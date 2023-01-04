Gobert ended with 25 points (11-15 FG, 3-5 FT), 21 rebounds and two blocks in 36 minutes during Friday's 128-115 victory over the Clippers. Gobert continues to trend in the right direction, recording just his second 20-20 game of the season. He matched his season-high of 25 points, blocking multiple shots for the fifth straight game. He is certainly looking more engaged on the offensive end, also allowing his defensive upside to shine through. Karl-Anthony Towns (calf) remains without a specific timetable for his return, meaning Gobert should continue to play as the dominant big man, at least for the foreseeable future.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 5 HOURS AGO