South Korean lunar orbiter beams back unreal new photos of Earth and Moon
South Korea’s Danuri lunar orbiter, also known as the Korea Pathfinder Lunar Orbiter (KPLO), launched on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket last year. In mid-December, the orbiter reached its destination and began orbiting the Moon. Now, South Korea has shared Danuri’s first moon images. The Korea Aerospace Research...
HAARP's low-frequency radio signals could be a vital tool for planetary defense
Scientists fired 9.6 million low-frequency radio signals at an asteroid for 12 hours.
Galaxies shockingly similar to our own found near the beginning of the universe by Nasa
Galaxies shockingly similar to our own appear to have been found near the beginning of the universe.The discovery was made by scientists using Nasa’s James Webb Space Telescope, which is able to look deep into the history of the cosmos.As scientists did, they found galaxies with “stellar bars”. Those are long features of stars that reach from the middle of galaxies out into their furthest discs.Those galaxies were around when the universe was just 25 per cent of its current age, the researchers said.Such barred galaxies have been seen before, in our own Milky Way. But seeing them this early...
Mars crater is 'chock-full' of opal gemstones, hinting at widespread water and possible microbial life
Mysterious "halos" of rock surrounding cracks in a Martian crater may be made of water-rich opal gemstones, a new study suggests.
Futurism
Scientists Worried Humankind Will Descend Into Chaos After Discovering Alien Signal
Scientists at the recently opened SETI Post-Detection Hub at the University of St Andrews in Scotland have a daunting task ahead of them: figure out what the hell to do if we were ever to make contact with an intelligent extraterrestrial civilization. If aliens got in touch tomorrow, they warn,...
WAR HISTORY ONLINE
Chinese Military Officials Reportedly Concerned Over US Air Force’s Rapid Dragon Palletized Weapon System
The Chinese military is reportedly alarmed by a new tactic being employed by the US Air Force. During a live-fire exercise over Norway, the service showcased the ability to deploy Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missiles (JASSM) from cargo aircraft, such as the Lockheed Martin C-130J Super Hercules, via the Rapid Dragon Palletized Weapon System.
ComicBook
NASA Scientist Reveals if There's Life on Mars
Given Mars is the closest planet to ours, scientists have long researched the Martian surface. NASA has a handful of active missions on the Red Planet at any given time to either find if microbial life currently exists on the celestial body or, at the very least, existed at some point in the distant past. In a new video from the space agency, NASA astrobiologist Heather Graham reiterates the outfit has yet to find any sign of ancient life on Mars.
Earth reaches its closest point to the sun — just in time to be slammed by a solar storm
A minor G1-class geomagnetic storm will hit Earth right as our planet reaches perihelion, its closest point to the sun.
scitechdaily.com
Massive Implications: New Evidence Calls Into Question Timing of Human Arrival in North America
A new study calls into question the age of the preserved human footprints found in New Mexico’s Lake Otero Basin, which have the potential to revolutionize our understanding of the arrival of humans in North America if accurately dated. An ancient lakebed in New Mexico contains well-preserved footprints from...
Bataan survivor, 101, remembers enduring POW camps because ‘God sustained me’
Bataan survivor Lloyd Ponder, 101, remembers enduring malaria and hunger in POW camps because ‘God sustained me.’ He came home and married his sweetheart.
Remains of ancient, Indigenous dogs found at Jamestown, as well as proof people ate them
Researchers extracted DNA from upper jaw remains. When tested, the remains proved that Indigenous dogs were part of the Jamestown settlement.
