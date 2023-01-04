ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterloo, WI

Marshall, Waterloo prepare for boys basketball clash

By Ryan Gregory
The Courier
The Courier
 3 days ago

The 2022-23 season has been one of new beginnings for both the Marshall and Waterloo boys basketball programs. The Cardinals are breaking in almost an entirely new varsity team while the Pirates are under the direction of first-year head coach Jared Brown.

Neither side has been tested in Capitol—South conference competition yet. That all changes when these two will meet at Waterloo High School on Friday, Jan. 6.

A LOOK AT THE RIVALRY

It should come as no surprise that Marshall dominated this series last season. The Cardinals were a state qualifier while the Pirates won just three games. Marshall won last season’s two matchups by exactly 47 points both times.

That dominance was a reflection of the history of the rivalry, as well. Marshall’s been on a tear, winning 23 straight stretching back to the 2010-2011 season. Friday will mark the 12-year anniversary of Waterloo’s last win, a 59-49 victory on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2011.

CLOSER ON THE CARDINALS

Marshall’s off to the better start of the two teams in this matchup with a 4-3 record. The season’s been about as up-and-down as possible with results as follows: win, loss, win, loss, win, loss, win.

Most recently, the Cardinals dismantled Hustisford on the road, 81-36, on Friday, Dec. 30. It was yet another standout game for sophomore guard Kenyon Miggins, who led the game in scoring with 21 points.

Miggins is one of the few returning contributors from last year’s team, and he’s quickly established himself as a major threat. He leads the team in scoring average with 16 points per game, rebounding with 4.8 per game, and steals with 1.4 per game.

Beyond Miggins, Marshall also gets a nice offensive boost from senior big man Peyton Kleinheinz. Head coach Dan Denniston has been working on gameplans to get the 6-foot-5 post the ball more, and he’s responded by averaging 10 points per game.

The real name of the game for the Cardinals this season is effort on defense. Key contributors like seniors Collin Petersen and Ramon Campos as well as junior Jaxon Hornby make their presence known on defense with quick feet and even quicker wits. This often leads to turnovers and easy buckets for this dedicated squad.

One more game stands between Marshall and a trip to Waterloo: a home matchup with non-conference Parkview on Tuesday, Jan. 3.

PEEK AT THE PIRATES

It’s been a bit tougher of a road for Waterloo, which enters this week with a 2-6 overall record. Following a 0-3 start, there was a glimmer of hope as the Pirates beat both Palmyra-Eagle and Abundant Life Christian/St. Ambrose for their first winning streak in more than a year. The wheels have fallen off a bit since, losing 77-28 to Deerfield before losing to both Rio and Oakfield in Rio’s holiday tournament.

Perhaps the most inspiring return from the Rio holiday tournament is how many different Pirates stepped up to the plate from a scoring perspective. Seniors Cooper Setz and Bradee Haberman as well as junior Jon Sampo all scored in the double digits in a tight 52-47 loss to host Rio to begin the tournament on Tuesday, Dec. 27. The following day’s 60-40 loss to Oakfield featured a new leader in scoring as junior Cameron Tschanz put up 12.

Much like Marshall, Waterloo has one more non-conference game before taking on the rivalry game. The Pirates will take on Lake Mills at home on Tuesday, Jan. 3.

KEYS TO THE GAME

Waterloo is at its best when it is hitting from deep. The Pirates hit eight three point shots in their Palmyra-Eagle win and 10 against Abundant Life Christian/St. Ambrose. Marshall’s perimeter defense will be a major point of emphasis.

As for Marshall, the Cardinals should look to keep feeding the paint against a smaller Waterloo squad. Kleinheinz has big-game potential and fellow big man junior Karter Grossman is coming off of an impressive 16-point game against Hustisford. Of course, stopping the stupendous driving ability of Miggins will be Waterloo’s top priority, which could open the door for some easy dump off passes for buckets.

THE DETAILS

Tipoff is set for 7:30 pm at Waterloo High School on Friday, Jan. 6.

The Courier

