday, January 6, 2023 || By Michael Romain || @maywoodnews. Como’s Pizza, 1903 W. Roosevelt Rd. in Broadview, was supposed to permanently close...
evanstonroundtable.com
More closures hit downtown businesses
The blows keep coming for the downtown business district, with the closure of Clarke’s Off Campus, a longtime Evanston diner that’s been around for more than three decades. The diner, which opened in Evanston in 1985, has remained a fixture for the community, particularly Northwestern University students. With...
blockclubchicago.org
Invited In Only To Be Shut Out
CHICAGO — When Joyce Brown was told the Invest South/West program was coming to her South Shore neighborhood, she and other residents did just what city officials told them to do — they started making their wish lists. Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s highly touted program plans to spend $750...
rejournals.com
Silver Cross Hospital and Premier Suburban Medical Group, represented by NAI Hiffman, break ground on $25 million medical office building in Orland Park
Silver Cross Hospital and Premier Suburban Medical Group, represented by commercial real estate services firm NAI Hiffman, recently broke ground on a new $25 million, 42,000-square-foot medical office building at the northeast corner of LaGrange Road and 171st Street in Orland Park, Illinois. The medical office building is scheduled for completion in 2024.
Your Salary has to be How High to be “Rich” in Chicago Illinois?
If you want to stroll Michigan Ave and not have a care in the world about the price tags on the clothes you're buying, how much money do you need to make a year? Here is the answer to that question according to one financial website... According to the financial...
Chicken Salad Chick Celebrates Grand Opening Of First Restaurant In Chicago
This is Chicken Salad Chick's first-ever location in the Chicago metro area and the fourth in Illinois
wgnradio.com
Meteorologist Cheryl Scott on Dancing into the New Year and The Great Chicago Blood Drive
WGN’s Dave Plier welcomes ABC7 Chicago’s Cheryl Scott to talk about her work with the American Red Cross and the Great Chicago Blood Drive on Wednesday, January 11th and Thursday January 12th. Make an appointment to give blood as soon as possible by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
Chicago is sending out a one-time $500 stimulus payment to qualifying residents
Did you know that there is a new stimulus program that give you a one-time payment of $500? The city of Chicago just launched a new program called the Chicago Resiliency Fund 2.0. This new program provides economic support to City of Chicago residents who have had difficulty accessing federal financial relief during the pandemic. The Fund will provide a one-time $500 relief payment to 25,500 qualified residents across the city.
fox32chicago.com
Missing Chicago woman found • Woodlawn residents demand answers on migrant housing • shoutout caught on video
CHICAGO - A Chicago woman was found after going missing from suburban Burbank early this week, some Chicago residents are demanding answers from Mayor Lori Lightfoot after the city approved a plan to house migrants in an old Woodlawn elementary school, and shocking surveillance video from 2018 was released this week showing a gang shootout on the South Side.
chicagocrusader.com
Blacks blast Lightfoot’s plan to house migrants on South Side
With her re-election hopes in doubt, Mayor Lori Lightfoot has ignited a firestorm in the Black community after her administration deceived the media, Woodlawn residents and even Alderman Jeanette Taylor with a plan to house migrant workers at the vacant Wadsworth Elementary School. After months of avoiding inquiries, city officials...
String of carjackings in Gold Coast and West Town leave local residents concerned
CHICAGO — After a string of carjackings across Gold Coast and West Town, residents are trying to raise the alarm on a point-of-concern for them that affects how safe they feel in their day-to-day lives. “You expect to hear about carjackings and that’s real problem in the neighborhood and for the city,” said Nick Coombs, […]
fox32chicago.com
Iconic Pickwick Theatre to close its doors after nearly century-long run
PARK RIDGE, Ill. - The final curtain call is nearing for the Pickwick Theatre in northwest suburban Park Ridge. The iconic movie theater is set to close its doors next week, after 55 years of entertaining the masses. The beautiful Art Deco theater has been a centerpiece in Park Ridge...
Fifty-One 50 Fusion Brings Hennessy Wings, Italian Beef Eggrolls And More To Auburn Gresham
AUBURN GRESHAM — When Tuesday Tanksley arrives at her South Side restaurant in the morning, she sometimes has customers ready to follow her through the door. Tanksley opened Fifty-One 50 Fusion, 7354 S. Ashland Ave., in December with her business partner, Latrell Gayden. Every day, she whips up “twisted” creations like the Amazing Cheeseburger, Most Tender Rib Rack and Jazzy Jerk Soup. Tanksley named every item on the sweeping menu.
CHICAGO READER
Farewell to Dave’s Records
In August 2009, I moved into a three-bedroom on Clark a few blocks north of Fullerton, with no clue about Lincoln Park’s cultural position in Chicago. I had grad-school classes in Evanston and the Loop, so the neighborhood seemed to make sense—it was more or less in between the two. I felt out of place amid the college football fans crammed into sports bars along Clark, the drunk DePaul students stampeding Five Guys and the Wieners Circle after midnight, and the tony white-collar workers in their million-dollar homes. I lived in a cheap, shabby apartment, and I cherished anything subversive that survived in the cracks in the neighborhood’s facade.
At Inspiration Kitchens in East Garfield Park, the motto is "dine well, do good"
CHICAGO (CBS) -- On this Foodie Friday, a restaurant keeping both comfort and community in mind. Digital journalist Jamaica Ponder takes us to a cozy café and restaurant in East Garfield Park that's serving up food and opportunities. Inspiration Kitchens is one arm of the Inspiration Corporation, a Chicago-based non-profit that's been fighting to eradicate poverty, and address inequity in the city for more than 30 years. With Inspiration Kitchen, they're working to do that through making a culinary education – and eventually a career – more accessible to members of the community who otherwise might not get a shot...
Daliah Goree, Career Officer and Public Servant Eager and Ready To Serve Chicago's 21st Ward
(Chicago, Il) 24-year veteran Chicago Police Officer, Daliah Goree, has organized an outstanding campaign team and platform in her quest to become the next Alderman of Chicago’s 21st Ward.
Comments / 0