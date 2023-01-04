ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

Comments / 0

Related
Alt 95.7

Missoula Man on Probation Admits to Having Meth and Fentanyl

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On January 4, 2023, a Missoula Police Department Officer was on duty when he saw a male leaving the area of the 1600 block of Phillips Street, walking eastbound through the alley. That address is known to law enforcement for ongoing drug-related illegal activity. As the officer got closer to the male, he recognized him as 31-year-old Danial Hendry.
MISSOULA, MT
Alt 95.7

Police Tase Man who was Burglarizing a Missoula Business

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On January 2, 2023, just before midnight, Missoula Police Department Officers were dispatched to a report of possible trespassing in the 2300 block of South Avenue. An officer responded and spoke to the 911 caller. The caller said he confronted the source of the noise...
MISSOULA, MT
Alt 95.7

Missoula Man Steals Car With Passenger Still Inside and Crashes

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On January 2, 2023, at approximately 8:30 p.m., Missoula Police Department Officers were dispatched to an area in the 800 block of W. Broadway. Dispatch reported that a motor vehicle theft had just occurred. The caller witnessed a male get into a white passenger car and crash it into another SUV. Dispatch could hear the caller yelling for a male to sit down.
MISSOULA, MT
etxview.com

Uptick in accidental 911 calls at western Montana ski areas

Officials are reporting an uptick in accidental 911 calls coming from western Montana ski areas. Skiers at both the Whitefish Mountain Resort and the Discovery Ski Area have been sending out accidental 911 calls in recent months, attributable to a new cellphone safety feature intended to detect car crashes and send out emergency “SOS” notifications.
GRANITE COUNTY, MT
Newstalk KGVO

COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 899 Cases, Two New Deaths

According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,646,362 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 563,253 Montanans are fully immunized. In Missoula, 231,955 doses have been administered and 76,618 people are fully immunized. 63% of Missoula's eligible population are fully vaccinated, which is tied for the most in the state. You can find the current case numbers from the Missoula City-County Health Department right here.
MONTANA STATE
Flathead Beacon

Former Conservative Radio Host Dies in Ferndale House Fire

A 71-year-old former conservative Kalispell radio talk show host died last month following a fire in his home in the Ferndale area, Lake County Sheriff Don Bell announced today in a press release. Lake County Sheriff’s Office detectives and coroners discovered the body of John P. Stokes, a Bigfork resident...
KALISPELL, MT
Alt 95.7

Make Some Great Cash With These Seasonal Missoula Jobs Now

Did you overspend once again this holiday season and now you find yourself struggling to pay all your bills? Maybe these seasonal jobs can help. Most of us do it almost every year. You try your best to stick to a budget, but with increasing prices on so many things in Montana, it's hard to get all your gift shopping done and still pay rent during the holidays. Good thing I've found some seasonal jobs that can help ease the stress. Have a look.
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Man shot in Kalispell, 1 man arrested

MISSOULA, Mont. — A man was hospitalized in Kalispell Friday night after a shooting on West Reserve Drive. Police received a call at 9:34 p.m. that a man was shot outside the Town Pump gas station. Officers said three men got into an altercation outside the gas station. At...
MISSOULA, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

Missoula PD asking for help identifying a person regarding a stolen truck

MISSOULA, Mont. - The Missoula Police Department (MPD) is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man regarding a stolen truck. MPD shared a photo of the individual, saying he is wearing a woman’s stocking cap taken from inside the truck and is believed to be in his late teens or early 20s.
MISSOULA, MT
Alt 95.7

Jordan Hess Formally Files to Run for Mayor of Missoula

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Reporters, County Commissioners, and the interim Mayor of Missoula all gathered at the Big Dipper Ice Cream Shop in the Paxson Plaza on Tuesday, but not for an ice cream social. Interim Mayor Jordan Hess used the occasion to appear at a very successful local...
MISSOULA, MT
Alt 95.7

Montana Skiers with Smartwatches are Flooding Emergency 911 Calls

If you have spent any amount of time on a ski hill, chances are your first few attempts were spent mostly on your butt. That was until you realized your butt was beginning to resemble a frozen Butterball turkey. So you eventually got up and let gravity gracefully pull you down the hill. And you soon realized that not every trip down the hill was going to resemble a performance worthy of the Olympics (AKA you probably fell down plenty.)
MONTANA STATE
Alt 95.7

Alt 95.7

Missoula, MT
2K+
Followers
8K+
Post
627K+
Views
ABOUT

Alt 101.5 plays the best alternative music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Missoula, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://alternativemissoula.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy