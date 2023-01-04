ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Staten Island Advance

Former Jets star ripped for Damar Hamlin comments

Damar Hamlin remains in critical condition at University of Cincinnati Medical Center after going into cardiac arrest during Monday Night Football vs. the Cincinnati Bengals. Before collapsing, the Buffalo Bills safety tackled Bengals receiver Tee Higgins. On ESPN on Tuesday, former Baltimore Ravens and New York Jets star Bart Scott seemed to place some blame on Higgins and the use of his helmet during the routine tackle.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To The Giants' Likely Decision

The New York Giants are locked into the NFC's No. 6 seed before Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles. As a result, they're not likely to put their best foot forward. Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News said the Giants look likely to rest "several starters" based on Thursday's practice. While the game doesn't impact New York's playoff positioning, the Eagles can clinch the NFC East and the conference's No. 1 seed with a win.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
iheart.com

Giants Hall of Fame Linebacker Says No Football For His Grandchildren

Len and Michael talked with NY Giants Hall of Fame Linebacker Harry Carson about the injury suffered by Damar Hamlin. Hamlin went into cardiac arrest on Monday Night Football after being hit in the chest. Carson told the guys with players getting faster and stronger there's really no way to make the game safer without it becoming two-hand touch. Harry told the guys he hasn't and will not let his grandchildren play football.
thecomeback.com

Jets make new plan for Zach Wilson’s future

New York Jets coach Robert Saleh seems eager to embrace the team’s quarterback of the future. That quarterback is … Zach Wilson. Yes, the same Zach Wilson who got benched twice this season, struggled when he played and appeared to be on his way out. Fox Sports even reported in late December that the Jets will “move on” from the struggling QB at season’s end.
NEW YORK STATE
OnlyHomers

Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly

Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
Larry Brown Sports

Legendary Yankees announcer could retire from 1 job

Longtime New York Yankees announcer Michael Kay is known for both being the television voice of the Bronx Bombers and for hosting a radio show, but it sounds like he is ready to give up one of those gigs. Kay has been hosting “The Michael Kay Show” on ESPN Radio since 2002. The show is... The post Legendary Yankees announcer could retire from 1 job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
BRONX, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy