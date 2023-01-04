ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

WRDW-TV

‘I know she’s with me’: Anthony family grieves a year later

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - This weekend marks the first anniversary since an 8-year-old was killed petting a pony, in a drive-by shooting near her home. As Arbrie Anthony’s family deals with grief, they’re doing everything they can to make sure her legacy lives on. “Right here by my...
WJBF

North Augusta teen travels to St. Louis for lung transplant

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- “At school as it’s harder for me to play sports and stuff so it’s hard for me to make more friends because you know you can’t run because you have a disability and stuff but I’ve made a great group of friends I sit with them at lunch we hang out They’re […]
WRDW-TV

Evans dog reunited with owners after dognapping incident

Evans dog reunited with owners after dognapping incident
WJBF.com

Video: OVI suspect does backflip during sobriety test

Police officers see all kinds of unusual behavior drunk driving traffic stops, but one OVI suspect is making headlines after attempting to prove his sobriety by doing a backflip. Video: OVI suspect does backflip during sobriety …. Police officers see all kinds of unusual behavior drunk driving traffic stops, but...
WRDW-TV

Two dead in separate accidents Friday night in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed two people died in separate vehicle accidents on Friday. According to authorities, on Friday just after 6:45 p.m., the Richmond County Sheriff’s Traffic Division responded to the 3300 block of Mike Padgett Highway for an accident involving a person and a vehicle. According to the Sheriff’s Office that person has died.
WRDW-TV

Shocked neighbors witness tornado destruction damage

Shocked neighbors witness tornado destruction damage
WRDW-TV

Arrest made after gaming guest steals rifle at gunpoint in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man after a gaming session reportedly turned into an armed robbery. It happened Tuesday in the 2000 block of Alexander Place, according to authorities. According to authorities, two brothers in their 20s had three guests visiting to play...
WRDW-TV

11 year-old hospitalized after being attacked by 3 dogs

APPLING, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An 11 year-old was sent to the hospital after being attacked by three dogs on Friday night in Appling, according to the family. The family has confirmed he has been rushed in for emergency surgery, all that has been confirmed is he is missing part of his scalp, exposed tendons, and several lacerations.
WJBF.com

UC Medical Center - Demar Hamlin update 1/5

UC Medical Center - Demar Hamlin update 1/5
wfxg.com

Federal agents arrest wanted suspect in Columbia County

MARTINEZ, Ga. (WFXG) - The Columbia County Sheriff's Office says it assisted the U.S. Marshals Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force in arresting a wanted suspect Wednesday. The Sheriff's Office says the suspect, William Harris, was wanted on felonies and had a history of violence. FOX54 is working to learn more details about his connection to the CSRA.
WJBF.com

Police headed to Richneck Video

Police headed to Richneck Video
WJBF.com

Pregnant woman leads officers on high-speed chase

Pregnant woman leads officers on high-speed chase
wfxg.com

Crews battle fire at Parkdale Mills in Aiken County

GRANITEVILLE, S.C. (WFXG) - Parkdale Mills in Aiken County has been evacuated as crews work to extinguish a fire, dispatch says. Officials tell FOX54 the call came in shortly after 8 a.m. Friday morning. Parkdale Mills is located on Ascauga Lake Road in Graniteville. No injuries have been reported. This...
WRDW-TV

Old hospital becomes new training ground for local nurses

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A ribbon-cutting was held Thursday for Augusta Technical College’s new health sciences campus. A year ago, University Health System – now known as Piedmont Augusta – entered a partnership with the college giving the school the use of a mostly unused Summerville hospital for educating health sciences students.
AUGUSTA, GA

