Read full article on original website
Related
Greater Milwaukee Today
Wisconsin Senate leader open to some new state spending
The top Republican in the Wisconsin Senate is talking about inflation. Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu this week used his speech to the newly sworn-in state Senate to talk about the pressure that inflation is exerting on Wisconsin residents. “There are challenges that we face. Challenges the people of Wisconsin...
Wisconsin Republicans try to skirt vetoes, let voters decide
Republican lawmakers are moving quickly to put their priorities in front of Wisconsin voters in the April election, using constitutional amendments to work around Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, who vetoed a record number of bills from the Republican-controlled Legislature in his first term. Since a new legislative session began Tuesday, Republicans have already reintroduced two proposed constitutional amendments they passed in the last session. The two proposals would change requirements for courts when setting bail and strip the governor’s office of its power to allocate federal funds. If the measures are approved a second time, they will go to a ballot referendum to be ratified by voters.
drydenwire.com
Rep. Gae Magnafici: Proud To Serve For Wisconsin’s 2023-2024 Session
I want to begin by thanking the people of the 28th Assembly District for re-electing me to serve you for another two years. Being your state representative is the best job I’ve ever had, and it is still humbling that my fellow citizens have trusted me to be their voice in the Wisconsin State Assembly.
captimes.com
Wisconsin Senate GOP leader set to unveil flat tax proposal
Wisconsin Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu on Thursday said he is poised to introduce legislation, potentially as soon as next week, that would shift Wisconsin from its current progressive personal income tax system to a flat tax. LeMahieu, who floated preliminary details of the plan last month, said in an...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Evers declares Wisconsin energy emergency, cites weather challenges
MADISON, Wis. - Gov. Tony Evers on Friday, Jan. 6 signed an executive order, declaring an energy emergency in the state of Wisconsin. In a news release, the governor's office said persistent challenges caused by weeks of severe winter weather have impacted the distribution of residential heating fuel, including heating oil and propane.
Conservation groups lament policy damage of Prehn’s extra time on Natural Resources Board
During the 20 months that Wausau dentist Frederick Prehn refused to give up his seat on Wisconsin’s Natural Resources Board, environmental and conservation groups say he repeatedly put the interests of polluters and industry ahead of the needs of Wisconsinites. Prehn was initially appointed to the board for a five-year term by former Republican Gov. […] The post Conservation groups lament policy damage of Prehn’s extra time on Natural Resources Board appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
spectrumnews1.com
Lame-duck Illinois lawmakers vote themselves a 16% raise
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois House Democrats working in a lame-duck session left town for a weekend break Friday night — but not before voting on plans to give themselves a pay raise of nearly 16%. Legislation authorizing funds to be added for spending needs halfway through the...
How likely are Evers’ cabinet appointees to get confirmed?
MADISON, Wis. — The start of a new four-year term for Gov. Tony Evers means he once again has to make his case to the state Senate to approve his cabinet appointees, something senators rarely did during his first term in office. The Senate Democratic leader is optimistic, however, that more of the Evers cabinet secretaries may come to a...
Finance committee blocks $15.5m conservation purchase
Members of the Legislature's powerful finance committee have blocked a state Department of Natural Resources plan to spend $15.5 million on a conservation easement to preserve 56,000 acres of northern Wisconsin forest. Wisconsin Public Radio reports the DNR's policy board in October signed off on the purchase in the Pelican River Forest, agreeing to use $10.8 million in federal dollars with the rest coming from the state's stewardship program. But state Sen. Mary Felzkowski said Thursday that she and other other members of the Joint Committee on Finance have objected to using any state dollars for the easement.
milwaukeeindependent.com
New abortion law faces threat of veto by Governor Evers as Wisconsin GOP split over changing to ban
Wisconsin Republicans who control the Legislature are divided over whether to push for rape and incest abortion exceptions in the face of Democratic Governor Tony Evers’ pledge to veto any bill that keeps the state’s 173-year-old ban in place. Governor Evers and Democrats are suing to overturn the...
captimes.com
State Debate: Mike McCabe wonders if it's finally time for a new and different political party
Maybe it's finally time for a new and different political party, writes Mike McCabe on his More Verb than Noun blog. He insists that Americans are fed up with both the Republicans and Democrats. But, the new party can't come from the fringes, he says, but be launched like the Republican Party was formed in Ripon back in 1854.
wpr.org
Largest land conservation effort in state history threatened as lawmakers object to funding
Lawmakers on the state’s finance committee are objecting to what would be the largest land conservation effort in Wisconsin history, threatening to halt the project altogether. The Conservation Fund, a national environmental conservation group, bought 70,000 acres of private forestland across northern Wisconsin in 2021 called the Pelican River...
nbc15.com
Energy emergency declared in Wisconsin for the second time in a month
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers signed Friday an executive order declaring an energy emergency in the state after continued severe winter weather. This is the second energy emergency declared within the month, with the first order commanding a 10-day waiver. The second order, #183, will provide a 30-day waiver that will allow fuel suppliers to get caught up on deliveries due to weather-related delays. It will also allow for out-of-state utility restoration workers to arrive faster, Evers explained.
cwbradio.com
Governor Evers Signs Executive Order Recreating 28 Non-Statutory Committees
Gov. Tony Evers signed Executive Order #182 recreating 28 non-statutory committees working to conduct studies and advise the governor on various issues of statewide interest and importance, including the Governor’s Advisory Council on Equity and Inclusion, the Governor’s Task Force on Broadband Access, the PFAS Coordinating Council, and the Governor’s Council on Financial Literacy and Capability, among several others.
Evers meets with mayors of Wisconsin’s 5 largest cities
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers met with the mayors of Wisconsin’s five largest cities behind closed doors for about an hour on Wednesday, one of the first official acts of his second term. The meeting comes as Evers and the Legislature weigh making substantial changes to...
spectrumnews1.com
Here's what happened in the first week of the Kentucky legislative session
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After passing just a few bills, Kentucky lawmakers wrapped up the first week of the legislative session Friday and will return in February to resume the 30-day session. Dozens of newly-elected lawmakers joined incumbent members at the Capitol Tuesday and took the oath of office. Sen....
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Snowiest Place in Wisconsin
Wisconsin is among the coldest states in the US, having cold and long winters. However, the winters are also very snowy, with above-average annual snowfall. Which is the snowiest place in Wisconsin? Several places in Wisconsin (otherwise known as the Dairy State) get extremely snowy when the temperatures dip, but Hurley is the snowiest place in Wisconsin. It has an annual snowfall of 166 inches, extending up to 200 inches. This is almost six to seven times the country’s yearly snowfall of 28 inches.
Conservative group voices opposition to Vos’ sixth term as Assembly speaker
MADISON, Wis. — As Wisconsin lawmakers met inside the Capitol Tuesday afternoon to officially re-elect Robin Vos to lead the Assembly, a group of Republicans gathered outside the building to voice their displeasure with the longtime leader of the Legislature’s lower chamber. Sixty of the 99 members of the Assembly voted to keep Vos in his role as speaker. Vos,...
spmetrowire.com
Lt. Gov. Rodriguez sworn in, delivers inaugural address
Lt. Gov. Sara Rodriguez was sworn in today as the 46th lieutenant governor of the state of Wisconsin during Wisconsin’s 2023 Inauguration Ceremony, where she delivered her inaugural address. Below are Lt. Gov. Rodriguez’s remarks as prepared for delivery:. Good afternoon, Wisconsin. I am humbled, honored, and thrilled...
milwaukeeindependent.com
An ugly enforcement: Wisconsin’s fetal protection law allows detention of pregnant women for alcohol use
Officials investigate about 400 pregnant people a year for alleged ‘unborn child abuse’ under Act 292. Critics say that can do more harm than good. Tamara Loertscher arrived at the Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire, Wisconsin on Aug. 1, 2014 despondent. The 29-year-old had suffered depression all her life, but in recent months, her mental health grew especially desperate. She struggled to eat and get out of bed, thinking of harming herself.
Comments / 0