Frederick County, MD

FCPS and state officials weighing budgeting, reporting requirements of upcoming reforms

By Jillian Atelsek jatelsek@newspost.com
The Frederick News-Post
The Frederick News-Post
 3 days ago
Frederick County school officials met with state representatives on Tuesday morning to discuss funding priorities as legislators and educators begin the decade-long process of implementing the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future.

The Blueprint, a sweeping set of education reforms for public schools across the state, will require all school districts to establish a career ladder for teachers, increase salaries, offer free pre-kindergarten for all 4-year-olds, and expand career and technical education, among other changes.

A virtual meeting on Tuesday between the Frederick County Board of Education and state lawmakers included, clockwise from top left, school board members Dean Rose and Karen Yoho, state Sen.-elect Karen Lewis Young and Del. Jessy Pippy. Screenshot via Google Meet

