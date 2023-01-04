Read full article on original website
New Haven police investigating homicide at motel
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — New Haven police are investigating a homicide on Friday night. This is the city's second of the year. New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker told FOX61 that police received a ShotSpotter notification at 7:57 pm at the New Haven Inn, a motel on Pond Lily Avenue just off Route 15.
Corrections officer on disability worked for JetBlue: State
ROCKY HILL, Conn. — A South Windsor man who was placed on temporary total disability but worked for JetBlue is charged with illegally collecting worker's compensation benefits. Michael McLeod, 35, of South Windsor, was arrested Wednesday and charged with illegally collecting $16,239.17 in Workers’ Compensation benefits during his employment...
Hartford Police Chief Jason Thody says controversial video was a lesson learned
HARTFORD, Conn. — A video tweeted out by Hartford police is being called insensitive and triggering by some members of the community. Hartford police are calling it a lesson learned. The 15-second video tweeted out by Hartford police has been viewed more than 260K times. It shows police recruits...
Wanted suspect arrested on I-95 Southbound: East Haven Police
MILFORD, Conn. — The East Haven Police Department, Inspector General's office and Connecticut State Police are working together after an arrest was made near an off-ramp on Interstate 95 in Milford regarding a wanted suspect. Police also responded to the scene of a crash on Plains Rd. near the...
Arrest made in West Hartford police chase after stolen car plowed into multiple vehicles
HARTFORD, Conn. — A serial carjacking suspect was apprehended Friday, but not before he led police on a brief chase that left a path of destruction. Hartford Police have arrested 18-year-old Jadin Roberts of Hartford for his alleged role in several armed carjackings across Connecticut. It started on Hillside Ave in Hartford on Thursday. A resident Roberts rummaging through his BMW SUV.
Body cam footage shows officer shooting at wanted suspect after I-95 chase
HARTFORD, Conn. — Officials are investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred during a multi-town police pursuit on Interstate 95 in Milford on Thursday. The Office of the Inspector General released body camera videos of when police arrested Nicholas Gambardella, 27, after first confronting him at a Burger King parking lot in Branford. That led to a multi-town police pursuit on I-95 south.
Cooking oil theft suspect arrested in East Lyme
EAST LYME, Conn. — A suspect in the theft of cooking oil was arrested by East Lyme police early Wednesday. Cooking oil is in high demand since it can be converted to biodiesel fuel. Early Wednesday morning, officers were called to the Great Wall Chinese restaurant for a suspicious...
Fatal Stratford police shooting justified: Report
STRATFORD, Conn. — Police officers were justified in fatally shooting a domestic violence suspect in February 2021 after he pulled a gun on officers, and tried to drive away during a traffic stop. Christopher Hagans, 36, of Stratford died on February 6, 2021, from gunshot wounds to the head,...
Rep. Quentin Williams remembered as an educator and heavily involved in Middletown community
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — The conversation and concern surrounding wrong-way drivers have grown within the last 24 hours after Rep. Quentin Williams was tragically hit head-on by a Manchester woman on Route 9 in Cromwell early Thursday morning. Middletown community members said this is a tragedy they will be sitting...
Over $20,000 recovered in cryptocurrency scam: State Police
CONNECTICUT, USA — The Connecticut State Police seized around $23,000 after a Milford resident was scammed into depositing money into a series of Bitcoin ATMs. On Sept. 2, 2022, the state police's Statewide Organized Crime Investigative Task Force (SOCITF) learned of a complaint regarding larceny by false pretenses, which resulted in a loss of $41,150.
Who is state Rep. Quentin 'Q' Williams who died in Cromwell crash?
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — Connecticut State Representative Quentin "Q" Williams died in a crash in Cromwell early Thursday morning, according to local officials. He was 39. Williams represented Middletown; he was sworn in Wednesday to serve his third term representing the 100th district. Williams, a Democrat, was the first African...
Head-on crash on I-91 north in Wallingford leaves 1 dead, 1 injured
WALLINGFORD, Conn. — A New York woman was killed and another woman was injured in a head-on crash on Interstate 91 North in Wallingford on Thursday morning. Connecticut State Police were called to the scene at I-91 North near Exit 15 around 8:10 a.m. Thursday. A Hyundai Sonata was...
Hartford Hospital welcomes its first baby born in 2023
HARTFORD, Conn. — The first baby of 2023 born under the Hartford HealthCare system came into the world at 3:44 a.m. on New Year's Day. Logan Tyler was born at Hartford Hospital to Sara Campbell of New Britain, weighing in at 8 pounds, 14 ounces and measuring 22 inches long.
A.O. LAGER is the new mission at Stony Creek Brewery
BRANFORD, Conn. — There is barley, hops, and perhaps, there is a little more heart in the latest beer at Stony Creek Brewery in Branford. For the past three months, Stony Creek has been collaborating with a team of veterans on what’s known as A.O. – Area of Operations Lager. The new brew is part of an initiative to raise money for the first-ever monument in Connecticut honoring veterans of the Afghanistan and Iraq Wars.
Alleged $100,000 fraud prevented by Old Saybrook car dealership, 4 arrests made
OLD SAYBROOK, Conn — Four people have been arrested after a local car dealership apparently prevented a $100,000 fraud attempt in Old Saybrook on Friday, according to police. Police said that the staff at Shoreline Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, on Middlesex Turnpike alerted police of a possible fraudulent transaction taking...
State police urge drivers to follow Move Over Law
HARTFORD, Conn. — First responders put their lives on the line to protect and serve the community, regardless of the conditions. Per state law, cars need to slow down and move over to keep those first responders safe. “First responders, there’s often times when we have to stop in...
1 dead, 2 injured in shooting on Route 15 in Hamden
HAMDEN, Conn. — One person was killed and two people were injured in a shooting on Route 15 in Hamden on New Year's Day, state police said. Troopers were called to Route 15 southbound in the area of Exit 60 for a report of gunshot wound victims inside a vehicle, according to state police.
Hundreds say their final goodbyes to North Haven Firefighter, Matthias Wirtz
NORTH HAVEN, Conn. — On Tuesday, more than 1,000 people said goodbye to North Haven Firefighter Matthias Wirtz at St. Elizabeth of the Trinity Parish, St. Barnabas Church. The funeral began at 11 a.m., with a procession kicking things off just before. The 22-year veteran of the fire department...
New Haven police investigate fatal shooting on New Year's Day
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — New Haven police are investigating a shooting that left a 23-year-old resident dead on New Year's Day. Police received a Shotspotter alert of gunfire on Grand Avenue, between Poplar Street and Blatchley Avenue, around 3:13 p.m. Monday, officers said. Responding officers found a New Haven...
New Year's baby born at 'strike of midnight' at Yale New Haven Hospital
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — The first baby of 2023 born at Yale New Haven Hospital (YNHH) was brought into the world "right at the stroke of midnight" on New Year's Day. Elias was born to Casandra Falcon and Jaime Puntiel of New Haven, weighing in at 8 pounds and 7 ounces. The baby boy is the couple's first child.
