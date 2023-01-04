ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patrick Ewing's seat grows hotter as Georgetown sets Big East record with 25th consecutive conference loss

Georgetown's woes under sixth-year coach Patrick Ewing hit a bleak new milestone Wednesday when the Hoyas suffered a record 25th consecutive Big East loss, surpassing DePaul's previous record during the 2010-11 season. The 73-57 home defeat against Villanova drops the Hoyas to 5-11 (0-5 Big East), adding to a historically brutal stretch that traces all the way back to March 2, 2021 against Xavier -- the team's last regular-season league win.
Suns' Dario Saric: Back to bench Friday

Saric isn't starting Friday's game against the Heat. Saric drew the start over Torrey Craig on Wednesday, but the two forwards will revert back to their usual roles Friday. Across 17 games as a reserve, Saric has averaged 2.6 points and 2.5 rebounds in 8.8 minutes.
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Available, no restrictions Thursday

Head coach Stephen Silas relayed Thursday that Gordon will be available sans restrictions for the evening's contest versus the Jazz, Mark Berman of Fox 26 Houston reports. Gordon hasn't appeared in both legs of a back-to-back set yet this season, but that will change Thursday. Per Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle, Gordon's health is reportedly improving, and the hope is that he will be able to appear regularly in back-to-backs moving forward.
College basketball rankings: Providence joins Top 25 And 1 after beating UConn for eighth consecutive victory

Providence's men's basketball program has over the years been led by some incredibly accomplished coaches — among them Rick Pitino, Rick Barnes and Pete Gillen. None of them ever won a conference title at the school -- but Ed Cooley did it last season largely with a starting lineup of Al Durham, AJ Reeves, Justin Minaya, Noah Horchler and Nate Watson.
Texans' Ogbonnia Okoronkwo: Questionable with illness

Okoronkwo is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Colts due to an illness. Okoronkwo landed on the injury report Thursday as a non-participant due to an illness and was limited during Friday's session. If he's unable to suit up, Jonathan Greenard, Rasheem Green and Mario Addison would be candidates for increased snaps opposite Jerry Hughes.
Cardinals' Corey Clement: Should help fill in for Conner

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury said Clement and Keaontay Ingram will be in store for increased roles in Sunday's game against the 49ers with top back James Conner (shin/knee) ruled out for the contest, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports. Before exiting in the fourth quarter of last week's...
Wizards' Kyle Kuzma: Another solid outing in loss

Kuzma totaled 23 points (7-14 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 7-8 FT), five rebounds, seven assists and one steal across 37 minutes during Friday's 127-110 loss to the Thunder. Kuzma put in another well-rounded performance on Friday, cleaning the glass five times and dishing out seven dimes, to go along with 23 points. He also managed his first takeaway over his last four contests. However, he did commit six turnovers.
Dolphins' Xavien Howard: Back at practice Thursday

Howard (knee) was listed as a limited participant on the Dolphins injury report Thursday, Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald reports. Howard missed his second game of the season Week 17 due to a knee injury picked up at some point before Sunday's loss to New England. The 29-year-old was then sidelined during practice Wednesday, though he's showing signs of progress heading into the must-win regular-season finale against the Jets. Over 14 games this season, Howard has recorded 43 tackles and a team-high nine passes defended, including one pick-six. It will be worth monitoring his status on Miami's final injury Friday.
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Dominant performance Friday

Gobert ended with 25 points (11-15 FG, 3-5 FT), 21 rebounds and two blocks in 36 minutes during Friday's 128-115 victory over the Clippers. Gobert continues to trend in the right direction, recording just his second 20-20 game of the season. He matched his season-high of 25 points, blocking multiple shots for the fifth straight game. He is certainly looking more engaged on the offensive end, also allowing his defensive upside to shine through. Karl-Anthony Towns (calf) remains without a specific timetable for his return, meaning Gobert should continue to play as the dominant big man, at least for the foreseeable future.
