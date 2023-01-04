ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

CBS Sports

Saints' Juwan Johnson: DNP due to quad injury

Johnson didn't practice Wednesday due to a quadriceps injury. Since the Saints' Week 14 bye, Johnson has sandwiched 60-plus yard efforts around a nine-yard Week 16, totaling 10 catches (on 15 targets) for 138 yards and two touchdowns over the last three games. Now with a quad injury in tow, his status will be monitored as the week goes on to get a sense of his potential to play Sunday versus the Panthers.
CBS Sports

Wizards' Bradley Beal: Misses practice Thursday

Beal (hamstring) didn't participate in Thursday's practice, Ava Wallace of The Washington Post reports. Beal aggravated his hamstring in Tuesday's game after missing the previous three. He did mobility work while the rest of the team practiced. While Beal hasn't officially been ruled out for Friday's matchup with the Thunder, it seems unlikely he will play.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Sports

Patrick Ewing's seat grows hotter as Georgetown sets Big East record with 25th consecutive conference loss

Georgetown's woes under sixth-year coach Patrick Ewing hit a bleak new milestone Wednesday when the Hoyas suffered a record 25th consecutive Big East loss, surpassing DePaul's previous record during the 2010-11 season. The 73-57 home defeat against Villanova drops the Hoyas to 5-11 (0-5 Big East), adding to a historically brutal stretch that traces all the way back to March 2, 2021 against Xavier -- the team's last regular-season league win.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Sports

Damar Hamlin updates: Bills safety breathing on own as he talks to teammates, joins team meeting on FaceTime

Four days after arriving in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, Bills safety Damar Hamlin continues to be on the road to a "remarkable" recovery -- which doctors announced Thursday -- as he is reportedly delivering a message to his teammates on Friday. Hamlin, 24, suffered cardiac arrest after a tackle in Monday's game against the Bengals, requiring CPR and resuscitation before being taken by ambulance to the hospital's intensive care unit.
CBS Sports

College basketball rankings: Providence joins Top 25 And 1 after beating UConn for eighth consecutive victory

Providence's men's basketball program has over the years been led by some incredibly accomplished coaches — among them Rick Pitino, Rick Barnes and Pete Gillen. None of them ever won a conference title at the school -- but Ed Cooley did it last season largely with a starting lineup of Al Durham, AJ Reeves, Justin Minaya, Noah Horchler and Nate Watson.
PROVIDENCE, RI
CBS Sports

Warriors' Stephen Curry: Hopeful to return against Spurs

Warriors general manager Bob Myers said Wednesday that Curry (shoulder) will be re-evaluated this weekend and is hoping to be back for next Friday's game versus San Antonio, 95.7 The Game reports. Curry hasn't played since Dec. 14 due to a left shoulder subluxation. Myers said the superstar point guard...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Packers' Christian Watson: Remains limited Thursday

Watson (hip) practiced in a limited fashion Thursday. Watson, who hurt his hip Week 16 at Miami, now has logged more work than a week ago, when he managed just one capped session before the Packers made him questionable ahead of this past Sunday's game against the Vikings. He ended up playing 60 percent of the snaps in that contest but hauled in just one of five targets for 11 yards. In the end, Friday's injury report will unveil if Watson has a designation for Sunday's regular-season finale versus the Lions.
GREEN BAY, WI
CBS Sports

Dolphins' Xavien Howard: Back at practice Thursday

Howard (knee) was listed as a limited participant on the Dolphins injury report Thursday, Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald reports. Howard missed his second game of the season Week 17 due to a knee injury picked up at some point before Sunday's loss to New England. The 29-year-old was then sidelined during practice Wednesday, though he's showing signs of progress heading into the must-win regular-season finale against the Jets. Over 14 games this season, Howard has recorded 43 tackles and a team-high nine passes defended, including one pick-six. It will be worth monitoring his status on Miami's final injury Friday.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Suns' Dario Saric: Back to bench Friday

Saric isn't starting Friday's game against the Heat. Saric drew the start over Torrey Craig on Wednesday, but the two forwards will revert back to their usual roles Friday. Across 17 games as a reserve, Saric has averaged 2.6 points and 2.5 rebounds in 8.8 minutes.
CBS Sports

Omaha defeats Western Illinois 78-74

MACOMB, Ill. (AP) Frankie Fidler had 21 points, 10 rebounds and five assists to lead Omaha to a 78-74 victory over Western Illinois on Thursday night. Marquel Sutton was 5-of-8 shooting and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line to add 13 points for the Mavericks (6-10). JJ White was 4-of-8 shooting and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points.
MACOMB, IL
CBS Sports

Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Probable Friday

Antetokounmpo is considered probable for Friday's game versus the Hornets despite left knee soreness. Antetokounmpo doesn't appear to be in danger of missing the matchup and is coming off a pair of impressive showings in wins over the Wizards and Raptors. Aside from Khris Middleton (knee), Antetokounmpo is expected to have his full complement of teammates for this one. Assume he will suit up barring word of a downgrade in his status over the next 24 hours.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Cavaliers' Ricky Rubio: Remains sidelined

Rubio (knee) will not suit up for Friday's game against the Nuggets, Evan Dammarell of FearTheSword.com reports. Rubio has yet to make his season debut after undergoing off-season surgery on his left knee. His next chance to play will come Sunday against the Suns.
CBS Sports

Bucks' Brook Lopez: Puts together complete performance

Lopez amassed 21 points (10-13 FG, 1-2 3Pt), 12 rebounds, six blocks, three assists and one steal in 28 minutes during Tuesday's 123-113 victory over Washington. Lopez reached the 20-point threshold for the first time since Dec. 23 in Tuesday's win. He did so by shooting with efficiency from the field, as he knocked down 76.9 percent of his attempts from the field. Lopez has also been a big factor at the rim of late by recording four or more blocks in three of his last four appearances.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Buccaneers' Scotty Miller: Limited to special teams Week 17

Miller did not see any snaps on offense during the Buccaneers' 30-24 win over the Panthers in Week 17. The fourth-year speedster hasn't recorded a catch since Week 13 and has logged just four targets overall since that contest, but Week 17 marked the first 2022 game in which he's enjoyed active status yet failed to log a snap from scrimmage. However, Miller could bounce right back with a solid allotment of playing time in Sunday's regular-season finale versus the Falcons, considering the Buccaneers are likely to afford reserves such as Miller more snaps than usual as the game unfolds.

