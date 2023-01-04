Read full article on original website
Former Jets star ripped for Damar Hamlin comments
Damar Hamlin remains in critical condition at University of Cincinnati Medical Center after going into cardiac arrest during Monday Night Football vs. the Cincinnati Bengals. Before collapsing, the Buffalo Bills safety tackled Bengals receiver Tee Higgins. On ESPN on Tuesday, former Baltimore Ravens and New York Jets star Bart Scott seemed to place some blame on Higgins and the use of his helmet during the routine tackle.
Look: NFL World Reacts To The Giants' Likely Decision
The New York Giants are locked into the NFC's No. 6 seed before Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles. As a result, they're not likely to put their best foot forward. Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News said the Giants look likely to rest "several starters" based on Thursday's practice. While the game doesn't impact New York's playoff positioning, the Eagles can clinch the NFC East and the conference's No. 1 seed with a win.
iheart.com
Giants Hall of Fame Linebacker Says No Football For His Grandchildren
Len and Michael talked with NY Giants Hall of Fame Linebacker Harry Carson about the injury suffered by Damar Hamlin. Hamlin went into cardiac arrest on Monday Night Football after being hit in the chest. Carson told the guys with players getting faster and stronger there's really no way to make the game safer without it becoming two-hand touch. Harry told the guys he hasn't and will not let his grandchildren play football.
thecomeback.com
Jets make new plan for Zach Wilson’s future
New York Jets coach Robert Saleh seems eager to embrace the team’s quarterback of the future. That quarterback is … Zach Wilson. Yes, the same Zach Wilson who got benched twice this season, struggled when he played and appeared to be on his way out. Fox Sports even reported in late December that the Jets will “move on” from the struggling QB at season’s end.
DE Jared Verse, a projected 1st-round pick, staying at FSU
Projected first-round draft pick Jared Verse is staying at Florida State. The defensive end is one of many returning Seminoles stars that is boosting expectations for the 2023 team.
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
Legendary Yankees announcer could retire from 1 job
Longtime New York Yankees announcer Michael Kay is known for both being the television voice of the Bronx Bombers and for hosting a radio show, but it sounds like he is ready to give up one of those gigs. Kay has been hosting “The Michael Kay Show” on ESPN Radio since 2002. The show is... The post Legendary Yankees announcer could retire from 1 job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Big Blue View
Giants coach Brian Daboll offers prayers for ‘tremendous young man’ Damar Hamlin
There are deep ties between the New York Giants and Buffalo Bills organizations. GM Joe Schoen, head coach Brian Daboll and several players, coaches and staff members were part of the Buffalo organization as recently as last season. Thus, watching Damar Hamlin of the Bills fight for his life in...
Miami-Bound Samson Okunlola Ready to 'Be Dominant' at The U
Nation's top offensive tackle recruit enrolls at Miami January 15
Mets Considering Abandoning Carlos Correa Deal
According to Andy Martino, the New York Mets have been "very frustrated" with how the last two weeks has been played out and now considering walking away.
NFL Draft 2023: How high could Jets pick, what needs should they fill, who to root for Week 18?
There is some good news for the Jets when it comes to the late-season losing streak that cost them a shot at the playoffs: suddenly they’re in the mix for a much better-than-expected draft pick. According to Tankathon, the Jets would pick 13th overall if the 2023 NFL Draft...
NFL Draft 2023: Giants, Jets upgrade offense; Eagles double down on defense in latest 1st-round mock
The New York Giants and New York Jets have some big offseason decisions to make. After all, quarterback Daniel Jones is set to be a free agent and Zach Wilson seems to have lost his job to Mike White. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. But whoever is...
