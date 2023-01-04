Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kroger Announces New Store in Augusta, GeorgiaBryan DijkhuizenAugusta, GA
Single Father Of Two Children Vanished From Georgia Gas Station After Their Mother Passed AwayThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedAugusta, GA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From AugustaTed RiversAugusta, GA
4 Unexpected Markets Can Turn To Investment Hotspots in 2023Real Estate Market ExplainerFort Worth, TX
Walmart Couple Nabs $6,500 as Cashier Confused About RegisterSharee B.Grovetown, GA
Related
GA dad arrested after threatening Longhorn patrons with rifle when son can’t leave work on NYE
AUGUSTA, Ga. — A Georgia man was arrested at a Longhorn Steakhouse after deputies said he threatened restaurant patrons with a rifle on New Year’s Eve. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, Darnell Evans came to the...
WRDW-TV
‘I know she’s with me’: Anthony family grieves a year later
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - This weekend marks the first anniversary since an 8-year-old was killed petting a pony, in a drive-by shooting near her home. As Arbrie Anthony’s family deals with grief, they’re doing everything they can to make sure her legacy lives on. “Right here by my...
North Augusta teen travels to St. Louis for lung transplant
AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- “At school as it’s harder for me to play sports and stuff so it’s hard for me to make more friends because you know you can’t run because you have a disability and stuff but I’ve made a great group of friends I sit with them at lunch we hang out They’re […]
WRDW-TV
Evans dog reunited with owners after dognapping incident
‘They’re giving women back to themselves’: Survivor speaks on states abortion ban. A ribbon-cutting was held Thursday for Augusta Technical College’s new health sciences campus on Wrightsboro Road. Emanuel Medical Center has signed on to be a new teaching site for Medical College of Georgia students, residents...
WJBF.com
Video: OVI suspect does backflip during sobriety test
Police officers see all kinds of unusual behavior drunk driving traffic stops, but one OVI suspect is making headlines after attempting to prove his sobriety by doing a backflip. Video: OVI suspect does backflip during sobriety …. Police officers see all kinds of unusual behavior drunk driving traffic stops, but...
WRDW-TV
Two dead in separate accidents Friday night in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed two people died in separate vehicle accidents on Friday. According to authorities, on Friday just after 6:45 p.m., the Richmond County Sheriff’s Traffic Division responded to the 3300 block of Mike Padgett Highway for an accident involving a person and a vehicle. According to the Sheriff’s Office that person has died.
WRDW-TV
Shocked neighbors witness tornado destruction damage
A ribbon-cutting was held Thursday for Augusta Technical College’s new health sciences campus on Wrightsboro Road. Emanuel Medical Center has signed on to be a new teaching site for Medical College of Georgia students, residents and fellows. A look at the latest plans for Bell Auditorium, James Brown Arena.
WRDW-TV
Arrest made after gaming guest steals rifle at gunpoint in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man after a gaming session reportedly turned into an armed robbery. It happened Tuesday in the 2000 block of Alexander Place, according to authorities. According to authorities, two brothers in their 20s had three guests visiting to play...
WRDW-TV
11 year-old hospitalized after being attacked by 3 dogs
APPLING, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An 11 year-old was sent to the hospital after being attacked by three dogs on Friday night in Appling, according to the family. The family has confirmed he has been rushed in for emergency surgery, all that has been confirmed is he is missing part of his scalp, exposed tendons, and several lacerations.
Man with assault rifle, security gear demands family leave restaurant
A family told NewsChannel 6 that a man who appeared to be wearing security officer gear arrived at their table with an assault rifle.
Investigation reveals murder-suicide as cause of death after two bodies found in Saluda County in December
SALUDA COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – On December 27th, 2022, Saluda County Deputies responded to a residence on Long Cane Road for a welfare check. Upon arrival, deputies could not get anyone to the door. They made entry into the home and found the deceased bodies of a male and female. Throughout the course of the […]
WJBF.com
UC Medical Center - Demar Hamlin update 1/5
Family remembers life of Arbrie Anthony ahead of …. “Evans Society Center” entrepreneurs speak on new …. 6-year-old suspected of shooting Newport News teacher. WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. 6-year-old suspected of shooting Newport News teacher. WAVY News 10's Hayley Milon and Michelle Wolf report. Full Press Brief:...
wfxg.com
Federal agents arrest wanted suspect in Columbia County
MARTINEZ, Ga. (WFXG) - The Columbia County Sheriff's Office says it assisted the U.S. Marshals Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force in arresting a wanted suspect Wednesday. The Sheriff's Office says the suspect, William Harris, was wanted on felonies and had a history of violence. FOX54 is working to learn more details about his connection to the CSRA.
WJBF.com
Police headed to Richneck Video
Police headed to Richneck in this cellphone video on Jefferson ave. Police headed to Richneck in this cellphone video on Jefferson ave. Family remembers life of Arbrie Anthony ahead of …. Your latest local headlines at 10pm. Border Bowl X Preview Special. Natty merch, UGA versus TC-Who?. “Evans Society Center”...
WJBF.com
Pregnant woman leads officers on high-speed chase
Dozens of power lines and trees fallen due to severe …. Augusta leaders pushing a new CSPLOST to put before voters to fund a new James Brown Arena. ‘They know better;’ Catalytic converters stolen from …. NewsChannel 6 at 5. New Kroger to open Spring 2024 on Jimmy Dyess...
wfxg.com
Crews battle fire at Parkdale Mills in Aiken County
GRANITEVILLE, S.C. (WFXG) - Parkdale Mills in Aiken County has been evacuated as crews work to extinguish a fire, dispatch says. Officials tell FOX54 the call came in shortly after 8 a.m. Friday morning. Parkdale Mills is located on Ascauga Lake Road in Graniteville. No injuries have been reported. This...
$16 million goes to high-speed internet for people in Burke County
Instead of driving into town, people living in rural areas will have the chance to do work or learn from the convenience of their homes, following a 16-million-dollar grant issued to expand broadband to those in Burke County.
WRDW-TV
Old hospital becomes new training ground for local nurses
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A ribbon-cutting was held Thursday for Augusta Technical College’s new health sciences campus. A year ago, University Health System – now known as Piedmont Augusta – entered a partnership with the college giving the school the use of a mostly unused Summerville hospital for educating health sciences students.
WRDW-TV
What happened at Langley Pond? Questions mount after woman beaten unconscious
WARRENVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A report from the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is shedding new light on a New Year’s mystery at Langley Pond. A woman appeared to have been assaulted before she was found unconscious next to a vehicle at Langley Pond Park, according to newly released information from deputies.
Longtime North Augusta Middle School teacher dies
A longtime North Augusta Middle School English teacher has died, according to Aiken County Public Schools.
Comments / 0