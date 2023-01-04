ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Apple Insider

Next gen Apple Watch Ultra to get micro LED display

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Analysts now suggest that Apple's newApple Watch Ultra could be the first with a micro LED display in a 2024 update. Apple released the Apple Watch Ultra in September 2022, a high-end wearable geared...
TechRadar

This stand mixer is causing a stir at CES – and it's a smart option for bakers

We love cake here at TechRadar, and obviously we love tech, so when the two combine something pretty magical happens – and in this case, it's a smart mixer. Our time at CES 2023 in Las Vegas has been pretty eye-opening, with some of the best robot vacuums and best smart home devices being unveiled. And the latest gadget to catch our eye is a counter-top appliance from GE Profile, which has been named a CES Innovation Awards Honoree by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA).
LAS VEGAS, NV
TechRadar

I'm thinking of ditching my Apple Watch for this solar and body heat-powered band

In the seven years I've been wearing an Apple Watch I've rarely worn an analog watch, which is a shame, because I'm a watch collector and I have drawers full of classic timekeepers. I do miss them, and I also wonder if all the real-time information that Apple is constantly sharing with me is necessary. Maybe BHeart's new smart band/bracelet is the answer.
The US Sun

I’m a skincare expert – three anti-aging tips that are a must in the winter, including the tech you should sleep with

MOST of us don't wear the same clothes in the winter as we do in summer or fall — so why would our skincare routines stay the same across seasons?. Skincare expert and licensed esthetician Jennifer Adell (@jennifer_adell) says adjusting for the colder weather is important and shared her top anti-aging tips for winter with The U.S. Sun.
WESTPORT, CT
TechRadar

LG Display's go-anywhere paper-thin speakers could be the future of audio

Good sound requires space, or at least I thought it did. Then LG Display Automotive gave me a preview at CES 2023 of a new kind of audio actuator that's razor-thin, and can turn almost anything into a relatively robust speaker. The Sound Solution with Thin Actuator looks more like...
New York Post

Weight-loss drug Tirzepatide is said to be even more effective than Ozempic

This might be your best shot at shedding those extra pounds. Weight-loss drugs such as Wegovy (marketed for the treatment of diabetes under the name Ozempic) have become Hollywood’s biggest slimming secret — and soon there may be an even more potent pound buster on the market. Tirzepatide, which is taken by weekly injection on the arm, thigh or stomach, is likely to be approved by the Food and Drug Administration for weight loss in 2023. Made by Eli Lilly, the drug is already approved by the FDA to treat diabetes under the name Mounjaro. However, taken in higher doses it has...
New York Post

China’s COVID lies could prove deadly for America

The only thing not going viral in China is the truth. Chinese officials are spewing lies to cover up the massive COVID carnage there.  Worse, US public-health officials dawdled for a week, allowing air travelers from China in without testing, while other countries immediately blocked infected travelers from entering.  Aerial photos and videos from China show body bags stacked outside hospitals and crematoria, funeral-home parking lots full and hospitals overwhelmed with COVID patients jammed into hallways. In Beijing and Sichuan, more than 50% of the population is infected, according to internal government documents. Yet the Chinese government officially claims there was only one COVID...
Android Police

Google Home simplifies smart TV controls with a redesigned interface

Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The Google Home app is quite versatile, allowing you to control Google Home ecosystem products, now with support for the new Matter smart home standard. We have been able to control smart home appliances like TVs and ACs. However, a handful of Google Home app users are starting to see on-screen buttons to control their TVs, just like the remote apps on phones with an IR blaster.
TechRadar

Samsung shows off two new curved monitors at CES 2023 and we’re obsessed

CES is the holy grail of new, funky, and fresh technology and this year Samsung has graced the Las Vegas event with some new curved monitors. Curved displays are increasingly popular for gamers, professionals, and creatives alike, so the new additions to their monitor range are welcome. We got to...
Nick Davis

People are making thousands reselling returned items from Target

Clearance items and pallets of returned items from retailers like Target can be a great source of income for people looking to resell products online or in physical retail spaces. In a recent article from CNBC, a couple started buying pallets of returned items from stores like Target, Amazon and Walmart. They estimate they spent $7,150 on pallets of returned items and resold those items on eBay and Facebook marketplace for a profit of $19,500.
Apple Insider

Govee reveals AI-driven TV sync box for its smart lights

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — The new Govee AI Gaming Sync Box has industry-first 240Hz support in syncing your on-screen content to the company's growing lineup of smart lights. The box is based on the Govee-AI CogniGlow algorithm that...
technewstoday.com

How to Pair Firestick Remote to TV Volume

While using Fire TV sticks, it becomes a nuisance to keep switching between two remotes. But with the HDMI CEC enabled, you can control basic functions like the volume or power of your TV with just one remote. During the initial setup, Firestick provides an option to pair the remote...
Apple Insider

Sync your Hue lights with your Samsung TV natively for $130

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — At the annual Las Vegas CES, Hue smart bulb manufacturer Signify announced a new paid app for Samsung smart TVs as well as new floodlight bulbs. The upcoming Philips Hue TV Sync app will...

Comments / 0

Community Policy