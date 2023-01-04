Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman Contracted a Deadly Brain-Eating Organism After Using Tap Water to Rinse Out Her Clogged SinusesSafa FarooqSeattle, WA
Woman Contracted a Deadly Brain-Eating Organism After Using Tap Water to Rinse Out Her Clogged SinusesYana BostongirlSeattle, WA
Heart Failure Patient Misses Life-Saving Transplant on Heels of Flight Cancelled Mid-AirSharee B.Seattle, WA
In 2000, a grandmother went Christmas shopping and was never seen again. What happened to Shari Anderson?Fatim HemrajStanwood, WA
After Seattle Cuts the Police Budget by 17%, Crime Rates Surge to All-Time HighsEden ReportsSeattle, WA
I-5 wreck creates 3-mile backup in Bellingham Friday night
Medical aid, fire assistance, and the Washington State Patrol have arrived on the scene.
lynnwoodtoday.com
SR 520 closing across the lake this weekend for construction
Travelers should plan ahead and find alternate routes this weekend for trips across Lake Washington between Seattle and the Eastside. Beginning Friday night, crews will close both directions of SR 520 and all associated ramps between Interstate 5 in Seattle and 92nd Avenue Northeast in Clyde Hill. The closure will extend from 11 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6, to 5 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 9.
Snohomish County beach to reopen after $15 million restoration project nearly completed
(The Center Square) – It may be rainy and cold but the Meadowdale Beach Park in Snohomish County is open for public access on Jan. 7. A majority of construction at the park in Edmonds, Washington, is finished, which will allow the beach to open back up to start 2023. The remaining construction will take place in a fenced off portion of the park with an anticipated finish in the summer.
Eastbound SR 512 closed for hours in Puyallup after multi-car crash
The eastbound lanes of State Route 512 in Puyallup were blocked for more than two hours on Tuesday after multiple collisions shut down the highway. Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) tweeted about the crash at 5:30 a.m. Tuesday. The accident closed the highway at milepost 10 near South Meridian.
Riders slow to return to the Sounder commuter train
SEATTLE — People lined up outside the Sumner Station waiting to hop on the last train of the morning. “You get back into the routine and get used to it, but it certainly feels a little strange at first,” said Jeff Whitten. It's his second day back commuting.
lynnwoodtimes.com
NEIGHBORHOOD NIGHT AT THE MILL CREEK FIRE STATION
MILL CREEK, Wash., January 4, 2022—Meet your firefighters and get acquainted with South County Fire at Neighborhood Night at the Mill Creek Fire Station, 1020 153rd Street SE, on Jan. 12, 5:30-7 p.m. Drop by the station any time during this free event to learn about the emergency services...
Winds calming after storm knocks out power, downs trees in western Washington
SEATTLE — A tree fell on a car in Redmond Wednesday evening closing the roadway for several hours and a tree fell onto a Sammamish home overnight amid a Wind Advisory that has since expired for the Puget Sound lowlands. Crews were at the scene of a Sammamish home...
lynnwoodtoday.com
Protest against opioid treatment facility dominates city council agenda
Dozens of concerned parents armed with signs and many questions formed a line in front of Lynnwood City Hall to protest a planned opioid treatment center that was under discussion at the Jan. 3 city council meeting. Key issues under scrutiny during the Jan. 3 meeting were the location’s proximity...
kentreporter.com
Federal Way man arrested for theft of 18 vehicles, trailers, heavy equipment
A 45-year-old Federal Way man who allegedly stole heavy equipment and trailers from Eastern Washington and brought them back to Western Washington was recently arrested by the Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force. After a year-long investigation, officials recovered 18 vehicles, trailers, and pieces of heavy equipment from properties in...
KIRO 7 Seattle
Body found floating in waters of Lake Union
SEATTLE — Firefighters and police removed a body from the waters of south Lake Union on Wednesday morning. Crews began investigating reports of a body near a dock in the 900 block of Fairview Avenue North at around 9 a.m. Firefighters arrived and found the victim. Seattle police said...
q13fox.com
Seattle Fire Department: Body pulled from Lake Union
Breaking news out of Seattle Wednesday morning where crews pulled a body from Lake Union near Duke's Seafood. This is an ongoing investigation.
lynnwoodtimes.com
Mill Creek DV stabbing leaves woman in life-threatening condition
MILL CREEK, Wash., January 5, 2022—Officers with the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call Wednesday morning, later it was determined a stabbing, at approximately 9:30 a.m., in the 1700 block of Bothell Everett Highway in Mill Creek. By the time officers...
High winds, rain hit Puget Sound region causing power outages
High winds caused power outages in parts of western Washington Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, with more than 18,000 homes without power. As of 7:15 a.m. Puget Sound Energy is reporting 17,488 customers without power. Snohomish County PUD reports 235 customers without power, mostly near Snohomish and Sultan. Seattle City...
lynnwoodtoday.com
Behind the scenes: Meadowdale Beach Park’s history as a homestead and country club
On Saturday, Jan. 7, Snohomish County is set to reopen Meadowdale Beach Park after an estimated $15 million refurbishing of the estuary, including a new underpass connecting the park with the beach. Although the two-year project is not totally completed, pedestrians will be allowed to access the beach from the parking lot at 156th Street Southwest near 60th Avenue West. With the reopening, the park will complete its journey from homestead to country club back to natural park.
Whatcom parks ranger nearly run over as patrol vehicle is stolen
State Parks officials previously had refused to provide information about the arrest.
KGMI
Motorcycle rider killed in accident on I-5
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – A motorcycle crash over the weekend claimed the life of a Marysville man. The Washington State Patrol says the rider was on I-5 NB near the Old Fairhaven Parkway exit Saturday evening, December 31st, when he attempted to make a lane change. The rider lost control...
seattlemedium.com
Gas Prices Rise Everywhere Except Washington
GasBuddy predicts the yearly national average in 2023 will be 50 cents lower than in 2022 at $3.49 a gallon. GasBuddy says a $4 national average is not out of the question “ahead of and during the summer driving season.” Average gas prices in Washington have dropped as the new year started while Seattle’s average price rose compared to last week.
whatcom-news.com
Coastal flood advisory issued during Friday’s high tide
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — A coastal flood advisory was issued today, January 5th, due to expected minor coastal flooding on Friday. The advisory will be in effect between 3am to 10am on Friday, January 6th. According to the advisory statement, “onshore winds and tides will combine to generate flooding...
KIRO 7 Seattle
Wind Advisory in effect for east Puget Sound lowlands; breezy elsewhere
SEATTLE — Here we blow again!. If you have Christmas inflatables lying in the yard or a big pile of leaves you have yet to put into the yard waste bin, now might be the time to move them. As a very large and powerful low-pressure storm system moves...
KIRO 7 Seattle
Man stabbed with rusty screwdriver in the Rainier Valley
SEATTLE — A man in his 20s was stabbed in the forearm with a rusty screwdriver Thursday evening. Police were called to the 4200 block of South Chicago Street in Seattle’s Rainier Valley shortly after 5:30 p.m. and found the injured man. Seattle Fire Department medics treated the...
