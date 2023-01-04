ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Search for missing man called off after body found in Shenandoah National Park

By Tannock Blair
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3z2J0g_0k2WSzL500

LURAY, Va. (WRIC) — The search for a missing man in Shenandoah National Park has been suspended after a body was found earlier this week, according to the National Park Service.

James Alan Cattley, 66, filed a backcountry permit for seven nights on the Appalachian Trail on Sept. 22. On Dec. 12 he was reported missing and his vehicle was found at the park three days later.

Virginia ranks in top 5 growth states of 2022, according to U-Haul

Shortly after 11:15 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 2, searchers found a body — believed to be Cattley’s based on a preliminary identification — in the southern part of the park near where his vehicle was found.

The body was transported to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Augusta County where the identity and cause of death will be determined.

If you have information about Cattley, or if you have been in the area of Turk Mountain since September 22, you’re asked to contact the ISB tip line at 888-653-0009 or online at go.nps.gov/SubmitATip or email nps_isb@nps.gov .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 0

Related
WRIC - ABC 8News

Police raid hospital room of terminally ill patient

HAYS, Kan. (KSNF/KODE) — A terminally-ill Kansas man’s hospital room was raided by cops because he used a weed vape and THC paste to ease the symptoms of the cancer that will kill him within weeks. On December 16th, Hays, Kansas police raided the hospital room of 69-year-old Greg Bretz, who is suffering from terminal […]
HAYS, KS
People

Family Seeks Justice Weeks After Missing Va. Teen Was Found Dismembered, Buried in Shallow Grave

Cion Carroll's brutal murder remains unsolved The family of a 17-year-old boy whose dismembered body was found 10 days after his mother reported him missing last month is pleading for answers. After Cion Carroll's remains were found in a shallow grave in Lunenburg County on Nov. 12, investigators still haven't announced a suspect or made an arrest. "I just can't figure out why they've had no suspects, and they haven't reached out to give us an update," Cion's grandfather Junius Carter told TV station WWBT on Friday. "We...
LUNENBURG COUNTY, VA
Lootpress

Human fetus found behind West Virginia building

BUCKHANNON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Chief Matt Gregory of the Buckhannon Police Department reports that at around 8:00 p.m., officers received a call regarding the discovery of human remains of a fetus located behind a building along Island Ave. Officers promptly secured the scene and began an investigation. From the...
BUCKHANNON, WV
Idaho State Journal

Dog found alive more than week after crash on local freeway

UPDATE FROM POWER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE: This will be one of the best holidays for this family! Maya has been found and reunited with her family! Thank you everyone who called in sightings, Deputy Hoag, and American Falls Police Department animal control officer Fehringer. Definitely a miracle! ORIGINAL STORY A man and woman are in the hospital and a dog is missing following a pickup truck crash on Interstate 86...
POWER COUNTY, ID
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

69K+
Followers
19K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy