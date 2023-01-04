ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BGR.com

South Korean lunar orbiter beams back unreal new photos of Earth and Moon

South Korea’s Danuri lunar orbiter, also known as the Korea Pathfinder Lunar Orbiter (KPLO), launched on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket last year. In mid-December, the orbiter reached its destination and began orbiting the Moon. Now, South Korea has shared Danuri’s first moon images. The Korea Aerospace Research...
The Independent

Galaxies shockingly similar to our own found near the beginning of the universe by Nasa

Galaxies shockingly similar to our own appear to have been found near the beginning of the universe.The discovery was made by scientists using Nasa’s James Webb Space Telescope, which is able to look deep into the history of the cosmos.As scientists did, they found galaxies with “stellar bars”. Those are long features of stars that reach from the middle of galaxies out into their furthest discs.Those galaxies were around when the universe was just 25 per cent of its current age, the researchers said.Such barred galaxies have been seen before, in our own Milky Way. But seeing them this early...
ComicBook

NASA Scientist Reveals if There's Life on Mars

Given Mars is the closest planet to ours, scientists have long researched the Martian surface. NASA has a handful of active missions on the Red Planet at any given time to either find if microbial life currently exists on the celestial body or, at the very least, existed at some point in the distant past. In a new video from the space agency, NASA astrobiologist Heather Graham reiterates the outfit has yet to find any sign of ancient life on Mars.

