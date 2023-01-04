Read full article on original website
Missoula Weekly Crime Report: A ‘Really Busy Start’ to 2023
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The Missoula County Attorney’s Office charged 18 new criminal complaints this week, which is starting to become the new average. According to County Attorney Kirsten Pabst, most of the cases this week involved intimate partner violence. “In one case, the person was charged with...
Missoula Man on Probation Admits to Having Meth and Fentanyl
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On January 4, 2023, a Missoula Police Department Officer was on duty when he saw a male leaving the area of the 1600 block of Phillips Street, walking eastbound through the alley. That address is known to law enforcement for ongoing drug-related illegal activity. As the officer got closer to the male, he recognized him as 31-year-old Danial Hendry.
Police Tase Man who was Burglarizing a Missoula Business
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On January 2, 2023, just before midnight, Missoula Police Department Officers were dispatched to a report of possible trespassing in the 2300 block of South Avenue. An officer responded and spoke to the 911 caller. The caller said he confronted the source of the noise...
Missoula Man Steals Car With Passenger Still Inside and Crashes
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On January 2, 2023, at approximately 8:30 p.m., Missoula Police Department Officers were dispatched to an area in the 800 block of W. Broadway. Dispatch reported that a motor vehicle theft had just occurred. The caller witnessed a male get into a white passenger car and crash it into another SUV. Dispatch could hear the caller yelling for a male to sit down.
New Missoula Home ReSource facility to accept hazardous household items
Home ReSource is introducing a new disposal site accepting hazardous material like mineral salts and lead paint
Montana is Bud 4 Business: Which County is Buying the Most Weed?
Going into Montana's first year of legal recreational marijuana sales, most residents would have probably assumed Missoula, with its left-leaning political climate and general love of things liberal would easily buy the most pot in 2022. At year's end that's not only NOT the case, but not by a long...
Missoula police seek information on recent theft
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula Police Department is investigating a theft and looking to identify this man and this vehicle. Anyone with information should contact Officer Trowbridge at (406)546-7693.
Uptick in accidental 911 calls at western Montana ski areas
Officials are reporting an uptick in accidental 911 calls coming from western Montana ski areas. Skiers at both the Whitefish Mountain Resort and the Discovery Ski Area have been sending out accidental 911 calls in recent months, attributable to a new cellphone safety feature intended to detect car crashes and send out emergency “SOS” notifications.
Bigfork man found dead following fire
The Lake County Sheriff’s Office was asked to perform a welfare check in the Ferndale area on Dec. 28, 2022.
Lake County Sheriff Don Bell Identifies Ferndale Fire Victim
A 71-year-old man perished in a house fire near Ferndale on December 13, and Lake County Sheriff Don Bell provided details of the fatal incident to KGVO News on Wednesday, January 4. “This is in reference to the Ferndale area death investigation on December 28, 2022,” began Sheriff Bell. “At...
Missoula City and County Now Own the U.S. Federal Building
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - It was announced on Friday that the city and county of Missoula are officially the new owners of the former federal building on East Broadway at no cost to city or county taxpayers. KGVO News spoke to Missoula Mayor Jordan Hess on Friday afternoon about...
COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 899 Cases, Two New Deaths
According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,646,362 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 563,253 Montanans are fully immunized. In Missoula, 231,955 doses have been administered and 76,618 people are fully immunized. 63% of Missoula's eligible population are fully vaccinated, which is tied for the most in the state. You can find the current case numbers from the Missoula City-County Health Department right here.
Montana DOT ready with plans for Highway 93 upgrade in Mission Valley
After years of discussion, and some delays, state engineers are finally ready to take the next step in rebuilding one of the most congested, and dangerous sections of U.S. Highway 93 left in Western Montana. That section is where 93 runs through what is known as the Ninepipe Corridor south...
Former Conservative Radio Host Dies in Ferndale House Fire
A 71-year-old former conservative Kalispell radio talk show host died last month following a fire in his home in the Ferndale area, Lake County Sheriff Don Bell announced today in a press release. Lake County Sheriff’s Office detectives and coroners discovered the body of John P. Stokes, a Bigfork resident...
TSOS Opens New Hard-Sided Shelters for the Missoula Homeless
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The Temporary Safe Outdoor Space (TSOS) new hard-sided shelter facility officially opens on Thursday, January 5 just off West Broadway near the new Trinity affordable housing complex. KGVO News was part of a special presentation for local media on Wednesday for a tour of the...
Make Some Great Cash With These Seasonal Missoula Jobs Now
Did you overspend once again this holiday season and now you find yourself struggling to pay all your bills? Maybe these seasonal jobs can help. Most of us do it almost every year. You try your best to stick to a budget, but with increasing prices on so many things in Montana, it's hard to get all your gift shopping done and still pay rent during the holidays. Good thing I've found some seasonal jobs that can help ease the stress. Have a look.
Man shot in Kalispell, 1 man arrested
MISSOULA, Mont. — A man was hospitalized in Kalispell Friday night after a shooting on West Reserve Drive. Police received a call at 9:34 p.m. that a man was shot outside the Town Pump gas station. Officers said three men got into an altercation outside the gas station. At...
Missoula PD asking for help identifying a person regarding a stolen truck
MISSOULA, Mont. - The Missoula Police Department (MPD) is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man regarding a stolen truck. MPD shared a photo of the individual, saying he is wearing a woman’s stocking cap taken from inside the truck and is believed to be in his late teens or early 20s.
Jordan Hess Formally Files to Run for Mayor of Missoula
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Reporters, County Commissioners, and the interim Mayor of Missoula all gathered at the Big Dipper Ice Cream Shop in the Paxson Plaza on Tuesday, but not for an ice cream social. Interim Mayor Jordan Hess used the occasion to appear at a very successful local...
Montana Skiers with Smartwatches are Flooding Emergency 911 Calls
If you have spent any amount of time on a ski hill, chances are your first few attempts were spent mostly on your butt. That was until you realized your butt was beginning to resemble a frozen Butterball turkey. So you eventually got up and let gravity gracefully pull you down the hill. And you soon realized that not every trip down the hill was going to resemble a performance worthy of the Olympics (AKA you probably fell down plenty.)
