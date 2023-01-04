Read full article on original website
Apple Insider
Next gen Apple Watch Ultra to get micro LED display
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Analysts now suggest that Apple's newApple Watch Ultra could be the first with a micro LED display in a 2024 update. Apple released the Apple Watch Ultra in September 2022, a high-end wearable geared...
TechRadar
This stand mixer is causing a stir at CES – and it's a smart option for bakers
We love cake here at TechRadar, and obviously we love tech, so when the two combine something pretty magical happens – and in this case, it's a smart mixer. Our time at CES 2023 in Las Vegas has been pretty eye-opening, with some of the best robot vacuums and best smart home devices being unveiled. And the latest gadget to catch our eye is a counter-top appliance from GE Profile, which has been named a CES Innovation Awards Honoree by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA).
TechRadar
I'm thinking of ditching my Apple Watch for this solar and body heat-powered band
In the seven years I've been wearing an Apple Watch I've rarely worn an analog watch, which is a shame, because I'm a watch collector and I have drawers full of classic timekeepers. I do miss them, and I also wonder if all the real-time information that Apple is constantly sharing with me is necessary. Maybe BHeart's new smart band/bracelet is the answer.
I’m a skincare expert – three anti-aging tips that are a must in the winter, including the tech you should sleep with
MOST of us don't wear the same clothes in the winter as we do in summer or fall — so why would our skincare routines stay the same across seasons?. Skincare expert and licensed esthetician Jennifer Adell (@jennifer_adell) says adjusting for the colder weather is important and shared her top anti-aging tips for winter with The U.S. Sun.
TechRadar
LG Display's go-anywhere paper-thin speakers could be the future of audio
Good sound requires space, or at least I thought it did. Then LG Display Automotive gave me a preview at CES 2023 of a new kind of audio actuator that's razor-thin, and can turn almost anything into a relatively robust speaker. The Sound Solution with Thin Actuator looks more like...
Woman Contracted a Deadly Brain-Eating Organism After Using Tap Water to Rinse Out Her Clogged Sinuses
Upon her doctor's recommendation, a 69-year-old Seattle woman started using a neti pot to rinse out her sinuses. Unbeknownst to her, a deadly brain-eating amoeba had found its way into her body through the nonsterile tap water she used to clear out her sinuses.
Futurism
Scientists Worried Humankind Will Descend Into Chaos After Discovering Alien Signal
Scientists at the recently opened SETI Post-Detection Hub at the University of St Andrews in Scotland have a daunting task ahead of them: figure out what the hell to do if we were ever to make contact with an intelligent extraterrestrial civilization. If aliens got in touch tomorrow, they warn,...
Weight-loss drug Tirzepatide is said to be even more effective than Ozempic
This might be your best shot at shedding those extra pounds. Weight-loss drugs such as Wegovy (marketed for the treatment of diabetes under the name Ozempic) have become Hollywood’s biggest slimming secret — and soon there may be an even more potent pound buster on the market. Tirzepatide, which is taken by weekly injection on the arm, thigh or stomach, is likely to be approved by the Food and Drug Administration for weight loss in 2023. Made by Eli Lilly, the drug is already approved by the FDA to treat diabetes under the name Mounjaro. However, taken in higher doses it has...
China’s COVID lies could prove deadly for America
The only thing not going viral in China is the truth. Chinese officials are spewing lies to cover up the massive COVID carnage there. Worse, US public-health officials dawdled for a week, allowing air travelers from China in without testing, while other countries immediately blocked infected travelers from entering. Aerial photos and videos from China show body bags stacked outside hospitals and crematoria, funeral-home parking lots full and hospitals overwhelmed with COVID patients jammed into hallways. In Beijing and Sichuan, more than 50% of the population is infected, according to internal government documents. Yet the Chinese government officially claims there was only one COVID...
Samsung unveils two QD-OLED TV ranges for 2023, 77-inch screen size also confirmed
Samsung's premium S95C and step-down S90C ranges will both offer a 77-inch model for the very first time.
Nearly half of tech boffins believe humans will be ‘destroyed’ by artificial intelligence
Researchers quizzed 1,500 IT and tech bosses from all over the world to find out if they thought androids posed an ‘existential’ threat to humankind. The study found that 49% said the reckoned robots would ‘destroy’ mankind and end up ruling the world. Asked to reveal...
US extends air travel COVID-19 vaccine mandate for international visitors
The U.S. government has extended its COVID-19 vaccine mandate for international travelers, according to the Transportation Security Administration.
Google Home simplifies smart TV controls with a redesigned interface
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The Google Home app is quite versatile, allowing you to control Google Home ecosystem products, now with support for the new Matter smart home standard. We have been able to control smart home appliances like TVs and ACs. However, a handful of Google Home app users are starting to see on-screen buttons to control their TVs, just like the remote apps on phones with an IR blaster.
TechRadar
Samsung shows off two new curved monitors at CES 2023 and we’re obsessed
CES is the holy grail of new, funky, and fresh technology and this year Samsung has graced the Las Vegas event with some new curved monitors. Curved displays are increasingly popular for gamers, professionals, and creatives alike, so the new additions to their monitor range are welcome. We got to...
People are making thousands a month reselling used books from Goodwill
Reselling books from places like Goodwill and other thrift stores can be a profitable venture for those who are able to find valuable books at a low price. There are many videos you can find all over the internet of people making thousands a month reselling books. Here's how it works:
Android Headlines
Samsung's new SmartThings Station is a smart home hub with a secret, killer feature
Samsung is introducing the SmartThings Station at CES 2023 today. Which is a smart home hub that will make it easier to access all of the smart things in your home. However, it also has a secret feature, that is pretty impressive. Which is, it is also a fast wireless...
People are making thousands reselling returned items from Target
Clearance items and pallets of returned items from retailers like Target can be a great source of income for people looking to resell products online or in physical retail spaces. In a recent article from CNBC, a couple started buying pallets of returned items from stores like Target, Amazon and Walmart. They estimate they spent $7,150 on pallets of returned items and resold those items on eBay and Facebook marketplace for a profit of $19,500.
Apple Insider
Govee reveals AI-driven TV sync box for its smart lights
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — The new Govee AI Gaming Sync Box has industry-first 240Hz support in syncing your on-screen content to the company's growing lineup of smart lights. The box is based on the Govee-AI CogniGlow algorithm that...
technewstoday.com
How to Pair Firestick Remote to TV Volume
While using Fire TV sticks, it becomes a nuisance to keep switching between two remotes. But with the HDMI CEC enabled, you can control basic functions like the volume or power of your TV with just one remote. During the initial setup, Firestick provides an option to pair the remote...
Apple Insider
Sync your Hue lights with your Samsung TV natively for $130
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — At the annual Las Vegas CES, Hue smart bulb manufacturer Signify announced a new paid app for Samsung smart TVs as well as new floodlight bulbs. The upcoming Philips Hue TV Sync app will...
