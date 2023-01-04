ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Greater Milwaukee Today

Wisconsin Senate leader open to some new state spending

The top Republican in the Wisconsin Senate is talking about inflation. Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu this week used his speech to the newly sworn-in state Senate to talk about the pressure that inflation is exerting on Wisconsin residents. “There are challenges that we face. Challenges the people of Wisconsin...
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Wisconsin Republicans try to skirt vetoes, let voters decide

Republican lawmakers are moving quickly to put their priorities in front of Wisconsin voters in the April election, using constitutional amendments to work around Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, who vetoed a record number of bills from the Republican-controlled Legislature in his first term. Since a new legislative session began Tuesday, Republicans have already reintroduced two proposed constitutional amendments they passed in the last session. The two proposals would change requirements for courts when setting bail and strip the governor’s office of its power to allocate federal funds. If the measures are approved a second time, they will go to a ballot referendum to be ratified by voters.
WISCONSIN STATE
captimes.com

Wisconsin Senate GOP leader set to unveil flat tax proposal

Wisconsin Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu on Thursday said he is poised to introduce legislation, potentially as soon as next week, that would shift Wisconsin from its current progressive personal income tax system to a flat tax. LeMahieu, who floated preliminary details of the plan last month, said in an...
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Evers declares Wisconsin energy emergency, cites weather challenges

MADISON, Wis. - Gov. Tony Evers on Friday, Jan. 6 signed an executive order, declaring an energy emergency in the state of Wisconsin. In a news release, the governor's office said persistent challenges caused by weeks of severe winter weather have impacted the distribution of residential heating fuel, including heating oil and propane.
WISCONSIN STATE
Wisconsin Examiner

Conservation groups lament policy damage of Prehn’s extra time on Natural Resources Board

During the 20 months that Wausau dentist Frederick Prehn refused to give up his seat on Wisconsin’s Natural Resources Board, environmental and conservation groups say he repeatedly put the interests of polluters and industry ahead of the needs of Wisconsinites.  Prehn was initially appointed to the board for a five-year term by former Republican Gov. […] The post Conservation groups lament policy damage of Prehn’s extra time on Natural Resources Board appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WISCONSIN STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Lame-duck Illinois lawmakers vote themselves a 16% raise

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois House Democrats working in a lame-duck session left town for a weekend break Friday night — but not before voting on plans to give themselves a pay raise of nearly 16%. Legislation authorizing funds to be added for spending needs halfway through the...
ILLINOIS STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Finance committee blocks $15.5m conservation purchase

Members of the Legislature's powerful finance committee have blocked a state Department of Natural Resources plan to spend $15.5 million on a conservation easement to preserve 56,000 acres of northern Wisconsin forest. Wisconsin Public Radio reports the DNR's policy board in October signed off on the purchase in the Pelican River Forest, agreeing to use $10.8 million in federal dollars with the rest coming from the state's stewardship program. But state Sen. Mary Felzkowski said Thursday that she and other other members of the Joint Committee on Finance have objected to using any state dollars for the easement.
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Energy emergency declared in Wisconsin for the second time in a month

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers signed Friday an executive order declaring an energy emergency in the state after continued severe winter weather. This is the second energy emergency declared within the month, with the first order commanding a 10-day waiver. The second order, #183, will provide a 30-day waiver that will allow fuel suppliers to get caught up on deliveries due to weather-related delays. It will also allow for out-of-state utility restoration workers to arrive faster, Evers explained.
WISCONSIN STATE
cwbradio.com

Governor Evers Signs Executive Order Recreating 28 Non-Statutory Committees

Gov. Tony Evers signed Executive Order #182 recreating 28 non-statutory committees working to conduct studies and advise the governor on various issues of statewide interest and importance, including the Governor’s Advisory Council on Equity and Inclusion, the Governor’s Task Force on Broadband Access, the PFAS Coordinating Council, and the Governor’s Council on Financial Literacy and Capability, among several others.
WISCONSIN STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Snowiest Place in Wisconsin

Wisconsin is among the coldest states in the US, having cold and long winters. However, the winters are also very snowy, with above-average annual snowfall. Which is the snowiest place in Wisconsin? Several places in Wisconsin (otherwise known as the Dairy State) get extremely snowy when the temperatures dip, but Hurley is the snowiest place in Wisconsin. It has an annual snowfall of 166 inches, extending up to 200 inches. This is almost six to seven times the country’s yearly snowfall of 28 inches.
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Conservative group voices opposition to Vos’ sixth term as Assembly speaker

MADISON, Wis. — As Wisconsin lawmakers met inside the Capitol Tuesday afternoon to officially re-elect Robin Vos to lead the Assembly, a group of Republicans gathered outside the building to voice their displeasure with the longtime leader of the Legislature’s lower chamber. Sixty of the 99 members of the Assembly voted to keep Vos in his role as speaker. Vos,...
WISCONSIN STATE
spmetrowire.com

Lt. Gov. Rodriguez sworn in, delivers inaugural address

Lt. Gov. Sara Rodriguez was sworn in today as the 46th lieutenant governor of the state of Wisconsin during Wisconsin’s 2023 Inauguration Ceremony, where she delivered her inaugural address. Below are Lt. Gov. Rodriguez’s remarks as prepared for delivery:. Good afternoon, Wisconsin. I am humbled, honored, and thrilled...
WISCONSIN STATE
milwaukeeindependent.com

An ugly enforcement: Wisconsin’s fetal protection law allows detention of pregnant women for alcohol use

Officials investigate about 400 pregnant people a year for alleged ‘unborn child abuse’ under Act 292. Critics say that can do more harm than good. Tamara Loertscher arrived at the Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire, Wisconsin on Aug. 1, 2014 despondent. The 29-year-old had suffered depression all her life, but in recent months, her mental health grew especially desperate. She struggled to eat and get out of bed, thinking of harming herself.
WISCONSIN STATE

