Minnehaha County, SD

SDHP Trooper struck by vehicle while parked along Interstate 90

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) –A South Dakota Highway Patrol trooper was rear-ended by another vehicle on Interstate 90 Thursday morning while parked on the shoulder. The trooper was struck while he was helping another motorist. SDHP says weather conditions were the cause of the crash. There were no serious...
Storm cleanup continues in Sioux Falls as crews work to clear streets across the city

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — With the multi-day winter storm finally in the rearview mirror, a long road lies ahead for crews working to clean up Sioux Falls’ streets. City officials held a briefing Wednesday to highlight the efforts put forth by not only city workers, but emergency responders, and even tow truck drivers, in the wake of the storm that dropped more than a foot of snow on the city.
Interstate 90 reopens to eastbound traffic only between Sioux Falls and Mitchell; Remains under No Travel Advisory

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The South Dakota Department of Transportation has announced that Interstate 90 between Sioux Falls and Mitchell has been reopened to eastbound traffic only. The interstate remains closed to westbound traffic at this time. SDDOT anticipates reopening the westbound lanes by mid-day today. Even with...
Snow Alert continues for Sioux Falls as plowing commences across the city

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Public Works Street Division declared a snow alert beginning at 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, January 3, 2023. Plowing of emergency snow routes began Monday, January 2, 2023, and will continue until routes are clear. All vehicles parked on emergency snow routes are subject to ticketing and towing.
