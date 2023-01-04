FCPS and state officials weighing budgeting, reporting requirements of upcoming reforms
Frederick County school officials met with state representatives on Tuesday morning to discuss funding priorities as legislators and educators begin the decade-long process of implementing the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future.
The Blueprint, a sweeping set of education reforms for public schools across the state, will require all school districts to establish a career ladder for teachers, increase salaries, offer free pre-kindergarten for all 4-year-olds, and expand career and technical education, among other changes.
