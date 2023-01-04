Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Patrick Ewing's seat grows hotter as Georgetown sets Big East record with 25th consecutive conference loss
Georgetown's woes under sixth-year coach Patrick Ewing hit a bleak new milestone Wednesday when the Hoyas suffered a record 25th consecutive Big East loss, surpassing DePaul's previous record during the 2010-11 season. The 73-57 home defeat against Villanova drops the Hoyas to 5-11 (0-5 Big East), adding to a historically brutal stretch that traces all the way back to March 2, 2021 against Xavier -- the team's last regular-season league win.
CBS Sports
Warriors owner Joe Lacob wants to be clear: Drafting James Wiseman wasn't just his decision
The Golden State Warriors are nearing the three-year mark of their James Wiseman project, and it's not going well. The 2020 second-overall pick is yet to earn a regular place in the rotation, let alone the starting lineup, and was relegated to the G League for a period earlier this season.
CBS Sports
Texas coaching candidates: John Calipari, Rodney Terry among leading options to replace Chris Beard
Texas made it official Thursday and fired coach Chris Beard nearly a month after he was arrested on a third-degree felony assault charge for allegedly strangling, biting and assaulting his fiancée inside their home. Rodney Terry is the Longhorns' interim coach. He'll finish the season. If you were handicapping...
CBS Sports
Suns' Dario Saric: Back to bench Friday
Saric isn't starting Friday's game against the Heat. Saric drew the start over Torrey Craig on Wednesday, but the two forwards will revert back to their usual roles Friday. Across 17 games as a reserve, Saric has averaged 2.6 points and 2.5 rebounds in 8.8 minutes.
CBS Sports
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Available, no restrictions Thursday
Head coach Stephen Silas relayed Thursday that Gordon will be available sans restrictions for the evening's contest versus the Jazz, Mark Berman of Fox 26 Houston reports. Gordon hasn't appeared in both legs of a back-to-back set yet this season, but that will change Thursday. Per Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle, Gordon's health is reportedly improving, and the hope is that he will be able to appear regularly in back-to-backs moving forward.
Cowboys to Lose Pollard, Sign 'Frankenstein' RB Replacement?
If the prophecy of one NFL guesser comes to fruition, Dallas Cowboys fans better enjoy the antics of Tony Pollard while they still can over the next few weeks. ... though another guesser offers a David Montgomery answer.
WGMD Radio
NCAA slams Jim Harbaugh, Michigan football with multiple violations after investigation: report
The NCAA has reportedly given the Michigan Wolverines football program its Notice of Allegations, claiming head coach Jim Harbaugh provided “false or misleading information” to investigators regarding impermissible contact with recruits during NCAA-mandated dead periods. According to The Athletic, Michigan has received four Level II violations and one...
'I Married an NBA Legend. My Life Looked Perfect on the Outside'
Achea Redd's life with her husband Michael Redd looked like a fairytale, but behind closed doors she was struggling.
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Kansas State surges into Top 25 And 1 after upsetting Texas, extending win streak
After winning just 14 games last season and making a change in leadership, Kansas State was picked to finish last in the Big 12 this year in a poll of the league's 10 head head coaches. And KSU might still finish last. The Big 12 is ridiculous and capable of...
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Providence joins Top 25 And 1 after beating UConn for eighth consecutive victory
Providence's men's basketball program has over the years been led by some incredibly accomplished coaches — among them Rick Pitino, Rick Barnes and Pete Gillen. None of them ever won a conference title at the school -- but Ed Cooley did it last season largely with a starting lineup of Al Durham, AJ Reeves, Justin Minaya, Noah Horchler and Nate Watson.
CBS Sports
NFL cancels Bills-Bengals game and will now vote to implement two major modifications for AFC playoffs
The NFL has made the decision to cancel the Bills-Bengals game that was postponed on Monday night and the league will now be voting on the possibility of implementing two new rules for the AFC playoffs. The NFL decided to call off the game because the cancellation won't have any...
CBS Sports
NFL's Troy Vincent can't understand how a five-minute warmup call made it on 'MNF' after Damar Hamlin collapse
In a tearful and emotional response Wednesday, NFL executive vice president of football operations Troy Vincent vehemently denied ever giving the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals a five-minute warmup period to resume Monday night's game that saw Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapse due to cardiac arrest. Vincent, one of the...
CBS Sports
Texans' Ogbonnia Okoronkwo: Questionable with illness
Okoronkwo is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Colts due to an illness. Okoronkwo landed on the injury report Thursday as a non-participant due to an illness and was limited during Friday's session. If he's unable to suit up, Jonathan Greenard, Rasheem Green and Mario Addison would be candidates for increased snaps opposite Jerry Hughes.
CBS Sports
Warriors owner Joe Lacob says they've made Bob Myers two contract offers: 'I fully expect Bob will be back'
In an interview on "The TK Show," Golden State Warriors owner Joe Lacob told The Athletic's Tim Kawakami that the team has made two extension offers to president Bob Myers, whose contract will expire at the end of the season. Last month, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that negotiations between Myers and the Warriors were at an impasse.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Corey Clement: Should help fill in for Conner
Head coach Kliff Kingsbury said Clement and Keaontay Ingram will be in store for increased roles in Sunday's game against the 49ers with top back James Conner (shin/knee) ruled out for the contest, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports. Before exiting in the fourth quarter of last week's...
LeBron James Clarifies Plans to Play With Son Bronny in NBA
He made an interesting addendum to his longstanding hope to play with his eldest son in the NBA.
'I should have dunked it': On monster night, Rudy Gobert rues missed layup
It really didn't matter, as Gobert had a huge game.
CBS Sports
Wizards' Kyle Kuzma: Another solid outing in loss
Kuzma totaled 23 points (7-14 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 7-8 FT), five rebounds, seven assists and one steal across 37 minutes during Friday's 127-110 loss to the Thunder. Kuzma put in another well-rounded performance on Friday, cleaning the glass five times and dishing out seven dimes, to go along with 23 points. He also managed his first takeaway over his last four contests. However, he did commit six turnovers.
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Xavien Howard: Back at practice Thursday
Howard (knee) was listed as a limited participant on the Dolphins injury report Thursday, Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald reports. Howard missed his second game of the season Week 17 due to a knee injury picked up at some point before Sunday's loss to New England. The 29-year-old was then sidelined during practice Wednesday, though he's showing signs of progress heading into the must-win regular-season finale against the Jets. Over 14 games this season, Howard has recorded 43 tackles and a team-high nine passes defended, including one pick-six. It will be worth monitoring his status on Miami's final injury Friday.
CBS Sports
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Dominant performance Friday
Gobert ended with 25 points (11-15 FG, 3-5 FT), 21 rebounds and two blocks in 36 minutes during Friday's 128-115 victory over the Clippers. Gobert continues to trend in the right direction, recording just his second 20-20 game of the season. He matched his season-high of 25 points, blocking multiple shots for the fifth straight game. He is certainly looking more engaged on the offensive end, also allowing his defensive upside to shine through. Karl-Anthony Towns (calf) remains without a specific timetable for his return, meaning Gobert should continue to play as the dominant big man, at least for the foreseeable future.
