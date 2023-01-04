APPLING, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An 11 year-old was sent to the hospital after being attacked by three dogs on Friday night in Appling, according to the family. The family has confirmed he has been rushed in for emergency surgery, all that has been confirmed is he is missing part of his scalp, exposed tendons, and several lacerations.

