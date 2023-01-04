OnFocus Central Wisconsin Girls Basketball Computer Rankings, January 3: Cadott, Neillsville, Almond-Bancroft, Assumption, Marshfield #1-5

Read full article on original website
Wild Rose Boys Basketball Trims Pittsville
Wild Rose trimmed Pittsville in CWC Boys Basketball, 43-40. Marcus Getsinger led Pittsville with 17 points. Jack Redmond had 10 rebounds for Pittsville. Pittsville scoring: Bowden 6, Luther 6, Getsinger 17, Redmond 9, Hardinger 2.
Marshfield’s Alik Martin Breaks 33 Year Old Diving Records as Marshfield Swimmers Thump D.C. Everest
Marshfield thumped D.C. Everest 118 to 44 in WVC Boys Swimming. The Tigers' Alik Martin in diving broke the 33 year old pool record of 284.30 and 34 year old school record of 308.70 for Marshfield in the 6 dive category with a score of 317.40. Marshfield Event Winners.
Northland Pines Downs Antigo in OT
Northland Pines defeated Antigo 5-4 on a goal from Roen McGee in overtime. Pines also had goals from Josh Graves, Brett Wielhouwer, Nicholas Boxrucker and Logan Kramsvogel. Antigo had goals from Zach Roth, Owen Dickman and Eli Kassler(2)
Marshfield Swimming Dives Past Wisconsin Rapids
The Marshfield Tigers Boys Swimming Team dove past Wisconsin Rapids in WVC Boys Swimming, 127-42. 200 Freetyle Relay: Dagit, Edmundson, Hilbelink, Berres. 400 Freestyle Relay: Klumb, Buth, Edmundson, Hilbelink.
Marshfield Girls Outduel Eau Claire Memorial
Dani Minsaas poured in 30 points as the Marshfield Tigers defeated Eau Claire Memorial in nonconference girls basketball, 69-62. Marshfield scoring: Kilty 2, Minsaas 2, Abney 2, Grancorvitz 16, Schueller 8, Bousum 2.
Medford Boys Down Pines, Are Lone Unbeaten in GNC
The Medford Raider Boys Basketball Team got a huge road win at Northland Pines 59-50. The win puts Medford in sole possession of first place. Medford was led by Logan Baumgartner with 26, Ty Metz added 12, Charlie Kleist added 10. Logan Baumgartner is now 49 points away from breaking...
Marshfield Hockey Drops Nonconference tilt to Madison West
Marshfield dropped a 7-1 nonconference boys hockey game to Madison West. Tyler Reissman scored the Tigers' lone goal, assisted by Noah Peterson.
Northland Pines Hockey Handles Pacelli Co-op
Northland Pines defeated Pacelli Co-op Boys Hockey by a score of 7-1. Mason Zielinski scored the lone goal for Pacelli. Pines had goals from Anderson Kielty, Luke Wessel(2), Peter Anderson, Logan Kramsvogal and Carter Schmidt. Carter Herheim had 30 saves in goal for Pacelli. Eli Kerner stopped 19 shots for...
Rib Lake Boys Basketball Displays Second Half Blitz to Run Past Abbotsford
Abbotsford took a 28-27 lead at the half before Rib Lake stormed back with a monster ten minute blitz to begin the second half, in a 76-49 victory for Rib Lake. The Redmen came out on fire in the second half, going on a 41-12 run in just ten minutes of play. Leading the charge was Tanner Vlach, who scored 20 of his game-tying high 22 points in the blitz. Jackson Blomberg also netted 22 points for Rib Lake.
Northland Pines Shuts Out Wausau East/Merrill in Boys Hockey
Northland Pines defeated Wausau East/Merrill in boys hockey by a score of 4-0. Anderson Kielty, Josh Graves, Roen McGee and Luke Wessel. Eli Kerner had 19 saves for Northland Pines.
Owen-Withee Boys Clobber Spencer
Owen-Withee blew past Spencer in Cloverbelt Boys Basketball by a score of 80 – 38. Carter Klabon led the Blackhawks with 22 points, and Logan Amacher added 16 points. Owen-Withee scoring: Ackerman 10, Hatlestad 8, Soweija 3, Amacher 16, Henke 5, Klabon 22, Pyrchalla 2, Sherwood 8, Geldernick 3.
Pittsville Boys edge Rib Lake
Pittsville edged Rib Lake in nonconference boys basketball, 55-50. Sam Bowden had 22 points and 6 rebounds to lead the Panthers. Pittsville scoring: Hardinger 3, Da. Luther 3, Friday 4, Bowden 22, Dy. Luther 8, Redmond 8, Getsinger 7. Rib Lake stats requested, not provided.
Mosinee Girls Run Past Northland Pines
Taelyn Jirschele had 23 points as the Mosinee Girls raced past Northland Pines in Great Northern Basketball, 54-32. Mosinee scoring: Selle 8, Kramer 8, Baars 2, Wayerski 7, Fitzgerald 6, Jirschele 23, Gorski 2, Munoz 2.
WIAA Board Sanctions Lacrosse as Spring Sport Offering in 2024
STEVENS POINT, Wis. – The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association Board of Control approved the addition of lacrosse as a sanctioned sport and three fast-tracked conference realignment requests at its December meeting today. After receiving a presentation from the committee assigned to evaluate the feasibility of adding boys and girls...
Auburndale Falls to Edgar Girls
Edgar defeated Auburndale in Marawood Conference Girls Basketball, 54-37. Mikayla Wirkus had 14 points and Reagan Borchardt added 13 for Edgar. AnnaMarie Aue had 16 points for Auburndale. Auburndale scoring: G. Krings 3, M. Krings 2, Grimm 2, Ertl 5, Schulte 2, Aue 16, Haseohrl 5.
Cadott Girls Thrash Cameron
The Cadott girls thumped Cameron by a score of 72-25. Cadott scoring: Eiler 17, Goettl 18, Burish 2, Kowalczyk 11, Enestvedt 2, Hager 8, Ryan 12, Sikora 2.
Discover the Snowiest Place in Wisconsin
Wisconsin is among the coldest states in the US, having cold and long winters. However, the winters are also very snowy, with above-average annual snowfall. Which is the snowiest place in Wisconsin? Several places in Wisconsin (otherwise known as the Dairy State) get extremely snowy when the temperatures dip, but Hurley is the snowiest place in Wisconsin. It has an annual snowfall of 166 inches, extending up to 200 inches. This is almost six to seven times the country’s yearly snowfall of 28 inches.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Wisconsin
If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Wisconsin that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of these places, definitely make time to check them out next time your are in the area.
Wisconsinite Wins $15 Million Lottery Jackpot
Someone in Wisconsin won the $15 million Megabucks drawing. The Wisconsin Lottery announced the big winner yesterday. The lucky person has yet to claim their prize Luck, Wisconsin is a tiny village of about 11 hundred people in Polk County, in the northwestern corner of the state. The winning ticket...
Mosinee Girls Basketball Coach Resigns Mid-Season
MOSINEE, WI (WSAU) – Scott McKellips, Mosinee High School’s girls basketball coach for the past four years, has resigned effective January 4th. Athletic Director Casey Smith says Jeremy Jirschele will serve as interim coach for the rest of the season. Smith added, “We are thankful for the time and efforts that Scott McKellips put into the Mosinee girls basketball program.”
